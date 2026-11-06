Spain Election Day on 29 November 2026, Times and Rules

SPAIN · ELECTIONS · GUIDE

Key Facts The day Sunday 29 November 2026, from 9:00 to 20:00 Madrid time, which is 3 am to 2 pm ET.

The catch Canary Islands polls close an hour later, so the first national figures wait until about 3 pm ET.

Who votes Only Spanish citizens on the voter list; 38,728,356 are registered, including 2,769,645 living abroad.

Visitors Tourists cannot vote, but nothing in the official guide limits where visitors may go on the day.

What changes The new parliament meets on 23 December; a new prime minister is chosen only after that first session.

Spain election day is Sunday 29 November 2026, and voters choose a new parliament months ahead of schedule. Polling stations in mainland Spain close at 8 pm Madrid time, which is 2 pm on the US East Coast.

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This guide gives the opening and closing times in Madrid, the Canary Islands and Eastern Time. It also explains when results arrive, who may vote and what visitors and Spaniards living in the US need to know.

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Spain Election Day at a Glance

Spain elects both chambers of its parliament on 29 November, the 350-seat Congress of Deputies and the Senate. A royal decree published on 6 October dissolved the old parliament and set the date.

The last general election was on 23 July 2023. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called this one early, days after Congress rejected a housing package.

The official campaign runs for 15 days, from midnight on Friday 13 November to midnight on Friday 27 November. Saturday 28 November is a day of reflection, when parties may not ask for votes.

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Polling Hours in Madrid and Eastern Time

Voting starts at 9 am and ends at 8 pm local time, according to the Spanish government’s election guide. Polling stations open earlier so the citizens chosen by lot to run them can prepare.

Madrid is on UTC+1 in November, and the US East Coast went back to standard time on 1 November. That makes Madrid six hours ahead of New York.

Polls therefore open at 3 am Eastern, 2 am Central, 1 am Mountain and midnight Pacific. They close at 2 pm Eastern, 1 pm Central, noon Mountain and 11 am Pacific.

Anyone already inside the polling station or waiting at its entrance at closing time may still vote. No one else may join the line.

The Canary Islands Close an Hour Later

The Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco, keep a clock one hour behind the Spanish mainland. Their polling stations also close at 8 pm, which is 9 pm in Madrid.

For US readers that means 3 pm Eastern. The mainland therefore has to wait for the islands before the national picture is complete.

When the Results Arrive

Counting begins at each polling station as soon as voting ends. The station president reads each ballot aloud, and the team then signs a count record.

In 2023 the first national figures appeared at about 9 pm Madrid time, once the Canary Islands finished voting. This year that is about 3 pm Eastern.

A clear picture usually builds up over the evening, and in 2023 the likely winner was known around midnight in Madrid. That is 6 pm Eastern this time.

The official count is done later by provincial electoral boards, and Spanish law starts it on the third day after the vote. That is Wednesday 2 December.

Who May Vote and What They Need

Spain’s electoral law gives the vote to Spanish citizens of legal age who are on the electoral census. About 38.7 million people are registered, of whom about 2.77 million live abroad.

Voting is not compulsory, and no one may be pressed to reveal how they voted. Voters must show a photo document at the polling station.

The government guide lists a valid national identity card, a passport or a driving licence. Employees may take up to four paid hours off work to vote on the day.

People who lost their voting rights through a final court ruling cannot vote.

Rules for Visitors and Travellers

Foreign visitors have no vote, and the electoral law reserves general-election voting for Spanish citizens. Tourists can still visit Madrid and other cities as normal on the day.

The government’s election guide announces no alcohol ban, curfew or closing order for visitors. Individual venues may still change their hours, so ask your hotel or restaurant.

Each polling station is run by citizens chosen by lot, and refusing to serve without a valid reason is a criminal offence. Members receive a daily allowance and five hours off work the day after.

The US State Department tells travellers to exercise increased caution in Spain because of terrorism and civil unrest. It notes that demonstrations are common, so avoid large gatherings and check the US Embassy in Madrid for alerts.

Spaniards Living in the US

Spanish citizens abroad are on the electoral census and can vote by post or in person, according to the government guide. Those living in the US should contact their consulate, such as the one in Houston, which has posted a notice about the election.

A Spanish calendar of the vote sets 19 November as the last day to request a postal vote inside Spain. Voters abroad follow a separate schedule, so check the consulate’s page for its deadlines.

What the Vote Decides

A party or bloc needs 176 of the 350 deputies to win the prime minister’s job on the first vote of confidence. After the election the King consults the parties and proposes a candidate, as the constitution requires.

If no candidate wins an absolute majority, a second vote 48 hours later needs only a simple majority. If nobody wins within two months of the first vote, the King dissolves parliament and calls new elections.

The new parliament holds its first sessions on 23 December at 10 am Madrid time, which is 4 am Eastern. Only after that first session does the process of choosing a prime minister begin.

For the polls, the candidates and the parties, read our guide to how Spain votes and our Spain election dossier. Our poll tracker follows every national survey.

Related Reading From The Rio Times

Our profile of Alberto Núñez Feijóo explains the conservative leader who leads most private polls. Our account of how Spain got here covers Pedro Sánchez’s eight years in power.

We also explain what happens when the new parliament meets on 23 December. Our Spain explained guide compares the country’s economy with the rest of Europe.

More: Europe politics news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time do polls close in Spain on 29 November?

Polling stations close at 8 pm local time, which is 2 pm Eastern on the mainland. The Canary Islands close at 8 pm island time, which is 3 pm Eastern.

When will Spain’s election results be known?

The first national figures usually appear around 9 pm Madrid time, which is 3 pm Eastern. The official provincial count starts on Wednesday 2 December.

Can tourists vote in Spain’s general election?

No. Spanish law gives the vote in general elections to Spanish citizens on the electoral census.

Is there an alcohol ban or curfew on Spain’s election day?

The government’s election guide lists no alcohol ban or curfew. Venues may set their own hours, so check with your hotel or restaurant.

When does the new Spanish parliament meet?

The Congress and the Senate hold their first sessions on 23 December at 10 am Madrid time. That is 4 am Eastern.

Sources: Royal Decree 806/2026, Boletín Oficial del Estado, 6 October 2026; Spanish government guide to the 29 November general election; National Statistics Institute (INE), electorate figures, 9 October 2026; Organic Law 5/1985 on the General Electoral System; Spanish Constitution, articles 68 and 99; US State Department, Spain travel advisory; Spanish Foreign Ministry, Houston consulate notice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief