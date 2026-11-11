São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026
The day’s headline: Wednesday is a good culture day, with MASP, Japan House, Pinacoteca and Sesc Pompeia all open.
Business note: Wall Street and most Latin American markets slipped, while the dollar firmed against the real; the market board carries every figure.
The day in one line: Avenida Paulista by day, Vila Madalena by evening.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|171,337
|-0.52%
|USD/BRL
|5.5833
|+1.36%
Source: market close, 10 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Dress in layers and carry a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within a few hours.
Sunset: —
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A culture-first Wednesday: start on Paulista, finish in Vila Madalena.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.52%
171,336.99
-0.52%
71,564.96
-0.42%
10,597.06
+0.07%
2,848,945
—
2,528.01
-1.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|171,336.99
|-0.52%
|+10.36%
|172,236.05
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.58
|+1.35%
|+5.54%
|5.51
|5.58
|5.58
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.95
|-0.53%
|+38.91%
|45.19
|45.68
|44.50
|54,961,500
|VALE3
|64.80
|-1.98%
|-0.63%
|66.11
|66.11
|64.20
|22,893,100
|ITUB4
|41.20
|-1.25%
|+4.94%
|41.72
|42.50
|41.15
|20,213,600
|BBDC4
|14.54
|-0.95%
|-23.79%
|14.68
|14.84
|14.30
|51,531,000
|BBAS3
|17.10
|+0.47%
|-24.93%
|17.02
|17.17
|16.82
|27,692,900
|B3SA3
|14.48
|-2.49%
|+10.37%
|14.85
|15.14
|14.26
|39,095,500
|ABEV3
|15.79
|+1.15%
|+19.80%
|15.61
|15.79
|15.55
|25,853,700
|WEGE3
|50.95
|+0.41%
|+12.30%
|50.74
|51.83
|50.58
|12,799,900
|PRIO3
|60.02
|+1.06%
|+53.00%
|59.39
|60.09
|58.35
|10,242,700
|SUZB3
|54.46
|+0.48%
|+16.62%
|54.20
|55.50
|53.86
|9,241,700
|RENT3
|29.79
|-3.37%
|-29.19%
|30.83
|31.29
|29.70
|13,596,000
|AZZA3
|14.73
|-2.58%
|-47.69%
|15.12
|15.55
|14.52
|2,463,700
|CSNA3
|4.38
|-2.45%
|-47.17%
|4.49
|4.57
|4.36
|18,925,300
|GGBR4
|25.83
|+3.65%
|+35.24%
|24.92
|25.93
|25.14
|9,678,500
|ENEV3
|27.05
|-1.28%
|+39.79%
|27.40
|27.74
|26.75
|8,263,300
25.83
+3.65%
29.79
-3.37%
14.73
-2.58%
14.48
-2.49%
4.38
-2.45%
64.80
-1.98%
5.58
+1.35%
27.05
-1.28%
03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Japan House, then MASP, on Avenida Paulista
Start at Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista, open Tue–Fri 10am–6pm. Entry is free, so it is the easy first stop.
Walk to MASP, also on Paulista, which is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am–6pm. Tickets cost R$85 today, as the free day is Tuesday.
Arrive at MASP by early afternoon to leave a full two hours before closing at 6pm. The Metrô fare is R$5.40 a journey.
Both venues are on the Paulista corridor, so you can do them on foot with a coffee break between.
Parque Ibirapuera, in Vila Mariana, is open 5am–midnight daily and is free. It works as a morning or late-afternoon walk if the sky stays dry.
MAC USP, inside the park, is open Tue–Sun 10am–9pm and is free. It is a good indoor fallback if rain arrives.
A practical option is a museum café between visits, though you should confirm wifi on arrival.
Work in the morning and visit Japan House and MASP after lunch, when the light and the crowds are easier.
For a different mood, head to Luz and Centro. Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open Wed–Mon 10am–6pm (check the current ticket price), and Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25.
Finish at Mercadão in Centro, open Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, or at Farol Santander, open Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45.
Sala São Paulo runs ticketed concerts, but check its programme yourself.
For an easy evening, walk the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena, an open-air street that is always open and free. Bars around it fill from early evening.
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — Tue–Fri 10am–7pm, free, the cultural centre closes later than most museums
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 but free on Wednesday, so entry is free today
MAC USP — Ibirapuera — Tue–Sun 10am–9pm, free, open late for an after-work visit
Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45, a city viewpoint
Mercadão — Centro — Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, a lunch stop
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25, closes earlier than most
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single-journey Metrô fare is R$5.40. Today’s rodízio restricts plates ending in 5 and 6, from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm, in the central zone.
Confirm the rules with the city’s traffic authority, CET.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try Mercadão in Centro for a classic market sandwich, at a mid-range price. Or pick a por-quilo restaurant near Avenida Paulista, where you pay by weight.
Dinner: Choose a bar near the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena for a relaxed evening, at a moderate price. Or eat around Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, which is easy to reach by Metrô and bus.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and Pix, as most places take both, plus a little cash for markets. Book nothing in advance for the free museums, but arrive early at MASP.
Keep your phone in a front pocket on crowded Metrô trains and on Avenida Paulista after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers can meet people at free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo. Ask neighbours or coworking staff in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena where regular language and networking evenings run.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
Check the official club and league pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before planning a match evening.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday 10 November. Wall Street and most Latin American indices slipped, while Chile edged up; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
The dollar firmed against most regional currencies, which matters to anyone paid in dollars and spending in reais. Gold and silver fell, while the dollar index and US Treasury yields rose.
Watch the board for the next close.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
WED 11 — Japan House then MASP on Paulista; Museu do Ipiranga is free today.
THU 12 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am–6pm, R$40.
FRI 13 — Sesc Pompeia, open 10am–7pm, free, then dinner in Vila Madalena.
SAT 14 — Pinacoteca is free today; Mercadão is open until 6pm.
SUN 15 — Parque Ibirapuera, open 5am–midnight, free, and Mercadão until 4pm.
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz on Paulista and in Moema.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Is MASP free today?
No. MASP is open Wednesday 10am–6pm and costs R$85.
Its free day is Tuesday, so a visit on Wednesday is paid.
Which museum is free today?
Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesday; it is open 10am–5pm. Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Sesc Pompeia are also free.
How much is the Metrô?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Rodízio does not affect the Metrô, only private cars in the central zone.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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