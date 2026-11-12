South Sudan Registers Four Party Alliances

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SOUTH SUDAN · ELECTIONS

Key Facts Who The Political Parties Council, South Sudan’s party regulator, registered four coalitions covering 25 parties, announced on Wednesday 21 October 2026.

Vote The National Elections Commission (NEC), the state poll organiser, set the election for Tuesday 22 December 2026.

Blocs The four blocs hold 10, 6, 5 and 4 parties, the largest being the National Agenda Coalition (10 parties).

Deadline The cutoff for coalition registration was Thursday 22 October 2026.

Unknown Not yet clear: whether the vote holds, and how the alliances will pick candidates.

South Sudan’s party regulator announced on Wednesday 21 October 2026 that it had registered four coalitions of political parties. The Political Parties Council (PPC), the state body that registers and oversees parties, says the four blocs hold 25 parties between them.

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The registrations come as the country heads toward a vote on 22 December, and two senior figures changed posts the same day. For US readers, the stakes are practical, since the US State Department still rates South Sudan Level 4, its highest warning, Do Not Travel; see our report on the travel warning.

What the Regulator Registered

The PPC opened coalition registration on 1 September 2026 and set 22 October as the cutoff. It announced the four registrations on Wednesday 21 October.

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The National Agenda Coalition of Political Parties (NAC) is the largest, with 10 parties. The Coalition of National Alliance of Political Parties has six, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) has five, and the National Alliance of Political Parties (NAPP) has four.

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Two Senior Figures Change Posts

Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, a former vice president, lost that post when the vice presidents were removed in September. One report lists his South Sudan Patriotic Movement in the SSOA, but we could not confirm that.

On Wednesday 21 October, presidential decrees named him adviser on foreign affairs and international relations. He replaces Costello Garang Riiny, the previous adviser.

The same decrees removed Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, a veteran minister, as Minister of Cabinet Affairs after about two decades in cabinet. Bol Wek Agoth is named as his successor.

One report lists Lomuro’s South Sudan Democratic Forum in the NAC, but we could not confirm that. No official statement we saw links the decrees to the registrations.

How Firm Is the December Date?

The National Elections Commission set the vote for Tuesday 22 December 2026. It is billed as South Sudan’s first-ever national election.

The government was dissolved by decree on Tuesday 22 September 2026, and all vice presidents were removed. No postponement had been announced as of 12 November, as far as we found.

A coalition is a group of parties that register together to contest an election. Because the vote is close, the way these blocs form will matter to every candidate.

What It Means for You

Travellers, aid groups and firms with South Sudan exposure now have a first map of who plans to compete in December. The US State Department’s Level 4 advisory says Do Not Travel, so plans should follow that advice.

The state of the party system is one part of the wider picture. Our geopolitics explainer covers the wider setting.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the vote will really take place on 22 December, or how the alliances will pick candidates. The state of voter registration is also unclear.

Party membership of the blocs beyond the counts above rests on one report. We saw no reference numbers on the appointment decrees.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did South Sudan’s party regulator do?

The Political Parties Council registered four coalitions of political parties, announced on Wednesday 21 October 2026. Together they hold 25 parties.

When is the South Sudan election?

The National Elections Commission set it for Tuesday 22 December 2026. No postponement had been announced as of 12 November, as far as we found.

Who are Abdelbagi and Lomuro?

Hussein Abdelbagi Akol was named presidential adviser on foreign affairs on 21 October 2026. Dr Martin Elia Lomuro was removed as Minister of Cabinet Affairs the same day.

Is it safe to travel to South Sudan?

The US State Department rates South Sudan Level 4, Do Not Travel. Check the current advisory before any trip.

Sources: Political Parties Council, coalition registrations, announced 21 October 2026; presidential decrees, broadcast 21 October 2026; National Elections Commission, 22 December 2026 election date; South Sudan election timetable, 2026.





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