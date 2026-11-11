São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The day’s headline: Wednesday is a good culture day, with MASP, Japan House, Pinacoteca and Sesc Pompeia all open.

Business note: Wall Street and most Latin American markets slipped, while the dollar firmed against the real; the market board carries every figure.

The day in one line: Avenida Paulista by day, Vila Madalena by evening.

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A tree-lined walking path in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52% USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

WED 11 — see city forecast THU 12 — see city forecast FRI 13 — see city forecast SAT 14 — see city forecast

Dress in layers and carry a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within a few hours.

Sunset: —

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: culture day on Avenida Paulista, with MASP and Japan House both open. — Venue/time: MASP, Bela Vista, Wed–Sun 10am–6pm, R$85; Japan House São Paulo, Cerqueira César, Tue–Fri 10am–6pm, free. — Markets: Tuesday 10 November closed softer for most indices; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES. — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday 14 November; Mercadão is open until 4pm on Sunday 15 November. — The day for: museum-goers and anyone working remotely who wants a culture break. A culture-first Wednesday: start on Paulista, finish in Vila Madalena.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99

-0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% EUR / BRL 6.23 +1.65% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.49 +1.09% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.15% ABEV3 Materials +0.48% SUZB3 Energy +0.27% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -0.26% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials -1.06% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.28% ENEV3 Industrials -1.48% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. -2.58% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,336.99

-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,564.96

-0.42%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,597.06

+0.07%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,528.01

-1.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500 VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100 ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600 BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000 BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900 B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500 ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700 WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900 PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700 SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700 RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000 AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700 CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300 GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500 ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300 Largest moves today GGBR4

25.83

+3.65% RENT3

29.79

-3.37% AZZA3

14.73

-2.58% B3SA3

14.48

-2.49% CSNA3

4.38

-2.45% VALE3

64.80

-1.98% USD/BRL

5.58

+1.35% ENEV3

27.05

-1.28% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — PAULISTA CULTURE DAY Japan House, then MASP, on Avenida Paulista Start at Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista, open Tue–Fri 10am–6pm. Entry is free, so it is the easy first stop. Walk to MASP, also on Paulista, which is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am–6pm. Tickets cost R$85 today, as the free day is Tuesday. Arrive at MASP by early afternoon to leave a full two hours before closing at 6pm. The Metrô fare is R$5.40 a journey. Both venues are on the Paulista corridor, so you can do them on foot with a coffee break between.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera, in Vila Mariana, is open 5am–midnight daily and is free. It works as a morning or late-afternoon walk if the sky stays dry. MAC USP, inside the park, is open Tue–Sun 10am–9pm and is free. It is a good indoor fallback if rain arrives.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND PINHEIROS A practical option is a museum café between visits, though you should confirm wifi on arrival. Work in the morning and visit Japan House and MASP after lunch, when the light and the crowds are easier.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO AND LUZ For a different mood, head to Luz and Centro. Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open Wed–Mon 10am–6pm (check the current ticket price), and Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25. Finish at Mercadão in Centro, open Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, or at Farol Santander, open Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Sala São Paulo runs ticketed concerts, but check its programme yourself. For an easy evening, walk the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena, an open-air street that is always open and free. Bars around it fill from early evening.

ALSO ON TODAY Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — Tue–Fri 10am–7pm, free, the cultural centre closes later than most museums Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 but free on Wednesday, so entry is free today MAC USP — Ibirapuera — Tue–Sun 10am–9pm, free, open late for an after-work visit Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45, a city viewpoint Mercadão — Centro — Mon–Sat 6am–6pm, free entry, a lunch stop Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm, R$25, closes earlier than most

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey Metrô fare is R$5.40. Today’s rodízio restricts plates ending in 5 and 6, from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm, in the central zone.

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Confirm the rules with the city’s traffic authority, CET.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try Mercadão in Centro for a classic market sandwich, at a mid-range price. Or pick a por-quilo restaurant near Avenida Paulista, where you pay by weight.

Dinner: Choose a bar near the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena for a relaxed evening, at a moderate price. Or eat around Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, which is easy to reach by Metrô and bus.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, as most places take both, plus a little cash for markets. Book nothing in advance for the free museums, but arrive early at MASP.

Keep your phone in a front pocket on crowded Metrô trains and on Avenida Paulista after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can meet people at free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo. Ask neighbours or coworking staff in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena where regular language and networking evenings run.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the official club and league pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before planning a match evening.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday 10 November. Wall Street and most Latin American indices slipped, while Chile edged up; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

The dollar firmed against most regional currencies, which matters to anyone paid in dollars and spending in reais. Gold and silver fell, while the dollar index and US Treasury yields rose.

Watch the board for the next close.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 11 — Japan House then MASP on Paulista; Museu do Ipiranga is free today. THU 12 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am–6pm, R$40. FRI 13 — Sesc Pompeia, open 10am–7pm, free, then dinner in Vila Madalena. SAT 14 — Pinacoteca is free today; Mercadão is open until 6pm. SUN 15 — Parque Ibirapuera, open 5am–midnight, free, and Mercadão until 4pm.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz on Paulista and in Moema.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Is MASP free today?

No. MASP is open Wednesday 10am–6pm and costs R$85. Its free day is Tuesday, so a visit on Wednesday is paid.

Which museum is free today?

Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesday; it is open 10am–5pm. Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Sesc Pompeia are also free.

How much is the Metrô?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Rodízio does not affect the Metrô, only private cars in the central zone.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.