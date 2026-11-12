São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

This plan rests on museums and covered stops rather than the weather.

No fixture or concert is confirmed for the day, so the headline is simple: every major museum on our list is open.

Wall Street ended Wednesday firmly higher and the volatility gauge fell sharply, while Argentina and Colombia slipped.

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The day in one line: spend it on Avenida Paulista, with MASP and Japan House within walking distance of each other.

Parque Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,060 +0.42% USD/BRL 5.5827 -0.01%

Source: market close, 11 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check a live forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a compact umbrella as a precaution. The plan below leans on indoor venues so that a change in the weather does not wreck the day.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Thursday 12 November, MASP, Avenida Paulista, 10am-6pm, R$85 — Markets: see the board under (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Saturday 14 November, Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free, 10am-6pm — The day for: museum-goers and anyone who wants a dry-weather-proof plan A good Thursday in São Paulo is a museum, a long lunch and a slow walk home.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43

+0.42% +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.09% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.74 -1.10% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.34% AZZA3 Industrials +1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.22% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Financials +0.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.13% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -0.35% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -1.21% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,419.39

+0.73%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.58 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600 VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000 ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700 BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900 BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100 B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900 ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300 WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200 PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900 SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500 RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800 AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400 CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500 GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100 ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.37

+4.34% CSNA3

4.52

+3.20% PETR4

43.55

-3.11% PRIO3

61.47

+2.42% GGBR4

25.25

-2.25% B3SA3

14.80

+2.21% RENT3

30.24

+1.51% BBDC4

14.33

-1.44% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Azzas 2154 Profit Dips 5% as Sales Slip 4% Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — AVENIDA PAULISTA MUSEUM DAY MASP and Japan House, one walk apart Start at MASP on Avenida Paulista, open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 on Thursday and free on Tuesdays. Walk along Avenida Paulista to Japan House São Paulo, open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is free. The two stops suit a day when you have no forecast to trust. Both are indoors and both are close to Paulista metro station. Arrive at MASP when it opens and leave Japan House for the afternoon. The single metro fare is R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day and entry is free. Go early for a run or a walk, then check a live forecast before settling in. MAC USP inside the park is open 10am to 9pm, free, if the sky turns.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — POMPEIA AND CENTRO Café and coworking hours vary by venue. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 7pm, free, and is a calm place to read or sketch. Mercadão in Centro opens at 6am Monday to Saturday for a coffee before the crowds.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO AND LUZ For a different mood, head to Luz and Centro. Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am to 6pm for R$40, and Museu da Língua Portuguesa, also in Luz, is open 9am to 4:30pm. Finish at Farol Santander in Centro, open 9am to 8pm for R$45.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street, always open and free, and is a fair place to wander after dinner. Stay on lit, busy streets as you would in any large city.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am to 5pm, R$30 (free on Wednesdays) Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, free entry Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free, concerts are ticketed, so check the hall’s own listing Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm and suits a big lunch between museum stops. Menu prices vary.

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06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a phone with Pix set up, and a little cash for small stalls. MASP costs R$85 and Pinacoteca R$40.

Keep your phone out of sight on busy pavements around Luz and Centro in the evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people without spending.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the club and league sites for the weekend round.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street closed Wednesday firmly higher, led by the Nasdaq, and the volatility gauge fell sharply. The full figures sit on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

Latin America was mixed. Brazil and Mexico rose, while Argentina and Colombia fell, and the dollar strengthened against the Colombian peso.

Gold and silver slipped and the dollar index rose.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Thu 12 November — MASP and Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista Fri 13 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, 10am-6pm, R$40, then Sala São Paulo for a guided visit Sat 14 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today, 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free, 9am-4:30pm Sun 15 November — Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz is open 9am-4:30pm; Parque Ibirapuera is open all day Mon 16 November — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open, 10am-6pm, R$40; Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Metal Guitar Night in Vila Olímpia.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What does the metro cost?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Which museums are free today?

On Thursday 12 November, Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free. Parque Ibirapuera and Beco do Batman are free too. MASP costs R$85, Pinacoteca R$40 and Museu do Ipiranga R$30.

When is MASP free?

MASP is free on Tuesdays and costs R$85 on other days. It is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm and on Tuesdays from 10am to 8pm.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.