Photo: HuilaMagnifica, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Bombs went off at toll booths on the Neiva-Bogotá road and the Bogotá-Villavicencio road, two of Colombia’s main routes, on Sunday 15 November 2026, Noticias RCN (a Colombian TV news site) and Blu Radio (a Colombian radio network) reported on 15 November. Nobody was hurt in either blast, the outlets said.

The attacks follow an explosive attack on the La Agustina toll in Cajibío, in Cauca department (a state south of the city of Cali), on 7 November and a drone attack on the Villa Rica toll in northern Cauca on 8 November, Publimetro Colombia (a Colombian news site) reported on 8 November. By our count from these reports, four separate tolls have been hit since 7 November.

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Drivers, bus passengers and freight operators on these main roads are affected, and foreign travellers should check their own government’s travel advice. No authority has named a culprit for the Neiva or Pipiral blasts.

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Key Facts A blast hit the toll at Neiva, capital of Huila department, about 12:40 a.m. local on Sunday.

An explosive device damaged the Pipiral toll on the Vía al Llano, the road from Bogotá to Villavicencio, a city to the east.

No one was hurt in either blast, and no authority has named a culprit.

Three more Huila tolls had operations restricted as a precaution; no reopening date was given.

As of 18:00 GMT, 15 November 2026

Ruta al Sur, the private firm that runs the tolls, restricted operations at three more Huila tolls as a precaution.

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What We Know

The Neiva blast struck the toll at kilometre 2 of the Neiva-Bogotá road, in Huila, a department (state) in southern Colombia, at about 12:40 a.m. local time, Noticias RCN reported at 11:09 a.m. on 15 November. Workers took shelter, so nobody was hurt, RCN reported on 15 November.

RCN, citing La República (a Colombian business daily), reported that a motorcycle was left in a lane and that the attackers fled by car, and said, on preliminary information, that the motorcycle was loaded with explosives. No authority has given the device type.

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Ruta al Sur, the private firm that runs the tolls, restricted operations at three more Huila tolls as a precaution and ordered partial closures at several, RCN said on 15 November: Los Cauchos, Laberinto and Altamira. Neiva mayor Germán Casagua Bonilla called an extraordinary security council and said “Neiva no se va a doblegar ante la violencia” (“Neiva will not bow to violence”), RCN reported.

At Pipiral, an explosive device blasted the toll in the Villavicencio-to-Bogotá direction, damaging booths and breaking windows of nearby homes, Blu Radio reported on 15 November. Traffic was closed in that direction and then resumed both ways through a bypass on the old road, with instructions from the road operator Coviandina (Concesionaria Vial Andina).

Earlier, on Sunday 8 November, drones carrying explosives attacked the Villa Rica toll on the Pan-American Highway, the road linking Cali and Popayán, Publimetro Colombia (a Colombian news site) reported on 8 November. One civilian was lightly injured, and the Army’s Third Division, a regional command, said on preliminary information that the Jaime Martínez structure, a unit of the FARC dissidents (armed splinter groups of the former FARC rebels), under a dissident leader known as Iván Mordisco, was presumably behind it.

El País Cali (a Cali newspaper) reported on 5 November that a military operation near Timba, a rural district, had killed alias “Pincher”, a senior member of the Jaime Martínez structure. President Abelardo de la Espriella said Pincher ordered explosive attacks on supermarkets in Cali, an accusation not tested in court.

The Army’s attribution covers only the Villa Rica attack, and it is preliminary. We found no official statement tying the toll attacks to each other.

Cali, the city at the northern end of the Cali-Popayán road, where the Villa Rica toll was attacked on 8 November. File photo, 2013: Gersonparra11 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Why It Matters

Tolls are road concessions, so each attack forces closures on a main corridor and hits drivers, bus passengers, freight operators and travellers on the Bogotá-Neiva, Bogotá-Villavicencio and Cali-Popayán routes. By our count from the cited reports, four separate tolls were hit between 7 and 15 November (La Agustina on 7 November, Villa Rica on 8 November, Neiva and Pipiral on 15 November), and RCN reported operations restricted at three more Huila tolls on 15 November.

In plain English FARC dissidents are armed splinter groups that rejected Colombia’s 2016 peace deal. Iván Mordisco is the alias of a dissident leader named by the Army. The Jaime Martínez structure is one unit of the dissidents, active around Cauca and Valle del Cauca. A toll is a road charge collected by a private concessionaire.

What Is Not Known

The Neiva mayor spoke of vehicles loaded with explosives at tolls on both the Neiva-Bogotá and Neiva-Campoalegre roads, RCN reported on 15 November. RCN also reported a vehicle abandoned at the Los Cauchos toll and said it was not established whether it carried explosives.

No authority has named a culprit for the Neiva and Pipiral blasts, and none has said what device was used at Neiva. We found no official statement on whether the toll attacks are connected to each other.

RCN gave no date for the security council or for the end of the restrictions. Residents near Pipiral mentioned earlier WhatsApp warnings, and nobody has confirmed whether they were genuine.

Our Colombia coverage will keep tracking the attacks. Earlier reports from us cover blasts at the Mondomo toll in Cauca and at the Mediacanoa toll on a highway near Cali.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is behind the Neiva and Pipiral toll bombings?

No authority has named a culprit for either blast, Noticias RCN (Neiva) and Blu Radio (Pipiral) reported on 15 November. The Army said on 8 November that FARC dissidents were presumably behind a separate attack at Villa Rica.

Was anyone hurt?

No injuries were reported at Neiva or Pipiral, Noticias RCN and Blu Radio said on 15 November, respectively. A civilian was lightly injured at Villa Rica on 8 November, Publimetro Colombia reported.

Which roads are affected?

The Neiva-Bogotá road in Huila and the Bogotá-Villavicencio road were hit on 15 November. Blu Radio reported that Pipiral traffic resumed both ways via a bypass, and RCN said the Neiva road was closed temporarily.

Are the toll attacks linked to each other?

We found no official statement linking them. The Army’s preliminary attribution of the Villa Rica attack to FARC dissidents, reported by Publimetro Colombia on 8 November, covers that attack only.

Sources: Noticias RCN, 15 November 2026; Blu Radio, 15 November 2026; Publimetro Colombia, 8 November 2026; El País Cali, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error