Cuba · Politics

Cuban opposition activist Rosa María Payá has criticised Spain’s government two weeks before the country votes in a general election.

Rosa María Payá, a Cuban opposition activist and daughter of the late dissident Oswaldo Payá, has urged Spaniards to elect a government that does not “kiss tyrants”, and an interview published on Sunday 15 November 2026 reports her accusing the current government of ignoring Cubans’ suffering. Spain votes two weeks later, on Sunday 29 November 2026.

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Cuba is at the centre of the US policy debate, and Spain is one of the European Union’s voices on the island. The stance of Spain’s next government is therefore worth following for readers watching Cuba from the United States.

Key Facts Who. Payá urged Spaniards on 16 October to elect a government that does not “kiss tyrants”.

When. Spain holds a general election on Sunday 29 November 2026.

Plan. Payá presented a three-phase plan for Cuba’s transition in Madrid on 3 November.

Cuba. No date exists for any Cuban election.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction platform, prices the conservative Popular Party to win the most seats at 80.5% (1:21 p.m. ET, 15 November 2026).

Cuban activist Rosa María Payá received the Freedom Prize of FAES, a Spanish conservative foundation, in Madrid on Friday 16 October 2026.

In plain English: Cuba Decide is a Cuban opposition group with which Payá is associated. FAES is a Spanish conservative foundation, and the Moncloa is the prime minister’s seat in Madrid. The Ibero-American Summit is a regular meeting of leaders from Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries.

What Payá Said

An interview published on Sunday 15 November 2026 quotes Payá as saying: “It is inconceivable how the current Spanish government has ignored the suffering of the Cuban people, a people so close to the Spanish people.” This account is reported, not confirmed by a second outlet, and every quote here is our translation from Spanish.

The interview adds that the government “has often placed itself on the side of the dictators who oppress them” and that “few days are left to it”. She said: “I hope they reconsider, because change in Cuba will happen with or without Europe’s support.”

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It quotes her hoping that the next government is, “from day one, on the side of the Cuban people and bold before the European Union”. She also called the US government “the best ally the Cuban people have at this moment”.

Asked in the same interview when change will come, she is quoted as beginning with “I do not have a crystal ball” and ending with “It is urgent.”

File photo, undated. The National Capitol and the Great Theatre in Havana, Cuba. Photo: fragandaphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Spain’s Vote Matters to Her

On Monday 5 October 2026, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced early general elections, Euronews, a European news broadcaster, reported on 5 October 2026. Spain now votes on Sunday 29 November 2026.

On Friday 16 October 2026, Payá received the Freedom Prize of FAES, a Spanish conservative foundation, in Madrid and said Spaniards “will have a new opportunity to send to the Moncloa a force that works for the common good and does not kiss tyrants”, as Europa Press, a Spanish news agency, reported on 16 October 2026. The Moncloa is the prime minister’s seat, and she did not name Sánchez.

At the same event she said Cuba is closer to freedom than many imagine. On Tuesday 3 November 2026, at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, Payá presented a three-phase plan for Cuba’s transition, Europa Press reported on 3 November 2026.

It aims to “return to Cubans the right to decide their future”.According to Europa Press on 3 November 2026, the first phase calls for the unconditional release of all Cuban political prisoners and the exit from power of the Castro family and its generals.

The same report says the plan includes a transitional government with a non-extendable mandate of 18 to 36 months and a binding plebiscite on the constitutional framework. Europa Press reported on 3 November 2026 that other speakers included Albert Ramdin, secretary general of the Organization of American States, and Dominican foreign minister Víctor Bisonó.

It also named Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a Polish member of the European Parliament.

What We Do Not Know

We found no reply from the Spanish government to Payá’s remarks. The 15 November interview rests on a single report that we could not match with a second outlet.

No date exists for any Cuban election, so her timeline cannot be tested against a calendar. The Europa Press report of 3 November 2026 does not spell out the later phases of her plan, and we do not describe them.

The one confirmed checkpoint is Spain’s vote on Sunday 29 November 2026, explained in our Spain election explainer and in Spain’s election day rules and times. More coverage of the island sits in our Cuba news section.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the market “Spain General Election Winner” priced the conservative Popular Party to win the most seats at 80.5%, with US$566,439 traded across the whole event, as of 1:21 p.m. ET on 15 November 2026 (18:21 UTC). A price is a bet, not a poll, and it does not say what Spanish voters will do on the day or how a new government would treat Cuba.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rosa María Payá?

She is a Cuban opposition activist and the daughter of the late dissident Oswaldo Payá. She is associated with the group Cuba Decide.

When does Spain vote?

Spain holds a general election on Sunday 29 November 2026. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the early vote on Monday 5 October 2026, according to Euronews.

Is there a date for an election in Cuba?

No. We found no date for any Cuban election. Payá’s plan proposes a binding plebiscite on the constitutional framework, according to Europa Press on 3 November 2026.

Sources: Europa Press (via Diario Estrategia), 3 November 2026; Europa Press (via Diario Estrategia), 16 October 2026; Euronews (Spanish edition), 5 October 2026; Polymarket, “Spain General Election Winner”, 15 November 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET.