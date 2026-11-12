São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.12% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

· November 12, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

This plan rests on museums and covered stops rather than the weather.

No fixture or concert is confirmed for the day, so the headline is simple: every major museum on our list is open.

Wall Street ended Wednesday firmly higher and the volatility gauge fell sharply, while Argentina and Colombia slipped.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

The day in one line: spend it on Avenida Paulista, with MASP and Japan House within walking distance of each other.

Parque Ibirapuera in São Paulo.
Parque Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,060 +0.42%
USD/BRL 5.5827 -0.01%

Source: market close, 11 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a compact umbrella as a precaution. The plan below leans on indoor venues so that a change in the weather does not wreck the day.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Thursday 12 November, MASP, Avenida Paulista, 10am-6pm, R$85
— Markets: see the board under (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: Saturday 14 November, Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free, 10am-6pm
— The day for: museum-goers and anyone who wants a dry-weather-proof plan

A good Thursday in São Paulo is a museum, a long lunch and a slow walk home.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 12, 2026 · 01:27

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,060.43
+0.42%
+9.07% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
-0.01%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.09%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
91.74
-1.10%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.34%
AZZA3

Industrials
+1.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.22%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
+0.38%
ABEV3

Financials
+0.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
+0.13%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-0.35%
PETR4, PRIO3

Materials
-1.21%
SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,419.39
+0.73%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99
USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.58 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600
VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000
ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700
BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900
BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100
B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900
ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300
WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200
PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900
SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500
RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800
AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400
CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500
GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100
ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000

Largest moves today
AZZA3
15.37
+4.34%
CSNA3
4.52
+3.20%
PETR4
43.55
-3.11%
PRIO3
61.47
+2.42%
GGBR4
25.25
-2.25%
B3SA3
14.80
+2.21%
RENT3
30.24
+1.51%
BBDC4
14.33
-1.44%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Azzas 2154 Profit Dips 5% as Sales Slip 4%

Read →

03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — AVENIDA PAULISTA MUSEUM DAY

MASP and Japan House, one walk apart

Start at MASP on Avenida Paulista, open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 on Thursday and free on Tuesdays.

Walk along Avenida Paulista to Japan House São Paulo, open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is free.

The two stops suit a day when you have no forecast to trust. Both are indoors and both are close to Paulista metro station.

Arrive at MASP when it opens and leave Japan House for the afternoon. The single metro fare is R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day and entry is free.

Go early for a run or a walk, then check a live forecast before settling in. MAC USP inside the park is open 10am to 9pm, free, if the sky turns.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — POMPEIA AND CENTRO

Café and coworking hours vary by venue. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 7pm, free, and is a calm place to read or sketch.

Mercadão in Centro opens at 6am Monday to Saturday for a coffee before the crowds.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO AND LUZ

For a different mood, head to Luz and Centro. Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am to 6pm for R$40, and Museu da Língua Portuguesa, also in Luz, is open 9am to 4:30pm.

Finish at Farol Santander in Centro, open 9am to 8pm for R$45.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street, always open and free, and is a fair place to wander after dinner. Stay on lit, busy streets as you would in any large city.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am to 5pm, R$30 (free on Wednesdays)

Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, free entry

Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free, concerts are ticketed, so check the hall’s own listing

Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm and suits a big lunch between museum stops. Menu prices vary.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras to pay shareholders US$2.7 billion”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a phone with Pix set up, and a little cash for small stalls. MASP costs R$85 and Pinacoteca R$40.

Keep your phone out of sight on busy pavements around Luz and Centro in the evening.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people without spending.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the club and league sites for the weekend round.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street closed Wednesday firmly higher, led by the Nasdaq, and the volatility gauge fell sharply. The full figures sit on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

Latin America was mixed. Brazil and Mexico rose, while Argentina and Colombia fell, and the dollar strengthened against the Colombian peso.

Gold and silver slipped and the dollar index rose.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Thu 12 November — MASP and Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista

Fri 13 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, 10am-6pm, R$40, then Sala São Paulo for a guided visit

Sat 14 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today, 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free, 9am-4:30pm

Sun 15 November — Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz is open 9am-4:30pm; Parque Ibirapuera is open all day

Mon 16 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open, 10am-6pm, R$40; Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Metal Guitar Night in Vila Olímpia.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What does the metro cost?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Which museums are free today?

On Thursday 12 November, Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free. Parque Ibirapuera and Beco do Batman are free too.

MASP costs R$85, Pinacoteca R$40 and Museu do Ipiranga R$30.

When is MASP free?

MASP is free on Tuesdays and costs R$85 on other days. It is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm and on Tuesdays from 10am to 8pm.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras to pay shareholders US$2.7 billion”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

São Paulo

São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Metal Guitar Night in Vila Olímpia

November 11, 2026 · 9 min read São Paulo

São Paulo Daily Brief

November 11, 2026 · 5 min read Expats & Nomads

What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026

November 10, 2026 · 7 min read São Paulo

São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Jazz on Paulista and in Moema

November 10, 2026 · 7 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.