Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

Weather: the forecast was not confirmed when this page was written, so we commit to a museum day in Centro that works in sun or rain.

The headline today is culture: Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, a free arts centre) are all open, and two of the three are free.

Business: Wall Street tech and Brazilian shares ended Friday higher while the Dow fell; the board shows the Ibovespa and the real.

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The day in one line: start at Praça Mauá, finish at the CCBB before it closes at 8pm.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, November 8, 2026. Copacabana seafront promenade, Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39% USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 8 unconfirmed unconfirmed MON 9 unconfirmed unconfirmed TUE 10 unconfirmed unconfirmed WED 11 unconfirmed unconfirmed

We could not confirm today’s forecast, so we give no temperature or rain figure. Check the city forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a small umbrella.

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The plan below is built around indoor venues so a change in weather costs you nothing. Sea temperature, waves and beach flags were not confirmed today.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: not confirmed, so the plan is indoor-first — The day’s event: Centro museum circuit, three free or low-cost venues — Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am–6pm, R$30 (half R$15) — Markets: Friday’s close was mixed; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — Weekend/outlook: Monday 9 keeps most of the same venues open — The day for: museums, a garden walk, an early evening at the CCBB A calm, cultured Sunday in Centro, with a garden as the backup.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.54

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 8 Nov 2026 Brazil Bans Sale of Fake Mounjaro Batches Read →

03

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM CIRCUIT Praça Mauá to the CCBB, three venues in one easy loop Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It is open 10am–6pm today and costs R$30, or R$15 for half-price tickets. Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro. It is free, though only partly reopened, so check its hours before you go. Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, also in Centro. It is open 9am–8pm today and free. Use the VLT light rail or the metro between venues; a single metro journey costs R$7.90. Order matters: Museu do Amanhã first, because it closes at 6pm, and the CCBB last, because it stays open longest.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IF THE SKY CLEARS The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, is open 8am–5pm today. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am–5pm and is free. It is the cheaper green option and sits right beside the garden.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We could not confirm weekend hours or wifi at specific cafés or coworking spaces, so we name none. The CCBB is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a sensible place to read or take a break between calls.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GREEN AND QUIET If the museums feel heavy, spend the day in Jardim Botânico instead. Start at Parque Lage when it opens at 8am, then cross to the botanical garden. Both close at 5pm, so plan to be out before then.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We could not confirm any concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none. The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm, so it is the only confirmed option to stretch into the early evening.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am–6pm, R$20 (free on Tuesdays), a good pairing with Museu do Amanhã Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — 12pm–6pm, free, a short stop in the old centre Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening, check hours Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption notice for the metro, the VLT or the seafront ciclovia today.

Praça Mauá, Praça XV and Avenida Rio Branco are close together in Centro, so most of the circuit can be done on foot or by VLT.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We could not confirm opening hours for specific restaurants today, so we name none. Eat near Praça Mauá or inside the CCBB complex and budget for a simple Sunday lunch.

Dinner: We could not confirm specific dinner venues for tonight, so we name none. Centro empties on Sunday evening, so most readers will eat back in their own neighbourhood.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access (Brazil’s instant-payment system); the free venues need no ticket, but Museu do Amanhã charges R$30 and the Jardim Botânico charges foreigners R$80. Centro is quiet on Sunday evening, so leave before dark and use a ride app rather than walking the empty streets near Praça Mauá.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We found no confirmed expat meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers can use the free museums as an easy way to meet people, since the CCBB and Belas Artes cost nothing.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

We found no confirmed fixture for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco, Botafogo or the national team today, so we report none. Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times before you pick a bar.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are shut on Sunday, so there is no session today. The last settled session was Friday, when Brazilian and US tech shares rose, the Dow slipped and the volatility index eased.

The Brazilian real was flat against the dollar, while the dollar index and the US 10-year yield rose and gold fell. The full board is under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

We did not confirm any company or policy story for today, so we add none.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Sun 8 — Museu do Amanhã, Belas Artes, then the CCBB until 8pm Mon 9 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Paço Imperial is closed Tue 10 — MAR is free today; the CCBB is closed on Tuesdays Wed 11 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; Museu do Amanhã is closed on Wednesdays Thu 12 — Theatro Municipal guided visits run; Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, a historic library, is free and open Monday to Friday

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lagum in Barra.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio today, Sunday?

Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, the CCBB, MAR and Paço Imperial are all open. The Real Gabinete (closed today; open Mon-Fri) Português de Leitura, the Centro Cultural dos Correios and the Theatro Municipal guided visits are closed today.

How much does the metro cost?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Do foreigners pay more at the Jardim Botânico?