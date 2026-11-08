Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

· November 8, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Weather: the forecast was not confirmed when this page was written, so we commit to a museum day in Centro that works in sun or rain.

The headline today is culture: Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, a free arts centre) are all open, and two of the three are free.

Business: Wall Street tech and Brazilian shares ended Friday higher while the Dow fell; the board shows the Ibovespa and the real.

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The day in one line: start at Praça Mauá, finish at the CCBB before it closes at 8pm.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, November 8, 2026. Copacabana seafront promenade, Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 8
unconfirmed
unconfirmed
MON 9
unconfirmed
unconfirmed
TUE 10
unconfirmed
unconfirmed
WED 11
unconfirmed
unconfirmed

We could not confirm today’s forecast, so we give no temperature or rain figure. Check the city forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a small umbrella.

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The plan below is built around indoor venues so a change in weather costs you nothing. Sea temperature, waves and beach flags were not confirmed today.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: not confirmed, so the plan is indoor-first
— The day’s event: Centro museum circuit, three free or low-cost venues
— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am–6pm, R$30 (half R$15)
— Markets: Friday’s close was mixed; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES
— Weekend/outlook: Monday 9 keeps most of the same venues open
— The day for: museums, a garden walk, an early evening at the CCBB

A calm, cultured Sunday in Centro, with a garden as the backup.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 8, 2026 · 05:14

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM CIRCUIT

Praça Mauá to the CCBB, three venues in one easy loop

Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It is open 10am–6pm today and costs R$30, or R$15 for half-price tickets.

Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro. It is free, though only partly reopened, so check its hours before you go.

Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, also in Centro. It is open 9am–8pm today and free.

Use the VLT light rail or the metro between venues; a single metro journey costs R$7.90.

Order matters: Museu do Amanhã first, because it closes at 6pm, and the CCBB last, because it stays open longest.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IF THE SKY CLEARS

The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, is open 8am–5pm today. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am–5pm and is free. It is the cheaper green option and sits right beside the garden.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

We could not confirm weekend hours or wifi at specific cafés or coworking spaces, so we name none.

The CCBB is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a sensible place to read or take a break between calls.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GREEN AND QUIET

If the museums feel heavy, spend the day in Jardim Botânico instead. Start at Parque Lage when it opens at 8am, then cross to the botanical garden.

Both close at 5pm, so plan to be out before then.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We could not confirm any concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none.

The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm, so it is the only confirmed option to stretch into the early evening.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am–6pm, R$20 (free on Tuesdays), a good pairing with Museu do Amanhã

Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — 12pm–6pm, free, a short stop in the old centre

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening, check hours

Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners

Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, free

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption notice for the metro, the VLT or the seafront ciclovia today.

Praça Mauá, Praça XV and Avenida Rio Branco are close together in Centro, so most of the circuit can be done on foot or by VLT.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We could not confirm opening hours for specific restaurants today, so we name none. Eat near Praça Mauá or inside the CCBB complex and budget for a simple Sunday lunch.

Dinner: We could not confirm specific dinner venues for tonight, so we name none. Centro empties on Sunday evening, so most readers will eat back in their own neighbourhood.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access (Brazil’s instant-payment system); the free venues need no ticket, but Museu do Amanhã charges R$30 and the Jardim Botânico charges foreigners R$80. Centro is quiet on Sunday evening, so leave before dark and use a ride app rather than walking the empty streets near Praça Mauá.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We found no confirmed expat meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers can use the free museums as an easy way to meet people, since the CCBB and Belas Artes cost nothing.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

We found no confirmed fixture for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco, Botafogo or the national team today, so we report none. Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times before you pick a bar.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are shut on Sunday, so there is no session today. The last settled session was Friday, when Brazilian and US tech shares rose, the Dow slipped and the volatility index eased.

The Brazilian real was flat against the dollar, while the dollar index and the US 10-year yield rose and gold fell. The full board is under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

We did not confirm any company or policy story for today, so we add none.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Sun 8 — Museu do Amanhã, Belas Artes, then the CCBB until 8pm

Mon 9 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Paço Imperial is closed

Tue 10 — MAR is free today; the CCBB is closed on Tuesdays

Wed 11 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; Museu do Amanhã is closed on Wednesdays

Thu 12 — Theatro Municipal guided visits run; Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, a historic library, is free and open Monday to Friday

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lagum in Barra.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio today, Sunday?

Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, the CCBB, MAR and Paço Imperial are all open.

The Real Gabinete (closed today; open Mon-Fri) Português de Leitura, the Centro Cultural dos Correios and the Theatro Municipal guided visits are closed today.

How much does the metro cost?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Do foreigners pay more at the Jardim Botânico?

Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

The garden is open 8am–5pm today.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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