US Warship Calls at Guantánamo Base in Cuba

CUBA · US NAVY AND SECURITY

Key Facts What happened USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Navy littoral combat ship, made a brief stop at Guantánamo on 4 November.

How big It is the 11th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, and the Navy’s caption names no Cuba mission.

What it means The stop came as Cuba ended Moncada 2026, a nationwide military exercise, on 5 November.

The catch The same ship called there in July 2025 and August 2026, so a visit alone signals little.

Where it happened Naval Station Guantánamo Bay, a US Navy base at the eastern end of Cuba.

What comes next The Navy named no next port; Naval Forces Southern Command, its Latin America arm, can say more.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 11% odds of a US strike on Cuba by 31 December (7 November, 3:25 a.m. ET).

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

A US Navy combat ship made a brief stop at the Navy’s Guantánamo Bay base in Cuba on 4 November. The visit fell in a week of new US sanctions on Cuba and a nationwide Cuban military exercise.

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The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a US Navy littoral combat ship (a fast ship built for coastal waters), arrived at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay in Cuba for a brief port visit, the Navy’s own photo record shows. The pictures are dated Wednesday, 4 November 2026 and were posted by the Navy’s imagery service on Thursday, 5 November.

The ship’s caption gives no reason for the stop and names no Cuba-related mission. Even so, US travelers, investors and shippers are watching every US military move near Cuba because Washington has stepped up sanctions and Havana has just run war games.

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What the Navy Says About the Visit

The Navy’s caption calls the ship a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, the 11th of its type, and says it is built for mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare. It describes Naval Station Guantánamo Bay as a vital US military base in Cuba that serves as a hub for maritime security, humanitarian aid and joint operations.

The photos were taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M. Ardon, and they show the ship coming alongside a pier, crew members handling lines and a crane lifting a pallet. The Navy did not say how long the ship would stay or where it would sail next.

This was not the ship’s first call at the base. The Navy’s imagery service shows the same ship arriving at Guantánamo Bay on 3 July 2025, and the base announced a visit on 31 August 2026, when two combat ships docked on the same day.

A crane lifts a pallet beside the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul at its pier at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, on 4 November 2026. Photo: US Navy, Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M. Ardon (public domain).

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Why the Timing Draws Attention

Cuba’s armed forces ran the strategic exercise Moncada 2026 across the whole country, and Cuban officials say it ended on 5 November. Cuba’s presidency said President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited Havana’s military region, whose commander described defensive actions meant to repel a possible aggression.

In Washington, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces US sanctions, published a Cuba-related determination on 5 November under Executive Order 14404. The determination names the electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors of the Cuban economy, and OFAC added Cuban individuals and a Beijing technology company to its sanctions list the same day.

Our earlier coverage tracks the sanctions in detail, including China’s warning to the United States over Cuba sanctions on Chinese firms. The background is explained in our guides to US-Cuba tensions and Cuba’s key political players.

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, the contract “US strike on Cuba by December 31?” priced Yes at 11% on Saturday morning, with the best bid at 10 cents and the best ask at 12 cents. That contract has traded about US$5.5 million, and the full Cuba strike market, which also lists earlier deadlines, has traded about US$7.7 million.

The market counts only a US drone, missile or air strike on Cuban soil, so a port call, a blockade or a sanctions order would not resolve it. Contracts for 31 January and 31 March have already closed.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

A single port call is not a sign of an attack, because this ship has docked at Guantánamo Bay before and the Navy’s caption describes ordinary functions. The sanctions are the more concrete risk for US companies, since OFAC’s new determination names more sectors of the Cuban economy under the executive order.

Travelers to Cuba should check current US Treasury and State Department rules before booking, because the sanctions list now includes more Cuban individuals and foreign firms. Investors in shipping and Caribbean tourism should treat military signalling and sanctions as separate risks that can move at different speeds.

What Is Not Known

Whether the stop is linked to Cuba policy is not known. Only US Naval Forces Southern Command or the press office at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay can say, and the Navy’s caption gives no mission beyond the brief port visit.

When the ship leaves and where it sails next is not known. The Navy has not named its next port, and the base press office can confirm the departure once the ship sails.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Naval Station Guantánamo Bay?

It is a US Navy base on the eastern end of Cuba. The Navy describes it as a hub for maritime security, humanitarian aid and joint operations.

What is a littoral combat ship?

It is a fast, highly maneuverable Navy ship designed for coastal waters. The Navy says this type supports mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions.

Does the visit mean the United States will attack Cuba?

Nothing in the Navy’s caption points to an operation against Cuba. Polymarket bettors put the chance of a US strike on Cuban soil by 31 December at 11% on 7 November.

What is OFAC?

The Office of Foreign Assets Control is the US Treasury unit that enforces economic sanctions. On 5 November it published a Cuba-related determination and added names to its sanctions list.

What was Moncada 2026?

It was a nationwide Cuban military exercise that ended on 5 November, according to Cuban officials. Cuba’s president said it showed the value of keeping its wartime defense structures active.

Sources: US Navy imagery on DVIDS, the Defense Department imagery service, “LCS 21 Makes a Brief Stop at NSGB” (dvidshub.net) and “USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives in Guantanamo” (dvidshub.net); US Treasury OFAC recent action of 5 November 2026 (ofac.treasury.gov); Cuban presidency statements on the Moncada 2026 exercise, 6 November 2026; Polymarket market “US strike on Cuba by…?” (polymarket.com), read 7 November 2026, 3:25 a.m. ET.