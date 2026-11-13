South Sudan Election Body Gives No New Dates

Africa: South Sudan

Key Facts Who. The National Elections Commission (NEC), South Sudan’s state election organiser, met registered parties in Juba.

What. Participants say it gave no firm dates for the tasks still outstanding before the vote.

Vote. General elections are set for Tuesday 22 December 2026, the first since independence in 2011.

Gap. Participants say the commission promised an updated timeline without a date or a registration start date.

As of. 13 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

South Sudan’s election commission met party representatives on Thursday 12 November 2026 but, participants say, gave no firm dates for the remaining steps. With 40 days to the planned vote, parties still do not know when voter registration will start.

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South Sudan’s National Elections Commission (NEC) held a consultative meeting with registered political parties in Juba, the capital, on Thursday 12 November 2026. It gave no definitive timeline for the vote, according to Radio Tamazuj, a news site covering South Sudan, which cites people who attended.

The meeting was meant to brief the parties on the electoral roadmap, milestones and preparations for the general elections planned for Tuesday 22 December 2026. The Political Parties Council, the body that registers and oversees parties, also attended.

For US readers, the vote would be South Sudan’s first general election since independence in 2011. It follows a 2018 peace agreement that ended a civil war that began in 2013.

What the Commission Told Parties

Participants said the commission named no specific dates for finishing the outstanding tasks. It promised an updated electoral timeline but did not say when it would be published.

Radio Tamazuj says the commission told the meeting it is 80% ready and has secured funding for its preparations, including voter registration. Some participants suggested late January or February 2027 as alternative dates, a suggestion from the meeting rather than a commission proposal.

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Funding and Safety Concerns

The chairperson of the Political Parties Council said it has received no funding to support parties’ participation. Martin Elia Lomuro, a former cabinet affairs minister, raised the safety of party leaders during the campaign.

NEC and Political Parties Council officials replied that responsibility for security rests mainly with the elections security committee, the body that handles election security. Radio Tamazuj does not say whether any party has formally asked for a delay.

Voters queue at a polling station at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba during the independence referendum in January 2011. File photo, 2011. Photo: Ranjit Bhaskar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Where Voter Registration Stands

The commission said on 2 September 2026 that no voter had been registered anywhere in South Sudan and that no electoral register existed. It added that the registration period and centres would be set by public notice, and its news page lists no such notice as of 13 November 2026.

In late October the commission said registration was expected to begin in early November. Radio Tamazuj reported on 12 November that it had still announced no start date.

In plain English: Voter registration is the compiling of the list of people allowed to vote. A register is that list.

What It Means for You

The commission has not yet published the updated timeline it promised, so 22 December 2026 remains the date on the books. Our reports on the UN mission head’s warning that consensus is fragile and on the four party alliances registered for the vote cover the run-up.

Our election visitor guide and our explainer on how South Sudan works set out the background. Watch for two things: the publication of the updated timeline and the public notice that opens voter registration, neither of which has a date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the commission will publish its updated timeline or open voter registration. The commission’s news page showed no account of the meeting on 13 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the South Sudan election?

General elections are set for Tuesday 22 December 2026, the first since independence in 2011. Radio Tamazuj reports that participants at the 12 November meeting floated late January or February 2027, and does not say the commission accepted any change.

Has voter registration started in South Sudan?

The commission said on 2 September 2026 that no voter had been registered and that registration would open by public notice. Radio Tamazuj reported on 12 November that it had still announced no start date.

Who runs South Sudan’s elections?

The National Elections Commission, chaired by Gabriel Bol Deng, organises the vote. The Political Parties Council registers and oversees the parties.

Sources: National Elections Commission of South Sudan, statement of 2 September 2026 and news page (checked 13 November 2026); Radio Tamazuj report of 12 November 2026 on the consultative meeting, not independently confirmed.

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