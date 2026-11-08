Red Cross Plans Two Years of Venezuela Aid
VENEZUELA · DISASTER RECOVERY
Key Facts
- What The Venezuelan and Spanish Red Cross, national branches of the Red Cross movement, set a two-year plan for quake survivors.
- Quakes Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck north-central Venezuela on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.
- Toll The latest official count we found, from 24 August, lists at least 6,509 dead.
- Aid so far The Venezuelan Red Cross says a Spanish Red Cross clinic has treated more than 10,000 people.
- As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.
- Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
Aid groups say recovery from Venezuela’s double earthquake will take years, and the Red Cross has now put two years of work on paper.
The Venezuelan Red Cross and the Spanish Red Cross have agreed to work together for the next two years to help people hit by Venezuela’s double earthquake. The Venezuelan Red Cross announced the plan on Saturday, 7 November 2026, in a video on X, the social network.
Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck north-central Venezuela on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, and were felt in the coastal state of La Guaira and in several other states. The plan covers both the emergency response and the longer recovery.
What Has Been Done So Far
In its announcement, the Venezuelan Red Cross said a Spanish Red Cross emergency clinic has treated more than 10,000 people. It said another 4,000 people in La Guaira received psychological and psychosocial support.
Two months after the quakes, the Venezuelan Red Cross counted more than 15,600 health consultations and 4,211 mental-health sessions. It had also reached 3,077 families with hygiene and household items, using 1,490 active volunteers.
How Big the Disaster Is
The latest official count we found, published on 24 August 2026, lists at least 6,509 dead. We found no newer official count.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the movement’s global network, launched an emergency appeal for 50 million Swiss francs (about US$61 million at 0.82 francs per US$1) over 24 months. It aims to help 300,000 people.
What It Means for You
Readers with family in Venezuela or business there should expect recovery work to run for years, not weeks. Donors should give through official Red Cross channels, because fraud often follows disasters.
Related reading: Venezuelan quake victims say loans stall and our Venezuela news hub. Both give wider context on the country.
What Is Not Known
The announcement does not give the budget or the terms of the new plan. It has not said how much of the work the Spanish Red Cross will fund.
The death toll may be out of date, and we could not confirm how many people are still missing. We could not confirm the current number of people still in shelters.
More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Venezuelan and Spanish Red Cross agree?
They formalised a two-year work plan to support people affected by the 24 June 2026 earthquakes. It covers emergency response and recovery.
How many people died in the Venezuela earthquakes?
The latest official count we found, from 24 August 2026, lists at least 6,509 dead. We found no newer count.
How strong were the Venezuela earthquakes?
Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck on 24 June 2026. Their epicentres were in Yaracuy and Carabobo states, near the towns of Yumare and Morón, west of Caracas.
Sources: Venezuelan Red Cross statement of 7 November 2026 and health-response figures of 24 August 2026; International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) situation report No. 2 on the Venezuela earthquakes (1 July 2026), read 8 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
Venezuela and the United States
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- Venezuela Geopolitics Explained, US Now Runs Its Oil
- Venezuela Politics 2026, Who Holds Power After Maduro