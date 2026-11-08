Venezuela Shrimp Magnate Rincón Freed

VENEZUELA · BUSINESS

Key Facts What José Enrique Rincón, founder of shrimp producer Grupo Lamar, was reported freed from El Rodeo I prison.

When Saturday, 7 November 2026, almost five months after his arrest on 14 June.

Charges Reports list allegations including conspiracy and treason against him.

Open No official statement on his release or on his companies has been found.

As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

A shrimp tycoon whose company the state seized has left a Caracas prison, but the terms of his release and the fate of his business are unclear.

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José Enrique Rincón, the businessman known in Venezuela as the ‘shrimp king’, left El Rodeo I prison, a jail in Miranda state near Caracas, on Saturday, 7 November 2026, Venezuelan media reported, citing people close to him and his lawyer. Officers of GOES, a special-operations police unit, had arrested him on Sunday, 14 June, at La Chinita airport in Maracaibo, capital of Zulia state.

Rincón founded Grupo Lamar, a leading Venezuelan shrimp producer, before the state took it over. His case is a gauge of how Venezuela treats private owners whose companies it has seized.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How the Case Began

In November 2024, Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s interior and justice minister, accused Rincón of helping to finance an alleged plot against the government. Within weeks the state put Grupo Lamar under a government-appointed administrative board.

We could not confirm what Rincón said in reply to the accusations at the time. Venezuelan reports say he later went into exile.

File photo: the Paseo de Ciencias in Maracaibo, capital of Zulia state.

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Return, Arrest and Prison

Rincón flew to Maracaibo from Panama in June 2026, and officers arrested him at the airport. People close to him say he came back voluntarily to face the accusations.

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He was held at El Rodeo I on allegations that Venezuelan reports describe as including conspiracy and treason. We found no official charge sheet.

What Happens Next

A source close to his defence says Rincón must appear before the court whenever it summons him. The terms of his release have not been made public, and nothing official has been said about his assets.

Our earlier report on opposition leader María Corina Machado joining families at a Venezuelan prison covers her visit to El Rodeo. It shows how closely that prison is watched.

What It Means for You

Rincón’s release does not by itself return Grupo Lamar to him, because the state took control of the company in 2024 and we could not confirm its current status. Anyone weighing Venezuelan seafood or farming deals should treat the ownership of such assets as unresolved.

Venezuela’s wider business climate is covered in our Venezuela inflation report. It tracks inflation and growth.

What Is Not Known

No official statement on the release has been found. It is not known whether the charges were dropped or only suspended.

It is also not known whether Rincón will recover any of his companies. The terms of his release remain unreported.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is José Enrique Rincón?

He is a businessman from Zulia state who founded Grupo Lamar, a shrimp producer. He is known in Venezuela as the ‘shrimp king’.

Why was José Enrique Rincón arrested?

Officers arrested him on 14 June 2026 at Maracaibo airport. Venezuelan reports describe allegations including conspiracy and treason.

Is Rincón free of the charges?

That is not known. A source close to his defence says he must appear before the court when summoned, and the terms of his release have not been made public.

Sources: Accounts of people close to Rincón and his lawyer, as relayed in Venezuelan reporting of 7 November 2026; Venezuelan government statements of November 2024 on Grupo Lamar. No official statement on the release has been published.