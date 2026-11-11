São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.34% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.50▲ 2.23% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.34% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

· November 11, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

The day’s headline: Wednesday is a good culture day, with MASP, Japan House, Pinacoteca and Sesc Pompeia all open.

Business note: Wall Street and most Latin American markets slipped, while the dollar firmed against the real; the market board carries every figure.

The day in one line: Avenida Paulista by day, Vila Madalena by evening.

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Tree-lined walking path through Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo
A tree-lined walking path in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52%
USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

WED 11
see city forecast
THU 12
see city forecast
FRI 13
see city forecast
SAT 14
see city forecast

Dress in layers and carry a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within a few hours.

Sunset: —

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: culture day on Avenida Paulista, with MASP and Japan House both open.
— Venue/time: MASP, Bela Vista, Wed–Sun 10am–6pm, R$85; Japan House São Paulo, Cerqueira César, Tue–Fri 10am–6pm, free.
— Markets: Tuesday 10 November closed softer for most indices; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
— Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday 14 November; Mercadão is open until 4pm on Sunday 15 November.
— The day for: museum-goers and anyone working remotely who wants a culture break.

A culture-first Wednesday: start on Paulista, finish in Vila Madalena.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 11, 2026 · 01:22

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,336.99
-0.52%
+10.36% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
+1.35%

EUR / BRL
6.23
+1.65%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.49
+1.09%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.15%
ABEV3

Materials
+0.48%
SUZB3

Energy
+0.27%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
-0.26%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
-1.06%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
-1.28%
ENEV3

Industrials
-1.48%
WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Disc.
-2.58%
AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,336.99
-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,564.96
-0.42%

S&P IPSAChile
10,597.06
+0.07%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,528.01
-1.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500
VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100
ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600
BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000
BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900
B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500
ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700
WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900
PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700
SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700
RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000
AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700
CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300
GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500
ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300

Largest moves today
GGBR4
25.83
+3.65%
RENT3
29.79
-3.37%
AZZA3
14.73
-2.58%
B3SA3
14.48
-2.49%
CSNA3
4.38
-2.45%
VALE3
64.80
-1.98%
USD/BRL
5.58
+1.35%
ENEV3
27.05
-1.28%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — PAULISTA CULTURE DAY

Japan House, then MASP, on Avenida Paulista

Start at Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista, open Tue–Fri 10am–6pm. Entry is free, so it is the easy first stop.

Walk to MASP, also on Paulista, which is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am–6pm. Tickets cost R$85 today, as the free day is Tuesday.

Arrive at MASP by early afternoon to leave a full two hours before closing at 6pm. The Metrô fare is R$5.40 a journey.

Both venues are on the Paulista corridor, so you can do them on foot with a coffee break between.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera, in Vila Mariana, is open 5am–midnight daily and is free. It works as a morning or late-afternoon walk if the sky stays dry.

MAC USP, inside the park, is open Tue–Sun 10am–9pm and is free. It is a good indoor fallback if rain arrives.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND PINHEIROS

A practical option is a museum café between visits, though you should confirm wifi on arrival.

Work in the morning and visit Japan House and MASP after lunch, when the light and the crowds are easier.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO AND LUZ

For a different mood, head to Luz and Centro. Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open Wed–Mon 10am–6pm (check the current ticket price), and Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25.

Finish at Mercadão in Centro, open Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, or at Farol Santander, open Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

Sala São Paulo runs ticketed concerts, but check its programme yourself.

For an easy evening, walk the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena, an open-air street that is always open and free. Bars around it fill from early evening.

ALSO ON TODAY

Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — Tue–Fri 10am–7pm, free, the cultural centre closes later than most museums

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 but free on Wednesday, so entry is free today

MAC USP — Ibirapuera — Tue–Sun 10am–9pm, free, open late for an after-work visit

Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45, a city viewpoint

Mercadão — Centro — Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, a lunch stop

Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25, closes earlier than most

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey Metrô fare is R$5.40. Today’s rodízio restricts plates ending in 5 and 6, from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm, in the central zone.

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Confirm the rules with the city’s traffic authority, CET.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try Mercadão in Centro for a classic market sandwich, at a mid-range price. Or pick a por-quilo restaurant near Avenida Paulista, where you pay by weight.

Dinner: Choose a bar near the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena for a relaxed evening, at a moderate price. Or eat around Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, which is easy to reach by Metrô and bus.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, as most places take both, plus a little cash for markets. Book nothing in advance for the free museums, but arrive early at MASP.

Keep your phone in a front pocket on crowded Metrô trains and on Avenida Paulista after dark.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can meet people at free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo. Ask neighbours or coworking staff in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena where regular language and networking evenings run.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the official club and league pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before planning a match evening.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday 10 November. Wall Street and most Latin American indices slipped, while Chile edged up; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

The dollar firmed against most regional currencies, which matters to anyone paid in dollars and spending in reais. Gold and silver fell, while the dollar index and US Treasury yields rose.

Watch the board for the next close.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

WED 11 — Japan House then MASP on Paulista; Museu do Ipiranga is free today.

THU 12 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am–6pm, R$40.

FRI 13 — Sesc Pompeia, open 10am–7pm, free, then dinner in Vila Madalena.

SAT 14 — Pinacoteca is free today; Mercadão is open until 6pm.

SUN 15 — Parque Ibirapuera, open 5am–midnight, free, and Mercadão until 4pm.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz on Paulista and in Moema.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Is MASP free today?

No. MASP is open Wednesday 10am–6pm and costs R$85.

Its free day is Tuesday, so a visit on Wednesday is paid.

Which museum is free today?

Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesday; it is open 10am–5pm. Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Sesc Pompeia are also free.

How much is the Metrô?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Rodízio does not affect the Metrô, only private cars in the central zone.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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