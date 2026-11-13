Brazil Stocks Slip 0.4% as Real Weakens 1% | Brazil Market Report, Nov 12

Key Facts The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.43% to 171,324 points , leaving it 18.1% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

, leaving it 18.1% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. The real, Brazil’s currency, had its weakest close in at least 12 months , with one US dollar costing 5.6413 reais after a 1.05% one-day slide.

, with one US dollar costing 5.6413 reais after a 1.05% one-day slide. The main cause was a jump in US government bond yields : the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%.

: the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%. The real fell far more than the dollar’s global gauge , which rose only 0.25% to 103.17, so more than a global dollar move was at work.

, which rose only 0.25% to 103.17, so more than a global dollar move was at work. The wider slump is the real story : the Ibovespa is down 17.04% over 20 sessions even though it is up 3.09% over the past five.

: the Ibovespa is down 17.04% over 20 sessions even though it is up 3.09% over the past five. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Central Bank of Brazil’s December decision on its Selic benchmark rate at 92.0% (US$73,158 traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market ended Thursday slightly lower, but the day matters less than the month behind it. The Ibovespa, the benchmark of São Paulo’s largest listed companies, closed at 171,324 points, down 0.43%. The real did the heavier lifting on the downside. One US dollar bought 5.6413 reais, the highest close in at least 12 months, after a 1.05% one-day rise in the dollar. Think of it as a ship that has already taken on water. The index is 17.04% lower than it was 20 sessions ago, yet it has bounced 3.09% over the past five sessions, so the damage is deep and the recovery is fragile. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Two forces met on the day: a rise in US bond yields, which pulls money out of emerging markets, and a drop in the real that the global dollar alone does not explain. What matters today. A weak real and a stock index 18.1% below its October peak raise the cost of imports, travel and borrowing, while handing bargain-hunters a rare entry point.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on the São Paulo stock exchange.

01 The session in one read

Brazil’s market spent Thursday leaning into a headwind. The Ibovespa, which tracks the biggest companies on the São Paulo exchange, slipped 0.43% to 171,324 points.

The real was the sharper story. A dollar now costs 5.6413 reais, up 1.05% on the day and the highest close in at least 12 months.

A weaker real is a double-edged sword. It hurts anyone who imports goods, pays dollar debts or travels abroad, but it flatters exporters who earn dollars and spend reais.

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For a visitor, the arithmetic is pleasant: your dollars, euros or pounds stretch further in Brazilian shops and restaurants than at any point in the past year.

Assessment — Global yields hit, home worries amplified MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that rising US yields and a nervous Wall Street started the move. The global dollar rose only 0.25% while the real lost 1.05%, so something Brazil-specific probably added to it, but we could not identify it. We hold this at medium confidence because our scan has no company-level data for the day, so we cannot see which sectors drove the index. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: while it stays above 5%, the real struggles to recover.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa close 171,324 −0.43% Small daily dip inside a deep slump Session range — — Intraday high and low not verified USD/BRL (reais per dollar) 5.6413 +1.05% Real at its weakest close in 12 months 52-week high, Ibovespa 209,067 (9 Oct 2026) −18.1% Index sits this far below the peak 52-week low, Ibovespa 153,339 (6 Nov 2025) +11.7% Index sits this far above the trough 20-session move, Ibovespa — −17.04% The month-long fall behind the headline Key technical level 153,339 support — The 12-month low is the floor to watch

The table tells two stories at once. On the day, a 0.43% dip is unremarkable.

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Over 20 sessions, though, the index has shed 17.04%, and it is 18.1% below its 9 October peak. It is still 11.7% above its 12-month low of 153,339, set on 6 November 2025.

The currency is the cleaner signal of stress. The dollar at 5.64 reais is its highest close in a year, and 15.3% above its low of 4.89 reais, hit on 11 May 2026.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31 -0.43% L 169,942day rangeH 172,060 +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.06% EUR / BRL 6.24 +0.11% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 95.57 +3.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +9.95% AZZA3 Materials +4.16% SUZB3 Energy +2.81% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples -0.63% ABEV3 Industrials -1.05% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -1.39% ENEV3 Financials -2.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -2.76% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,324.31 -0.43% Ibovespa171,324.31 -0.43% Mexico 71,674.32 -0.46% S&P/BMV IPC71,674.32 -0.46% Chile 10,625.27 +0.69% S&P IPSA10,625.27 +0.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.93 -1.35% MSCI COLCAP2,452.93 -1.35% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942 — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% +6.62% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800 VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700 ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600 BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800 BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300 B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300 ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700 WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600 PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400 SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600 RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900 AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300 CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400 GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200 ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200 Largest moves today AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% PETR4 44.70 +2.64% RENT3 29.58 -2.18% ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Brazil Stock Exchange Profit Up 9.9% in Third Quarter Read →

03 Why it moved — US bond yields and a weak real

First cause, and the heaviest: American borrowing costs jumped. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate on Washington’s benchmark loan, rose to 5.10%,. Confidence: medium-high.

When a safe US bond pays that much, investors sell riskier assets in emerging markets such as Brazil to buy it. The same pull explains why Chile’s peso also lost ground, with the dollar up 1.17% to 994.3 pesos.

Second cause: something specific to Brazil that we could not pin down. The real’s 1.05% slide against a global dollar gauge up only 0.25% points that way. Confidence: low.

Inflation data helped. IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office, reported October consumer prices up 0.14% on the month, below forecasts, with yearly inflation at 4.63% against 4.58% in September. A cooler monthly reading supports hopes for lower interest rates but does not settle them.

Third cause, smaller: a nervous Wall Street. The S&P 500, America’s main stock index, fell 0.35% to 7,592, and the VIX, a gauge of expected market swings, rose 6.92% to 18.70. Shares of Nvidia, the AI chip maker, fell 4.3% on the day its chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned, which hurt technology stocks. Confidence: medium.

One driver disagreed with the move. An oil-tracking fund rose 3.25% to 146.07, which normally helps Brazil as an oil exporter, yet the real still fell. That tells us yields and domestic worries outweighed the commodity boost.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note US 10-year Treasury yield 5.10% 4.98% on Tuesday Biggest outside pressure on emerging markets USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05% Dollar at a 12-month high against the real US dollar index (DXY) 103.17 +0.25% Global dollar firmer, but far less than the real’s fall S&P 500 7,592 −0.35% Wall Street slipped alongside Brazil VIX fear gauge 18.70 +6.92% Nerves up on the day Oil fund (USO) 146.07 +3.25% A US-listed fund tracking oil, not a Brazilian stock

Our scan holds no verified share-by-share data for the São Paulo session, so we name no individual companies and quote no stock moves. What we can show is the cross-asset pressure around the index.

Read the table as a chain. Higher US yields pushed the dollar up, the real fell hardest, and local stocks eased with Wall Street.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change IPC Mexico −0.27% IPSA Chile +0.69% Merval Argentina — COLCAP Colombia — BVL Perú Peru —

Brazil was not alone. Mexico’s IPC fell 0.27%, while Chile’s IPSA was the only riser among the markets we could verify, up 0.69%, even as its peso weakened 1.17% to 994.3 per dollar. We show a dash where we could not verify the day’s close.

Currencies were mixed: the Mexican peso was steady at 18.602 per dollar (up 0.01%), while Colombia’s peso traded near 3,300 per dollar. Brazil’s 1.05% slide was among the steepest. The live market board above carries all the closes.

06 The technical picture

Charts are simply a map of where buyers and sellers have previously stepped in. The first floor for the Ibovespa is the round 170,000 mark, just below Thursday’s close of 171,324.

The deeper floor is the 12-month low of 153,339, set on 6 November 2025. A break of that level would end the year-long range.

Overhead, the first barrier is the round 175,000 area, and the ceiling is the 9 October peak of 209,067. For the dollar, the recent high is 5.64 reais, with the round 5.50 level as the first marker if the real recovers.

History offers a measured hint, not a forecast. In RT’s own price record since 2007, there were 7 earlier cases of a 20-session fall this large for the Ibovespa, and it was higher 20 sessions later in 4 of 7 (57%), with a median gain of 5.1% and a worst case of −19.8%.

For the dollar, 17 earlier cases of a 20-session rise this large followed, and it was higher 20 sessions later in only 6 of 17 (35%), with a median move of −1.5%. Past moves are not a forecast.

For Latin America, the message is shared exposure. A strong US yield squeezes Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina together, so investors in Mexico City, Lima or Buenos Aires should watch the same US rates signal.

07 What to watch

US bond yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% is the main outside pressure (4.98% on Tuesday; the US bond market was shut on Wednesday).

The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% is the main outside pressure (4.98% on Tuesday; the US bond market was shut on Wednesday). US producer prices: Friday’s US producer price report will show whether inflation pressure is easing, which shapes yield and dollar expectations.

Friday’s US producer price report will show whether inflation pressure is easing, which shapes yield and dollar expectations. Brazilian retail sales: Friday’s retail sales release will show whether high borrowing costs are choking household spending.

Friday’s retail sales release will show whether high borrowing costs are choking household spending. The 170,000 and 153,339 levels: A close below the round 170,000 mark would extend the slide. The 12-month low of 153,339 is the deeper line in the sand.

A close below the round 170,000 mark would extend the slide. The 12-month low of 153,339 is the deeper line in the sand. Calendar: Brazil’s seasonally adjusted IPCA inflation index (previous 0.88) was also due on 12 November. The 0.32% and 4.62% shown for October in the RT economic calendar are the mid-month IPCA-15 reading of 23 October; the full October figure from IBGE was 0.14% on the month.

Background: Brazil Stocks and Dollar Await Inflation.

Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 0.4% as Petrobras Drops.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Brazil’s December decision on its Selic benchmark rate, with US$73,158 traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices no change at 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 7.1%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.1%, a 0.25-point rise at 1.0% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.7%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the central bank to hold the Selic rate in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Ibovespa close?

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.43% to 171,324 points. It is 18.1% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

What is the dollar worth in reais?

One US dollar closed at 5.6413 reais, up 1.05% on the day. That is the highest close in at least 12 months.

Why did Brazilian markets fall?

US government bond yields rose, with the 10-year yield reaching 5.10%. The real fell much more than the global dollar gauge, so something specific to Brazil probably added to the pressure.

Is this a good time to visit Brazil?

A weaker real stretches foreign currency further in shops, restaurants and hotels. The exchange rate can swing quickly, so avoid paying far ahead in dollars.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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