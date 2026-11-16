Chile: Business

Chile’s CMPC, a pulp and paper group, has sold its forestry business in Argentina to Grupo Faro Verde for US$170 million. The sale covers about 94,000 hectares of forest assets in the provinces of Corrientes and Misiones, mainly planted with pine.

CMPC announced the sale on Monday 16 November 2026. It is the group’s third big disposal in about two months, and it keeps its consumer-goods arm in Argentina.

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Key Facts Deal. CMPC sold its Argentine forestry operation to Grupo Faro Verde for US$170 million.

Land. About 94,000 hectares in Argentina’s Corrientes and Misiones provinces; about 65,000 plantable, mainly pine.

Companies. The buyer takes all shares of CMPC’s two Argentine units, Bosques del Plata and Timbauva.

Stays. CMPC remains in Argentina through Softys, its consumer-products subsidiary.

Three sales. With Chile’s packaging and Maule forest deals, the total tops US$950 million.

CMPC is selling assets that do not feed its own mills, and it says the three disposals follow a plan set out at the end of last year.

What CMPC Sold

The deal transfers all shares of Forestal Bosques del Plata S.A. and Forestal Timbauva S.A. Together they hold about 94,000 hectares of forest assets in Corrientes and Misiones, of which about 65,000 hectares can be planted.CMPC says the two companies were its only forestry operation in Argentina.

They grow and manage plantations and sell wood to a range of industries there. The buyer is Grupo Faro Verde, which CMPC does not describe further in its announcement.

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The US$170 million is expected to be paid in December.

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Why CMPC Is Selling

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle, CMPC’s general manager, called the sale part of a long-term strategy to become “more agile and efficient”, with resources focused on businesses where the group has the strongest advantages. Fernando Hasenberg, the group’s vice president for forestry operations, said forests are central to its value chain but that this operation “was not integrated with other industrial operations”.

That is the stated logic: keep forests that feed CMPC’s own mills and sell those that do not. The company links the sale to the asset-management plan it announced at the end of last year.

The Big Picture: Three Sales in Two Months

CMPC says the Argentine deal follows its agreed sale of its Chilean corrugated packaging business to Smurfit Westrock, an Irish packaging group, for US$420 million, and the agreed sale of about 60,000 hectares of forest in Chile’s Maule region to J.P. Morgan Natural Capital, the forestry investment arm of J.P.

Morgan Asset Management, for US$365.5 million. Together the three transactions come to more than US$950 million, the company says.

Eucalyptus plantation on Quinchao island in southern Chile, in a file photo. It does not show the Argentine land sold. Photo: Draceane / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Our own division of the published prices gives about US$1,800 per hectare for the Argentine assets, or about US$2,600 per plantable hectare. The Maule land fetched about US$6,100 per hectare on the same arithmetic, but the two deals are not like for like, because the Argentine price is for companies and not only for land.

What It Means for Investors

For investors in CMPC, the sale turns a forestry business outside the group’s core into cash. CMPC does not say how it will use the money.

The sale ends CMPC’s forest ownership in Argentina but not its presence there. Softys, its consumer-goods subsidiary, which CMPC says leads its categories in the Argentine market, stays.

What Is Not Known

The announcement does not give the accounting gain or loss, the closing conditions, or any debt that may pass to the buyer. It also does not describe Grupo Faro Verde’s owners or plans for the land.

Background is in our reports on the Maule forest sale and the packaging sale. The CMPC company profile and our Chile news page add context.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did CMPC sell in Argentina?

It sold its forestry operation, about 94,000 hectares in Corrientes and Misiones, of which about 65,000 are plantable, mainly pine. The buyer is Grupo Faro Verde.

How much did CMPC get?

CMPC says the price is US$170 million. Payment is expected in December.

Is CMPC leaving Argentina?

It leaves forestry but stays in the country through its consumer-products subsidiary Softys. CMPC says Softys leads its categories in Argentina.

How does this fit CMPC’s other sales?

CMPC says it follows the agreed US$420 million packaging sale and the agreed US$365.5 million Maule forest sale. The three together top US$950 million.

Sources: CMPC, announcement of Monday 16 November 2026, “CMPC concreta venta de su operación forestal en Argentina por US$170 millones” (CMPC); our per-hectare figures are our own division of the prices and hectares CMPC published.