São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026
This plan rests on museums and covered stops rather than the weather.
No fixture or concert is confirmed for the day, so the headline is simple: every major museum on our list is open.
Wall Street ended Wednesday firmly higher and the volatility gauge fell sharply, while Argentina and Colombia slipped.
The day in one line: spend it on Avenida Paulista, with MASP and Japan House within walking distance of each other.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,060
|+0.42%
|USD/BRL
|5.5827
|-0.01%
Source: market close, 11 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a compact umbrella as a precaution. The plan below leans on indoor venues so that a change in the weather does not wreck the day.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good Thursday in São Paulo is a museum, a long lunch and a slow walk home.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.42%
172,060.43
+0.42%
72,419.39
+0.73%
10,552.02
-0.43%
2,848,945
—
2,486.39
-1.65%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,060.43
|+0.42%
|+9.07%
|171,336.99
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.58
|-0.01%
|+5.92%
|5.58
|5.58
|5.58
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.55
|-3.11%
|+31.17%
|44.95
|44.52
|43.30
|65,089,600
|VALE3
|64.43
|-0.57%
|-0.94%
|64.80
|65.47
|64.16
|12,171,000
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+1.26%
|+4.25%
|41.20
|42.09
|41.55
|19,415,700
|BBDC4
|14.33
|-1.44%
|-26.48%
|14.54
|14.82
|14.33
|45,613,900
|BBAS3
|16.89
|-1.23%
|-28.04%
|17.10
|17.31
|16.89
|29,418,100
|B3SA3
|14.80
|+2.21%
|+9.39%
|14.48
|14.92
|14.59
|40,245,900
|ABEV3
|15.85
|+0.38%
|+16.63%
|15.79
|15.88
|15.74
|21,260,300
|WEGE3
|51.61
|+1.30%
|+12.12%
|50.95
|52.00
|50.95
|9,826,200
|PRIO3
|61.47
|+2.42%
|+52.53%
|60.02
|61.99
|60.50
|18,937,900
|SUZB3
|53.80
|-1.21%
|+15.57%
|54.46
|54.64
|53.71
|7,203,500
|RENT3
|30.24
|+1.51%
|-30.08%
|29.79
|30.77
|29.93
|8,008,800
|AZZA3
|15.37
|+4.34%
|-46.54%
|14.73
|15.45
|14.74
|3,535,400
|CSNA3
|4.52
|+3.20%
|-45.61%
|4.38
|4.52
|4.38
|15,203,500
|GGBR4
|25.25
|-2.25%
|+33.60%
|25.83
|25.81
|24.98
|5,425,100
|ENEV3
|27.38
|+1.22%
|+41.94%
|27.05
|27.66
|27.05
|7,114,000
15.37
+4.34%
4.52
+3.20%
43.55
-3.11%
61.47
+2.42%
25.25
-2.25%
14.80
+2.21%
30.24
+1.51%
14.33
-1.44%
03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO
MASP and Japan House, one walk apart
Start at MASP on Avenida Paulista, open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 on Thursday and free on Tuesdays.
Walk along Avenida Paulista to Japan House São Paulo, open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is free.
The two stops suit a day when you have no forecast to trust. Both are indoors and both are close to Paulista metro station.
Arrive at MASP when it opens and leave Japan House for the afternoon. The single metro fare is R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day and entry is free.
Go early for a run or a walk, then check a live forecast before settling in. MAC USP inside the park is open 10am to 9pm, free, if the sky turns.
Café and coworking hours vary by venue. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 7pm, free, and is a calm place to read or sketch.
Mercadão in Centro opens at 6am Monday to Saturday for a coffee before the crowds.
For a different mood, head to Luz and Centro. Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am to 6pm for R$40, and Museu da Língua Portuguesa, also in Luz, is open 9am to 4:30pm.
Finish at Farol Santander in Centro, open 9am to 8pm for R$45.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street, always open and free, and is a fair place to wander after dinner. Stay on lit, busy streets as you would in any large city.
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am to 5pm, R$30 (free on Wednesdays)
Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, free entry
Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free, concerts are ticketed, so check the hall’s own listing
Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm and suits a big lunch between museum stops. Menu prices vary.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and a phone with Pix set up, and a little cash for small stalls. MASP costs R$85 and Pinacoteca R$40.
Keep your phone out of sight on busy pavements around Luz and Centro in the evening.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people without spending.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
Check the club and league sites for the weekend round.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street closed Wednesday firmly higher, led by the Nasdaq, and the volatility gauge fell sharply. The full figures sit on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
Latin America was mixed. Brazil and Mexico rose, while Argentina and Colombia fell, and the dollar strengthened against the Colombian peso.
Gold and silver slipped and the dollar index rose.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Thu 12 November — MASP and Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista
Fri 13 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, 10am-6pm, R$40, then Sala São Paulo for a guided visit
Sat 14 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today, 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free, 9am-4:30pm
Sun 15 November — Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz is open 9am-4:30pm; Parque Ibirapuera is open all day
Mon 16 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open, 10am-6pm, R$40; Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Metal Guitar Night in Vila Olímpia.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What does the metro cost?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Which museums are free today?
On Thursday 12 November, Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free. Parque Ibirapuera and Beco do Batman are free too.
MASP costs R$85, Pinacoteca R$40 and Museu do Ipiranga R$30.
When is MASP free?
MASP is free on Tuesdays and costs R$85 on other days. It is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm and on Tuesdays from 10am to 8pm.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.