Latin America · What’s On

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV is in Argentina from Sunday 8 to Wednesday 11 November, and Monday 9 November is a national holiday.

— Mexico El Buen Fin, Mexico’s Black Friday-style sales weekend, runs Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November, and Monday 16 November is a day off.

— Latin Grammys The 27th Latin Grammy Awards, the Latin Recording Academy’s music prizes, air on Thursday 12 November from Las Vegas, with the reggaeton star Daddy Yankee as Person of the Year.

— Brazil The second day of the ENEM university entrance exam is on Sunday 15 November, the same day as a national holiday.

— Colombia Monday 16 November is a public holiday in Colombia, which makes a long weekend from Saturday 14 November.

Your Latin America week ahead for 9–15 November 2026 is led by Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Argentina, a Mexican shopping weekend and Brazil’s biggest school exam. We checked the dates against official calendars and organisers.

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The Monument of the Spaniards in Buenos Aires, where the Vatican schedule lists a papal Mass on Monday 9 November. (File photo.) photo. Monument of the Spaniards on Libertador Avenue, Palermo, Buenos Aires, 2020. Photo: Buenos Aires City Government, CC BY 2.5 AR, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Pope in Argentina and Peru

Pope Leo XIV is on a tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from 6 to 17 November, according to the Vatican. In Argentina he visits Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján, a pilgrimage town west of the capital, from Sunday 8 to Wednesday 11 November.

On Monday 9 November the Vatican schedule lists a Mass at the Monument of the Spaniards in Buenos Aires at 11:30 a.m. local time. The Argentine government declared Monday a national holiday, while Tuesday 10 is a holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province, and Wednesday 11 only in Buenos Aires province.

Travellers should expect road closures and time-limited flight restrictions at Buenos Aires’s Aeroparque airport during the visit, as our flight guide explains. The Peru leg follows, with a Mass in Lima on Monday 16 November, described in our Lima guide.

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Holidays and Long Weekends

Mexico marks Revolution Day with a day off on Monday 16 November, which creates a long weekend from Saturday 14 November. El Buen Fin, the 16th edition of the national sales weekend, runs for five days from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November.

Colombia also has a public holiday on Monday 16 November, moved from the Cartagena independence date, so its long weekend runs from Saturday 14 to Monday 16 November. Brazil marks the Proclamation of the Republic on Sunday 15 November, which falls on a weekend, so no weekday is added.

Music and Culture

The Latin Grammy Awards hold their 27th edition on Thursday 12 November at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, broadcast live on Univision, a US Spanish-language television network. Daddy Yankee, the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, is Person of the Year, an honour presented at a separate gala.

Rio de Janeiro has the singer Marisa Monte’s “Phonica” show at Brava Arena Jockey, a concert venue in the Gávea district, on Sunday 8 November, and Hayley Williams, the singer of the US band Paramore, plays Qualistage, a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca, on Monday 9 November See our Rio nightlife guide and São Paulo nightlife guide for the nights on either side.

Exams and Dates That Matter

ENEM, Brazil’s national university entrance exam, has its second day on Sunday 15 November, with natural sciences and mathematics. Gates open at noon and close at 1 p.m., and the exam starts at 1:30 p.m. Brasília time, according to the exam board INEP.

Next week brings Mariah Carey to São Paulo on Tuesday 17 November and to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday 21 November, with Rio tickets from R$247.50 (about US$45 at R$5.50 per dollar) for half-price floor seats. The Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s second-biggest club competition, is also on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Monday 9 November a holiday in Argentina? Yes. The government declared Monday 9 November a national holiday for Pope Leo XIV’s visit. Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 are holidays only in parts of the country. When is El Buen Fin 2026? El Buen Fin runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November 2026 in Mexico. It is the 16th edition. When is the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony? The 27th Latin Grammy Awards are on Thursday 12 November 2026 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, broadcast on Univision. When is the second day of ENEM? Sunday 15 November 2026. Gates close at 1 p.m. Brasília time and the exam starts at 1:30 p.m.

Sources: the Vatican (papal travel schedule), the Argentine government (decree on holidays), Profeco, the Mexican consumer protection agency, and the official Buen Fin calendar, Latin Recording Academy, INEP (the Brazilian exam board), official holiday calendars of Mexico and Colombia, Riotur (Rio tourism agency).







