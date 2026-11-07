Five Paths for Cuba After the US Midterms

CUBA · POLITICS

Key Facts The bet Cuba’s next two months depend on Washington’s sanctions, Havana’s power, and whether any talks open.

What exists Five paths are plausible: tighter sanctions, Chinese pushback, quiet talks, migration stress, or force.

Congress Final control of the new Congress is not confirmed in the official sources we could reach.

Prediction markets Polymarket bets, 7 Nov: US-Cuba meeting by 30 Nov 40.5%; US strike on Cuba by 31 Dec 11.5%.

As of Saturday, 7 November 2026, 23:30 UTC; election tallies not yet certified.

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Four days after the US midterm elections, Washington is tightening its pressure on Cuba, and five different futures are open for the island.

File photo: a welcome sign in Little Havana, the Cuban-American district of Miami, Florida, April 2015. Photo: osseous, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Four days after the United States voted on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, Cuba faces a choice between five paths, and the first one is already under way. The US Treasury added new targets to its Cuba sanctions on Thursday, 5 November.

For readers in the United States, this matters for travel rules, money sent home by Cuban families, and companies that sell to the island. The latest US actions point to more sanctions, but the wild cards are Beijing, Havana’s power grid and any quiet channel.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1 Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Scenario 1: Sanctions Keep Widening

The lever is Executive Order 14404, a presidential order that lets Washington sanction named sectors of Cuba’s economy, including electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology. On 5 November the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces US sanctions, listed two Cuban nationals, six companies and two ships under it.

The targets include Tecnosime and Petromarca, two Havana-based companies. On 30 September, OFAC also barred indirect financial dealings with entities on the Cuba Restricted List, a US government list of Cuban entities with which Americans face restrictions.

Watch for more additions to that list and for wider use of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, a 1996 law that lets US nationals sue over seized property. The strongest counter-argument is trade: US goods sold to Cuba reached US$1.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, so a total squeeze is not what the numbers show.

Our report on US exports to Cuba has the monthly figures.

Scenario 2: China Pushes Back

The 5 November update added Beijing H&C Technologies, a Chinese company, and also tagged CEIEC, a Chinese state trading company, under the Cuba programme. On Friday, 6 November, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing would “take all measures necessary to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.”

He called China-Cuba cooperation “completely above-board” and rejected what he called long-arm jurisdiction. He named no specific countermeasures, so the next step is a Chinese reply or a new US listing.

The counter-argument is that Beijing has so far given only words. Our report on China’s warning to the US has the full statement.

Scenario 3: A Quiet Channel Opens

The lever here is a direct meeting between US and Cuban officials, which neither government has announced. Traders on Polymarket, a prediction market, put the chance of a US-Cuba diplomatic meeting by 30 November at 40.5%, and of an economic deal by 31 December at 6.0%.

The meeting market has traded only about US$1,000, so it is thin. The case against talks is plain: Washington is adding sanctions, not relaxing them, and the White House has said nothing about a channel.

Scenario 4: Pressure Pushes More People Out

The lever is life on the island itself, where long power cuts and an economy under sanctions can push people to leave. We found no official migration figure for this month, so this path rests on logic rather than data.

The counter-argument is that departures need boats, visas or money, which many Cubans lack. Watch official migration statistics from US Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard.

Scenario 5: Force Enters the Picture

Polymarket puts a US strike on Cuba by 31 December at 11.5% and a full invasion in 2026 at 2.5%. Those are bets, and no US official has announced such a plan.

The counter-argument is that nothing official points that way, and the cost would be high. Our note on a US warship calling at Guantánamo covers the naval side.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket on Saturday, 7 November: US-Cuba diplomatic meeting by 30 November, 40.5%; a US strike on Cuba by 31 December, 11.5%; economic deal by 31 December, 6.0%. The strike market has traded about US$5.5 million, the meeting market about US$1,000.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm final national results at the Clerk of the House or Senate.gov, and states are still counting and certifying their totals. Control of Congress is not settled in the official sources we reached.

That matters because the embargo is written into US statute, so lifting it needs Congress, while the president can change executive orders alone. We have no verified data on how Cuban-American voters in Florida cast their ballots.

What It Means for US Readers

Travellers should know that group people-to-people trips were removed on 30 September, with a grandfather rule for trips already booked. Banks are told to block accounts of Cuban private entrepreneurs unless licensed, so check any remittance route before sending money.

Florida companies that sell food and goods to Cuba should watch the sector listings, because ties to a sanctioned entity can end a deal. The next hard signals are further OFAC updates, a Chinese reply and the certified election results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the US midterms change Cuba policy?

Not yet. Executive orders on Cuba can be changed by the president alone, and we could not confirm final control of Congress. Congress would matter most for the embargo laws.

What did the US Treasury do on 5 November?

OFAC added two Cuban nationals, six companies and two ships to its sanctions list under Executive Order 14404. It also updated tags on other listed parties and vessels.

Can Americans still travel to Cuba?

Some travel categories remain, but OFAC removed group people-to-people travel and professional-meeting authorisations on 30 September 2026. A grandfather rule covers groups that had booked earlier. Check OFAC’s Cuba FAQs before booking.

What do prediction markets say about Cuba?

On Polymarket, 40.5% for a US-Cuba meeting by 30 November and 11.5% for a US strike on Cuba by 31 December. These are bets, not polls.

Sources: US Treasury, OFAC recent actions, 5 November 2026 (ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20261105); OFAC Cuba sanctions FAQs, amendments of 30 September 2026 (ofac.treasury.gov/faqs/topic/1541); US Census Bureau, trade with Cuba (census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c2390.html); China’s Foreign Ministry press conference, 6 November 2026 (fmprc.gov.cn); Polymarket market pages, read 7 November 2026. Read 7 November 2026. More on Cuba.