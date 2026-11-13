Miami Man Gets 2 Years for Rubio Threats

File photo, 2025. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks in Georgetown, Guyana, on 27 March 2025. Photo: US Department of State, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

CUBA · US JUSTICE

A federal judge in Miami sentenced a 47-year-old man to two years in prison for posting death threats against Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the US Justice Department announced on Thursday 12 November 2026. The case is American, not Cuban: Jon Christopher Enriquez was prosecuted in Florida, although one of his posts mentioned Cuba.

Each count carried up to five years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to all three counts, as the Justice Department announced in early August, and the 24-month term is well below what three counts of up to five years each allow.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Cuba story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What A Miami man received two years in federal prison for threatening Rubio and Kristi Noem, a former US Homeland Security secretary.

Who Jon Christopher Enriquez, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts; Judge Beth Bloom sentenced him.

When He posted the threats on X on 27 May 2026.

Maximum Each of the three counts carried up to five years in federal prison.

Cuba No Cuban court was involved; one of his posts mentioned Cuba.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

What Prosecutors Say He Did

According to the Justice Department, Enriquez published three public posts on X on 27 May. The posts threatened Rubio and Kristi Noem, then the State Department’s special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a US initiative, with execution at specific times.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

14ymedio, a Cuban news site, reported that one post declared both officials guilty of “seditious conspiracy” (a federal charge covering plots against the government) and said they would be executed (our translation). It said another post was addressed to Rubio and spoke about Cuba.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Miami (Cuba) Email address Follow

The Sentence and the Law

Judge Beth Bloom of the federal court in Miami sentenced Enriquez to 24 months, the Justice Department said, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of transmitting threats through interstate communications (sending threats online or across state lines). The Justice Department’s plea announcement gave the five-year maximum for each count.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Diplomatic Security Service, the State Department’s law-enforcement arm, led the investigation, the plea announcement said, with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (the US Navy’s investigative arm), the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (the state police agency), Miami Police and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (the county sheriff). Assistant US Attorney Nicholas Y. Carré, a federal prosecutor, prosecuted the case, according to that announcement.

File photo of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Where Cuba Fits

No Cuban court or official appears in the reports we reviewed, and the case was heard in Florida under US law. One post addressed to Rubio referred to Cuba.

What It Means for You

The sentence shows that federal prosecutors treat online death threats against senior US officials as serious crimes and that a guilty plea ended in a two-year term. The charge, transmitting threats through interstate communications, is a federal offence that covers messages posted on the internet.

We have followed Rubio’s statements on Cuba. See our reports on Rubio’s push for change in Cuba and Trump’s joke about Rubio parachuting into Cuba.

What Is Not Known

The announcements we could read do not give the date of the sentencing hearing. We could not confirm whether Enriquez is Cuban or has ties to the island.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced for threatening Marco Rubio?

Jon Christopher Enriquez, 47, of Miami. A federal judge sentenced him to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of transmitting threats.

Was this a Cuban court case?

No, it was a US federal case in Florida under US law. As reported, Cuba appears only in the content of one of his posts.

What did he post?

He made three public posts on X on 27 May. They threatened Rubio and Kristi Noem with execution at specific times, according to the Justice Department.

What was the maximum penalty?

Up to five years in federal prison on each of the three counts, the Justice Department said when he pleaded guilty. He received 24 months.

Sources: US Justice Department, Southern District of Florida, sentencing announcement; Justice Department plea announcement; 14ymedio, 13 November 2026; Cuba news at The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →