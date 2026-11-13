Colombian Peso Holds Near 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 12

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.06% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.12% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,302▼ 0.16% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.06% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.11% BRENT 95.57 ▲ 3.03% WTI 88.44 ▲ 2.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,889 ▼ 2.79% SILVER 50.01 ▼ 3.62% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 0.92% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.06% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,302 ▼ 0.16% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.06% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.11% BRENT 95.57 ▲ 3.03% WTI 88.44 ▲ 2.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,889 ▼ 2.79% SILVER 50.01 ▼ 3.62% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 0.92% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
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Friday, November 13, 2026
Market Report

Colombian Peso Holds Near 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 12

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Key Facts

  • The Colombian peso held near 3,300 per US dollar, little changed on the day, as oil rose about 3% and Wall Street slipped.
  • We could not verify the COLCAP close, the index of the country’s largest listed companies, so this wrap leaves it out rather than guess.
  • Oil helped the peso: US crude (WTI) rose about 3% to roughly US$89 a barrel, and Colombia sells crude abroad.
  • Global nerves were the backdrop: the US 10-year yield rose to 5.10%, the S&P 500 fell 0.35% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 6.92% to 18.70.
  • The dollar sits 14.6% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos, set on 18 December 2025, but 8.4% above its 24 August low.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision at 55.5% and a 0.25-point rise at 32.5% (US$41,665 traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus

Colombia’s peso held its ground on Thursday. One US dollar cost about 3,300 pesos, little changed from the day before, even as the global dollar firmed and Wall Street fell.

Oil is the likeliest reason. US crude rose about 3% to roughly US$89 a barrel, and Colombia earns dollars from its crude exports, which supports the peso.

We could not verify the close of the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s largest listed companies, from an official or reliable source, so we do not print a figure for it today.

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What matters today. Oil and US interest rates are the two forces setting the peso’s direction this week, and both pointed in different directions on Thursday.

Bogotá skyline, Colombia.
Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Thursday as a tug-of-war. On one side, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10% and the dollar index gained 0.25% to 103.17, which usually weakens emerging-market currencies. On the other, oil jumped about 3%, which usually supports Colombia’s.

The peso ended in the middle, near 3,300 per dollar. For a traveller or expat, that means prices in dollars barely changed from the day before.

We could not verify the COLCAP close, so this wrap covers the currency and the global backdrop rather than the stock index.

Assessment — Oil props up the peso MEDIUM

The weight of evidence says oil offset the pressure from US yields, which is why the peso held. That link is our best-supported inference rather than a proven one, because we have no Colombian flow data for the day. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: a further climb from 5.10% would test the peso even if oil stays firm.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
COLCAP index Close not verified; we do not print a figure
US dollar in pesos (USD/COP) about 3,300 little changed Peso held despite a firmer global dollar
Dollar, 12-month high (18 Dec 2025) 3,864 14.6% below The peso’s weakest point of the year
Dollar, 12-month low (24 Aug 2026) 3,044 8.4% above The peso’s strongest point of the year

Read the table as one story. The dollar-peso rate sits inside a wide yearly band, closer to the bottom than the top, so the peso is in the stronger half of its year.

The dollar peaked at 3,864 pesos on 18 December 2025 and bottomed at 3,044 on 24 August 2026. Round numbers at 3,200 and 3,300 flank the close and are the levels traders use as quick markers.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia — Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá
Nov 12, 2026 · 22:12
MSCI COLCAP · benchmark
2,452.93 -1.35%
Market breadth · 9 names
33% advancing
3 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / COP
3,302
-0.16%
Brent crude
95.57
+3.03%
WTI crude
88.44
+2.21%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Other
+0.90%
BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER
Energy
+0.13%
ECOPETROL
Industrials
-2.90%
TECNOGLASS
Mining
-3.07%
BUENAVENTURA
Financials
-3.57%
BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 171,324.31 -0.43%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,674.32 -0.46%
S&P IPSAChile 10,625.27 +0.69%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,452.93 -1.35%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35%
USD/COP 3,302 -0.16% -10.88% 3,307 3,303 3,302
BRENT 95.57 +3.03% +52.40% 92.76 95.92 95.48 148
WTI 88.44 +2.21% +51.21% 86.53 88.92 88.35 3,587
ECOPETROL 15.32 +0.13% +53.05% 15.30 15.52 15.13 1,595,040
BANCOLOMBIA 88.64 -3.64% +41.39% 91.99 92.17 88.56 295,037
GRUPO AVAL 3.95 -6.18% -6.18% 4.21 4.25 3.93 491,832
TECNOGLASS 45.87 -2.90% +2.14% 47.24 48.19 45.58 437,074
CREDICORP 365.41 -0.90% +44.92% 368.74 370.78 360.00 352,911
BUENAVENTURA 25.30 -3.07% +7.20% 26.10 26.00 25.20 643,119
SOUTHERN COPPER 168.21 -2.55% +32.58% 172.61 170.39 165.60 985,536
Largest moves today
GRUPO AVAL 3.95 -6.18%
BANCOLOMBIA 88.64 -3.64%
BUENAVENTURA 25.30 -3.07%
BRENT 95.57 +3.03%
TECNOGLASS 45.87 -2.90%
SOUTHERN COPPER 168.21 -2.55%
WTI 88.44 +2.21%
COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35%
The session read
The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.35%, with breadth negative — 3 of 9 names higher. Other led, while Financials lagged.
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03 Oil support against a firmer dollar

First and heaviest: a risk-off mood in global markets, at medium-to-high confidence. The S&P 500, the index of America’s 500 largest listed companies, fell 0.35%, the VIX rose 6.92% to 18.70, and Nvidia shares dropped 4.3% on the day its chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned.

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Second: dearer money in the US, at medium-to-high confidence. The 10-year Treasury yield, the return on US government loans and a benchmark for borrowing costs worldwide, rose to 5.10% from 4.98% on Tuesday (the US bond market was shut on Wednesday).

The peso’s resilience is the puzzle, because the dollar index (DXY), which measures the US dollar against major currencies, rose 0.25% to 103.17. Our best-supported explanation, at low-to-medium confidence, is oil: US crude rose about 3%, and Colombia sells crude abroad, so dearer oil brings in more dollars.

That oil bounce came even though official US data show commercial crude stocks up 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million in the week to 6 November (US Energy Information Administration, eia.gov). It looks like geopolitics rather than tighter supply, which is why the peso’s support is fragile.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
US dollar in pesos (USD/COP) about 3,300 little changed Peso held despite a stronger global dollar
Dollar index (DXY) 103.17 +0.25% Up 1.60% over five sessions: a firm global dollar
US 10-year yield 5.10% 4.98% on Tuesday Pressure on emerging markets
S&P 500 7,592 −0.35% A dent in a rally
VIX fear gauge 18.70 +6.92% Nerves up from a calm base
Oil (USO fund) 146.07 +3.25% A one-day bounce

Today’s read is about the forces behind the currency, not single shares. Three drivers lean against Colombian assets (the dollar index, yields and the fear gauge), while one, oil, props up the peso.

Wall Street is still up 3.25% over five sessions, so Thursday looks like a wobble inside a rally rather than a reversal.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
Ibovespa Brazil −0.43%
IPC Mexico −0.27%
IPSA Chile +0.69%
Merval Argentina about −1%
COLCAP Colombia
BVL Peru

Currencies split. The Brazilian real and Chilean peso weakened (USD/BRL 5.6413, up 1.05%; USD/CLP 994.3, up 1.17%), while Mexico’s peso was flat (USD/MXN 18.602, up 0.01%) and Colombia’s held near 3,300.

In São Paulo, the day also brought October consumer-price inflation of 0.14% on the month, below forecasts, and 4.63% over twelve months. We show a dash where we could not verify the day’s close. The live market board above carries all the closes.

06 The technical picture

The dollar-peso chart has two walls. The floor is 3,044, the 24 August low; the ceiling is 3,864, the 18 December 2025 high.

Thursday’s rate near 3,300 is about 8% above the floor and nearly 15% below the ceiling. Round numbers at 3,200 and 3,300 flank the close.

Does the peso’s calm last? It probably does while oil stays firm and US yields stop rising. If yields keep climbing and oil fades, the peso’s support goes first.

07 What to watch

  • Colombian activity data: Friday 13 November, 15:00 Lisbon time: industrial production (forecast −0.8, previous −3.7) and retail sales (forecast 8.7, previous 7.3) show whether local demand is cushioning global nerves.
  • US producer prices: Friday 13 November, 13:30 Lisbon time: the producer price index, a gauge of what factories charge, is forecast at 0.4 against 1.3 before; a hotter reading could push yields higher.
  • Oil: Friday 18:00 Lisbon time: the Baker Hughes count of active US oil rigs (previous 463) is a check on supply, and oil is the peso’s main support.
  • Calendar: Colombia’s consumer confidence (forecast 15.8, previous 15.7) was due at 15:00 Lisbon time on 12 November; no actual figure was in the RT economic calendar when we closed.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips Near 3,300 per Dollar.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips to 3,297 per Dollar.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision, with US$41,665 traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices no change at 55.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 32.5%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 3.6%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.4% and a 0.25-point cut at 2.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a hold as likelier than a rise, with a sizeable minority expecting the central bank to raise rates.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Colombian peso steady on Thursday?

Oil rose about 3%, and Colombia exports crude, which offset pressure from higher US yields and a firmer global dollar.

What is the COLCAP?

It is the main index of the Colombian stock exchange, tracking the country’s largest and most traded listed companies. We could not verify its close on Thursday, so we do not print a figure.

What does USD/COP near 3,300 mean for travellers?

It means one US dollar buys about 3,300 Colombian pesos, little changed from the day before.

Where is the peso in its yearly range?

The dollar traded between 3,044 pesos on 24 August 2026 and 3,864 on 18 December 2025. Near 3,300 it is about 8% above the low and nearly 15% below the high.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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