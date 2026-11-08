Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marisa Monte in Gávea — November 8, 2026

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Sunday 8 November 2026, belongs to Marisa Monte, one of Brazil’s best-loved singers, who plays her “Phonica” show with an orchestra at Brava Arena Jockey, a concert venue in the Gávea district, at 8 p.m. For a cheaper, looser night, Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo, hosts a roots-samba show at 7:30 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6). It is a cool, wet evening, so plan the ride home.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 20.5°C (69°F) at 6 p.m. with an 80 per cent chance of rain, then 19.9°C (68°F) and 38 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Marisa Monte, Brazilian pop and MPB (Brazilian popular music) singer, at Brava Arena Jockey, gates 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Gávea, a district in Rio’s South Zone (Zona Sul, the southern districts by the bay and beaches), home of the Jockey Club racecourse, the city’s horse-racing track.

— Entry prices Wagner do Pagode at Audio Rebel R$35 (about US$6). The Marisa Monte price is not published on the pages we could read. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.50 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 6 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Rain and a Sunday-night crowd leaving a big concert make cars scarce. Book a ride app early and keep your phone out of sight.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Brava Arena Jockey, Praça Santos Dumont 31, Gávea, 8 p.m. Marisa Monte plays her “Phonica” show with orchestra. Riotur, the city tourism agency, lists gates at 6 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Marisa Monte “Phonica”, Brava Arena Jockey Marisa Monte is a Brazilian singer and songwriter known for blending samba, pop and MPB. Brava Arena Jockey is a large concert venue inside the Jockey Club Brasileiro, the Rio racecourse in Gávea. When Sunday 8 November 2026, gates 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Genre MPB and Brazilian pop, with an orchestra.

Entry We could not find a published price for the Rio dates, and we could not confirm whether tickets remain. Tickets were sold through Tickets For Fun, a Brazilian ticketing platform.

Address Praça Santos Dumont 31, Gávea.

Verdict The big event of the night. For foreigners: bring a rain layer in case, arrive well before 8 p.m. and expect a long wait for rides afterwards.

2. Wagner do Pagode, “Samba de Raiz”, Audio Rebel Audio Rebel is a concert club in Botafogo, in Rio’s South Zone. Its agenda lists Wagner do Pagode, a pagode (relaxed, percussion-led samba) singer, in a “Samba de Raiz” (roots samba) show. When Sunday 8 November 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Genre Samba and pagode.

Entry R$35 (about US$6). We could not confirm whether tickets remain.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Verdict An easy, low-cost way to hear samba played by musicians who live it. For foreigners: the show starts early, so you can still catch dinner afterwards.

Also Tonight

— Ivan Lins, a Brazilian singer-songwriter, and the MPBJazz Orchestra, Theatro Municipal, downtown Concert of Brazilian jazz and popular music at the city’s opera house, 6 p.m., from R$90 (about US$16) according to a ticketing listing. An early-evening show rather than a late one.

File photo: Copacabana beach at night, in Rio’s South Zone. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 8, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Monday 9 November Audio Rebel lists Baile Atemporal with the Wilson Meireles Quinteto, a dance night with a live quintet, at 8 p.m. for R$25 (about US$5). Qualistage, a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca (a western coastal district), lists The Hayley Williams Show, by the singer of the US band Paramore, with doors at 6 p.m. and the show starting in the evening

The Night in Context

Sunday tends to be Rio’s quieter night out. The city leans towards seated concerts, samba and early dinners before the working week.

Tonight fits that pattern. The headline show is a polished concert with an orchestra, and the second pick is a small samba night that starts before 8 p.m.

Marisa Monte’s “Phonica” tour has toured Brazil with an orchestra. Riotur lists the Rio shows at the Jockey on 6, 7 and 8 November.

Gávea sits between Lagoa, the lagoon in the South Zone, and the Botanical Garden. Botafogo, by contrast, is a good base for a first-time visitor.

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It sits between Copacabana and the city centre, with music clubs such as Audio Rebel. Prices at Audio Rebel are low by international standards.

The Sunday ticket is R$35 (about US$6), and the Monday show costs R$25 (about US$5). The weather shapes the night.

It is cool for Rio at about 20°C (68°F), with heavy rain likely around 6 p.m. that eases to a 38 per cent chance by 10 p.m.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, for the trip home. Expect surge prices when a large concert ends in Gávea.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, and avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Bring a waterproof layer. Rain is most likely around 6 p.m.

— Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight in crowds and do not carry more cash than you need.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Marisa Monte We found the 8 p.m. show time and the 6 p.m. gates on the Riotur listing, but no Rio ticket price and no confirmation that tickets remain.

— Ivan Lins Time and the starting price come from a ticketing listing, not the Theatro Municipal’s own page.

— Other venues Circo Voador, a large concert hall in Lapa, Vivo Rio, a concert hall by Flamengo Park, Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, and Fundição Progresso, a cultural centre in Lapa, showed no readable listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Sunday 8 November 2026?

Marisa Monte, a Brazilian singer, plays Brava Arena Jockey in Gávea, with gates at 6 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Wagner do Pagode plays a roots-samba show at Audio Rebel in Botafogo at 7:30 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6).

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 20.5°C (69°F) at 6 p.m. with an 80 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 19.9°C (68°F) with a 38 per cent chance.

What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?

The cheapest ticket we could price is Wagner do Pagode at Audio Rebel for R$35 (about US$6).

Where is Brava Arena Jockey?

It is inside the Jockey Club Brasileiro at Praça Santos Dumont 31, in Gávea, in Rio’s South Zone.

Sources: Audio Rebel, Riotur, Open-Meteo (weather service, 8 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5013, 6 November 2026).







This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error