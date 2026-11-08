Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026
Weather: the forecast was not confirmed when this page was written, so we commit to a museum day in Centro that works in sun or rain.
The headline today is culture: Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, a free arts centre) are all open, and two of the three are free.
Business: Wall Street tech and Brazilian shares ended Friday higher while the Dow fell; the board shows the Ibovespa and the real.
The day in one line: start at Praça Mauá, finish at the CCBB before it closes at 8pm.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|168,498
|+1.39%
|USD/BRL
|5.5053
|+0.00%
Source: market close, 6 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not confirm today’s forecast, so we give no temperature or rain figure. Check the city forecast before you leave, and carry a light layer and a small umbrella.
The plan below is built around indoor venues so a change in weather costs you nothing. Sea temperature, waves and beach flags were not confirmed today.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A calm, cultured Sunday in Centro, with a garden as the backup.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.54
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|-1.28%
|+46.28%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|48,070,100
|VALE3
|64.04
|+2.19%
|-2.23%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|19,033,100
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+1.40%
|+4.03%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|27,994,400
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+3.12%
|-24.10%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+3.88%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
|16.43
|30,737,600
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.21%
|+9.85%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|34,510,800
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|29,624,400
|WEGE3
|48.19
|-0.23%
|+9.75%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|22,414,400
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+8.89%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|27,297,200
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
03
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN RIO
Praça Mauá to the CCBB, three venues in one easy loop
Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It is open 10am–6pm today and costs R$30, or R$15 for half-price tickets.
Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro. It is free, though only partly reopened, so check its hours before you go.
Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, also in Centro. It is open 9am–8pm today and free.
Use the VLT light rail or the metro between venues; a single metro journey costs R$7.90.
Order matters: Museu do Amanhã first, because it closes at 6pm, and the CCBB last, because it stays open longest.
The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, is open 8am–5pm today. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am–5pm and is free. It is the cheaper green option and sits right beside the garden.
We could not confirm weekend hours or wifi at specific cafés or coworking spaces, so we name none.
The CCBB is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a sensible place to read or take a break between calls.
If the museums feel heavy, spend the day in Jardim Botânico instead. Start at Parque Lage when it opens at 8am, then cross to the botanical garden.
Both close at 5pm, so plan to be out before then.
We could not confirm any concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none.
The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm, so it is the only confirmed option to stretch into the early evening.
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am–6pm, R$20 (free on Tuesdays), a good pairing with Museu do Amanhã
Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — 12pm–6pm, free, a short stop in the old centre
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening, check hours
Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners
Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption notice for the metro, the VLT or the seafront ciclovia today.
Praça Mauá, Praça XV and Avenida Rio Branco are close together in Centro, so most of the circuit can be done on foot or by VLT.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: We could not confirm opening hours for specific restaurants today, so we name none. Eat near Praça Mauá or inside the CCBB complex and budget for a simple Sunday lunch.
Dinner: We could not confirm specific dinner venues for tonight, so we name none. Centro empties on Sunday evening, so most readers will eat back in their own neighbourhood.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access (Brazil’s instant-payment system); the free venues need no ticket, but Museu do Amanhã charges R$30 and the Jardim Botânico charges foreigners R$80. Centro is quiet on Sunday evening, so leave before dark and use a ride app rather than walking the empty streets near Praça Mauá.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We found no confirmed expat meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers can use the free museums as an easy way to meet people, since the CCBB and Belas Artes cost nothing.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
We found no confirmed fixture for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco, Botafogo or the national team today, so we report none. Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times before you pick a bar.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets are shut on Sunday, so there is no session today. The last settled session was Friday, when Brazilian and US tech shares rose, the Dow slipped and the volatility index eased.
The Brazilian real was flat against the dollar, while the dollar index and the US 10-year yield rose and gold fell. The full board is under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
We did not confirm any company or policy story for today, so we add none.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Sun 8 — Museu do Amanhã, Belas Artes, then the CCBB until 8pm
Mon 9 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Paço Imperial is closed
Tue 10 — MAR is free today; the CCBB is closed on Tuesdays
Wed 11 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; Museu do Amanhã is closed on Wednesdays
Thu 12 — Theatro Municipal guided visits run; Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, a historic library, is free and open Monday to Friday
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lagum in Barra.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are open in Rio today, Sunday?
Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, the CCBB, MAR and Paço Imperial are all open.
The Real Gabinete (closed today; open Mon-Fri) Português de Leitura, the Centro Cultural dos Correios and the Theatro Municipal guided visits are closed today.
How much does the metro cost?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
Do foreigners pay more at the Jardim Botânico?
Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
The garden is open 8am–5pm today.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
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