Senegal Panel Rejects 2027 Energy Budget

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Africa: Senegal

Key Facts Who. Senegal’s National Assembly finance and energy committees voted against Energy Minister Abdourahmane Diouf’s 2027 budget.

What. The plan seeks 217.3 billion CFA francs (FCFA; about US$369 million), with 64.2 billion (about US$109 million) payable in cash.

Change. Cash payments would fall 59.1 billion FCFA (about US$100 million), or 48%, from 2026.

When. Wednesday 11 November 2026; the full Assembly still decides the finance law.

As of. 11 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

Lawmakers in Dakar voted down the energy and petroleum ministry’s 2027 budget, questioning whether its numbers can be trusted. The vote comes eight days after the Assembly threw out an amended 2026 budget.

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The finance committee of Senegal’s National Assembly, joined by its energy committee, voted on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to reject the 2027 budget of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, which covers electricity and fuel policy. Energy Minister Abdourahmane Diouf had defended a plan that would cut the ministry’s cash budget (payment credits) by almost half.

For US readers, the vote matters because Senegal is an emerging offshore oil and gas producer, and a stalled budget adds to doubts about its finances. A committee vote is not the final word, since the full Assembly still decides the finance law, but it shows how hard the 2027 budget may be to pass.

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What the Ministry Asked For

Diouf presented 217.3 billion FCFA (about US$369 million) in commitment authorisations, the ceiling for multi-year spending promises, and 64.2 billion FCFA (about US$109 million) in payment credits, the cash that can be paid out in the year. He said the 2026 budget stood at 260.1 billion FCFA (about US$441 million) in commitments and 123.3 billion FCFA (about US$209 million) in payment credits.

By our calculation from the figures presented to the Assembly, 2027 payment credits are 59.1 billion FCFA (about US$100 million), or 48%, lower than in 2026. Conversions in this article use about 590 FCFA per US dollar, derived from the fixed rate of 655.957 FCFA per euro and the European Central Bank’s euro-dollar reference rate of 1.1127 on 11 November 2026.

In plain English: Commitment authorisations are the most the state may promise to spend over several years, while payment credits are the cash it may actually pay out in the year. FCFA is the euro-linked CFA franc used across eight West African states, and Senelec is Senegal’s state electricity company.

Cranes at the Autonomous Port of Dakar. Photo: Babacar Dioum / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Lawmakers Asked About

Deputies pressed Diouf on how to stabilise oil prices, on the goal of electricity for everyone by 2029 and on how electricity and fuel would be subsidised after the rejection of the amended 2026 budget. Others criticised a lack of “budget sincerity”, meaning figures they doubted, and contradictions between the budget documents.

Some deputies questioned how the deficit was calculated and whether anti-poverty measures work. They also raised the planned creation of subsidiaries inside Senelec and the development of the Yakaar-Teranga offshore gas field.

The Mines Budget Fell the Same Day

The same joint committee rejected the 2027 budget of the Ministry of Mines and Geology on Wednesday, a plan of 7.46 billion FCFA (about US$12.7 million) defended by Minister Cheikhou Oumar Seck. Deputies cited gaps in the mining sector, regulatory bottlenecks and uncertainty over the new Mining Code, the country’s mining law, and doubted the reliability of the revenue and spending forecasts.

The vote follows the Assembly’s rejection of the amended 2026 budget on Tuesday 3 November, which we reported in Senegal Lawmakers Reportedly Reject Budget. Background on the state’s finances is in our guides to Senegal’s economy and the debt crisis and IMF talks.

What It Means for You

Investors in Senegalese debt should watch whether the government redrafts the 2027 budget or presses ahead unchanged. Any effect on households would come through electricity and fuel subsidies, which deputies raised at the hearing.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the full Assembly will vote on the 2027 finance law or whether the government will change the figures. It is also not known how electricity and fuel subsidies would be funded if the budget stays blocked.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abdourahmane Diouf?

Abdourahmane Diouf is Senegal’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum. He presented the ministry’s 2027 budget to the Assembly committee on 11 November 2026.

How big is the rejected budget?

The ministry asked for 217.3 billion FCFA (about US$369 million) in commitments and 64.2 billion FCFA (about US$109 million) in payment credits. Payment credits are 59.1 billion FCFA (about US$100 million) lower than in 2026.

Is the budget finally rejected?

No, this was a committee vote. The full Assembly still decides the finance law.

Which other budget was rejected on 11 November?

The same committee rejected the 2027 budget of the Ministry of Mines and Geology, set at 7.46 billion FCFA (about US$12.7 million). The minister who defended it was Cheikhou Oumar Seck.

Sources: National Assembly of Senegal, joint hearing of the Finance and Energy committees with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and the Ministry of Mines and Geology, 11 November 2026; BCEAO (the West African central bank) and European Central Bank, fixed CFA franc rate of 655.957 per euro.

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