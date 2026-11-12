São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and Jazz — November 12, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Thursday 12 November 2026, is led by Hayley Williams, the Paramore singer, at Espaço Unimed, a large concert hall in Barra Funda, a district in west São Paulo, with last tickets listed. Jazz fans have two sittings at Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club on Avenida Paulista, the city’s best-known avenue, with an Ella Fitzgerald tribute at 8 p.m. and a concert for 100 years since the trumpeter Miles Davis was born at 10:30 p.m. A musical about the singer Gilberto Gil plays Teatro Santander, a theatre in the JK Iguatemi complex, at 8 p.m. Rain is likely early.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 21.6°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. with an 88 per cent chance of rain, then 19.6°C (67°F) and 41 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Hayley Williams at Espaço Unimed, Barra Funda, doors listed at 6 p.m., show 8 p.m., ages 16 and over.

— Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista, São Paulo’s main cultural and business avenue, where Blue Note runs two jazz sittings tonight.

— Entry prices Hayley Williams standing-floor tickets launched at R$282.50 (about US$51) half price (meia-entrada, the student discount) and R$565 (about US$102) full price; the musical costs R$25 (about US$4.50) to R$400 (about US$72). R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.56 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 11 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Carry an umbrella for the early evening, use official ride apps after dark and keep your phone out of sight on the street.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru 795, Barra Funda, doors listed at 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the American rock band Paramore, plays her solo show The Hayley Williams Show. The venue lists last tickets, so book before you travel; standing-floor tickets launched at R$282.50 (about US$51) half price and R$565 (about US$102) full price, according to press reports.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. The Hayley Williams Show, Espaço Unimed Hayley Williams is the lead singer of Paramore, an American rock band, and this is her solo tour. Espaço Unimed, a large concert hall, lists tonight’s date with “last tickets” and an extra date tomorrow, Friday 13 November. When Thursday 12 November 2026, doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m., according to the venue’s own page.

Genre Pop-rock and alternative, from a Paramore singer.

Entry The venue page links to Eventim, a ticketing site, and shows “last tickets” rather than sold out. Press reports put the May launch prices for the standing floor at R$282.50 (about US$51) half price and R$565 (about US$102) full price. We could not read the Eventim page, so check the current price there. The age rating is 16 and over.

Address Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru 795, Barra Funda.

Verdict The biggest draw of the night and the hardest ticket. For foreigners: half-price tickets (meia-entrada) are tied to Brazilian student and similar cards, so most visitors should budget for the full price.

2. Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald by Indiana Nomma, Blue Note São Paulo Blue Note São Paulo is a jazz club inside the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its schedule lists a tribute to the American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald by Indiana Nomma in its Sala 1 room. When Thursday 12 November, 8 p.m., according to the club’s schedule.

Genre Vocal jazz and the American songbook.

Entry The club’s page shows no price and links to Eventim. We found no sold-out label for this show. Minors may enter only with a parent or legal guardian.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict The easiest pick if you are staying near Paulista. For foreigners: the restaurant serves during the show, and you must leave the room within 15 minutes of the end of the first sitting.

3. Collaboration in Concert: 100 Years of Miles Davis, Blue Note São Paulo Collaboration is an international jazz ensemble based in Washington, D.C., presented by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, an education group named after the American pianist. The late sitting celebrates 100 years since the birth of the trumpeter Miles Davis, with music by Davis, Hancock, the band Yellowjackets and Stevie Wonder. When Thursday 12 November, 10:30 p.m., according to the club’s schedule.

Genre Contemporary jazz, soul, funk and R&B.

Entry The club’s page shows no price and links to Eventim. We found no sold-out label.

Address Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Verdict A good late option if the rain keeps you out of the street early. For foreigners: it is a separate sitting, so a ticket for the 8 p.m. show does not cover it.

4. “Gil – Andar com Fé”, Teatro Santander This musical, directed by Miguel Falabella, follows the life and music of Gilberto Gil, one of Brazil’s best-known singers and a former culture minister. Teatro Santander, a theatre in the JK Iguatemi complex, runs it until 29 November. When Thursday 12 November 2026, 8 p.m. The show lasts 2 hours 20 minutes, per the theatre.

Genre Musical theatre with Brazilian popular music.

Entry The theatre lists tickets from R$25 (about US$4.50) to R$400 (about US$72). Audio description and Libras, Brazilian sign language, are offered at every performance, according to press listings.

Address Teatro Santander, Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek 2041, Itaim Bibi.

Verdict The best value of the night and the easiest to follow for a first-time visitor. For foreigners: the show is in Portuguese, and we found no mention of English subtitles.

File photo: the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista, which houses Blue Note São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 12, 2026.

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Also Tonight and Later This Week

— Friday 13 November Hayley Williams plays a second night at Espaço Unimed at 8 p.m., and the venue again lists last tickets. At Blue Note, the club lists the singer João Sabiá as the guest on the radio programme “Sala de Música” at 8 p.m., a sold-out tribute show called Amici at 8 p.m., a night of 2000s songs by an act called Day Limns at 10:30 p.m. and an ABBA tribute band at 10:30 p.m. “Gil – Andar com Fé” runs at 8 p.m. Rain is likely at 6 p.m. (96 per cent) but eases to 33 per cent at 8 p.m. and 0 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Saturday 14 November Blue Note lists the Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica playing “Afro-Sambas” at 8 p.m. and Édith Piaf songs sung by Lia Paris at 10:30 p.m. Bourbon Street Music Club, a jazz and blues club in Moema, runs free daytime jazz sets at its Jazz Café, with the first set at 1:30 p.m. Tokio Marine Hall, a concert hall, lists the singer Guilherme Arantes and his “50 anos-luz” show at 9 p.m. Espaço Unimed lists the sertanejo (Brazilian country) singer Gustavo Mioto at 10 p.m., and the musical has shows at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The forecast is dry, with a 4 per cent chance of rain at 6 p.m.

— Friday and Saturday Audio, a club and concert venue, lists a night called Braza on Friday and a dance night called “Sempre foi baile” on Saturday.

The Night in Context

Thursday in São Paulo is a night for big names and small rooms. Tonight a large concert hall, a jazz club and a theatre all run at once, and one thing links them: rain.

Hayley Williams is the lead singer of Paramore, the American rock band, and she is on a solo tour. The Hayley Williams Show plays Espaço Unimed twice, tonight and again on Friday 13 November.

Espaço Unimed is in Barra Funda, a district in west São Paulo with a major rail hub. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., so arrive early to clear the queue.

Avenida Paulista is the better bet if you want to walk between options. Blue Note São Paulo sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building, a landmark block of shops and offices at number 2073.

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The club runs two sittings tonight. Ella Fitzgerald’s songbook comes first at 8 p.m., and the Miles Davis centenary concert follows at 10:30 p.m.

Miles Davis, the American trumpeter, was born in 1926, so 2026 is his hundredth-anniversary year. The Collaboration ensemble plays his music alongside tunes by the pianist Herbie Hancock and the singer Stevie Wonder.

The musical about Gilberto Gil, who was Brazil’s culture minister from 2003 to 2008, plays Thursday to Sunday until 29 November. It is a rare chance to see Brazilian popular music told as theatre in a big house.

Prices tell different stories. The musical’s cheapest seat costs R$25 (about US$4.50), while a full-price standing-floor ticket for Hayley Williams launched at R$565 (about US$102).

Rain is the main risk tonight. Open-Meteo gives an 88 per cent chance at 6 p.m., 65 per cent at 8 p.m. and 41 per cent at 10 p.m.

Allow extra time to cross the city, because wet weather slows traffic on the Marginal Pinheiros and on Avenida Paulista. Ride apps may charge more when shows end, so book early or wait fifteen minutes.

For first-time visitors, the Paulista pair is the easiest start. Blue Note is a short ride from Consolação station on the Metro’s Line 2-Green, and the avenue has restaurants open late.

Brazil sells half-price tickets, called meia-entrada, to students with an official ID card and some other groups under Federal Law 12.933. Visitors without such a card should budget for the full price, called inteira.

The rule for a rainy Thursday is simple. Pick one venue, book the ride home in advance, and keep the Friday date in mind if tonight’s tickets run out.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, São Paulo’s underground. Line 2-Green stops at Consolação beside the Conjunto Nacional, and Barra Funda station is on Line 3-Red.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, such as Eventim, a ticketing site. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Blue Note rules The club says the show room must be cleared within 15 minutes after the first sitting, and the second sitting needs a new ticket. Minors may enter only with a legal guardian.

— Weather Bring an umbrella for 6 p.m. (88 per cent chance of rain). It is 21.6°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. and 19.6°C (67°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight on the street, use official ride apps after dark and carry a copy of your passport rather than the original.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Hayley Williams The venue page shows 12 November at 8 p.m. with “last tickets” and doors at 6 p.m., although some listings give 7 p.m. for doors and one press listing calls the date sold out. We could not read the Eventim page, so the prices above are the May launch prices.

— Blue Note The club’s schedule shows “12 nov” without a year or a price, and we could not read the Eventim pages. We list both sittings because the club’s schedule is current and the Miles Davis centenary falls in 2026.

— Marisa Monte Press listings place the Brazilian singer at Nubank Parque, a stadium in Água Branca, on Saturday 14 November, but ticketing pages we could read gave conflicting dates and times. We do not list the show as a pick.

— Other venues Bourbon Street’s calendar starts on 14 November, Tokio Marine Hall and Audio list nothing for tonight, and we could not read the calendars of Sesc, a Brazilian arts and social-services network, Sala São Paulo, a classical concert hall, Cine Joia, a live-music club, or Casa de Francisca, a music venue, so we list nothing more.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Thursday 12 November 2026?

Hayley Williams plays Espaço Unimed at 8 p.m. Blue Note São Paulo has Ella Fitzgerald songs at 8 p.m. and a Miles Davis centenary concert at 10:30 p.m. The musical “Gil – Andar com Fé” is at Teatro Santander at 8 p.m.

How much are the Hayley Williams tickets in São Paulo?

Press reports put standing-floor tickets at R$282.50 (about US$51) half price and R$565 (about US$102) full price at the May launch. The venue now lists last tickets, so check Eventim for current prices.

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 21.6°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. with an 88 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 19.6°C (67°F) with a 41 per cent chance.

Is there a cheap option in São Paulo tonight?

The musical “Gil – Andar com Fé” at Teatro Santander sells tickets from R$25 (about US$4.50), according to the theatre. It is in Itaim Bibi and starts at 8 p.m.

Sources: Espaço Unimed, Blue Note São Paulo (Ella Fitzgerald), Blue Note São Paulo (Collaboration), Teatro Santander, Bourbon Street Music Club, Audio, Tokio Marine Hall, Open-Meteo (weather service, 12 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5606, 11 November 2026).











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