Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lagum in Barra — November 7, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Saturday, November 7, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lagum in Barra — November 7, 2026

· November 7, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 7 min read

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Saturday 7 November 2026, is a warm night with two confirmed concerts. The pop-rock band Lagum plays Qualistage, a big concert hall in Barra da Tijuca, at 9:30 p.m. to mark 10 years as a band, with tickets from R$90 (about US$16). Closer to the centre, Flerte Flamingo, a band from Salvador in Bahia state, plays Audio Rebel, a small club in Botafogo, at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7).

Tonight at a Glance

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  • Date Saturday, 7 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).
  • Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 29.1°C (84°F) at 6 p.m. and 28.3°C (83°F) at 10 p.m. The chance of rain is 14 per cent, then 23 per cent.
  • Top pick Lagum, a pop-rock band, at Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca, doors 7:30 p.m., show 9:30 p.m.
  • Neighborhood in focus Botafogo, a residential district in Rio’s South Zone (Zona Sul, the southern districts by the bay and beaches) with music clubs and bars.
  • Entry prices Lagum from R$90 (about US$16); Flerte Flamingo R$40 (about US$7). R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.50 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 6 November, the latest fixing).
  • Safety note Late on a Saturday, keep your phone out of sight on the street and book a ride app home rather than hailing a car.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place

Audio Rebel, Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo, 8 p.m.

Audio Rebel is a concert club and recording studio in Botafogo. Its own agenda lists Flerte Flamingo tonight at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7), with the band VALLADA opening.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Lagum, Qualistage

Qualistage is a large concert hall inside the Via Parque shopping centre in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s West Zone. Event listings say Lagum, a pop-rock band from Minas Gerais state, brings its “Lagum em Todo Lugar” (“Lagum Everywhere”) tour to Rio to mark ten years of career.

  • WhenSaturday 7 November 2026, doors 7:30 p.m., show 9:30 p.m.
  • GenreBrazilian pop and rock.
  • EntryFrom R$90 (about US$16), sold through Ticketmaster Brazil, a ticketing platform. We could not confirm whether tickets remain.
  • AddressAvenida Ayrton Senna 3000, Barra da Tijuca.
  • VerdictThe biggest show we could confirm tonight, and a long way from the beach districts. For foreigners: Barra is roughly 30 to 60 minutes from Copacabana by car, depending on traffic, so book a return ride app in advance and expect heavy traffic after the show.

2. Flerte Flamingo, Audio Rebel

Audio Rebel is a concert club in Botafogo, a neighbourhood in Rio’s South Zone. Its agenda lists Flerte Flamingo, a band from Salvador in Bahia state, tonight at 8 p.m., with VALLADA, another band, as the opening act.

  • WhenSaturday 7 November 2026, 8 p.m.
  • GenreBrazilian music.
  • EntryR$40 (about US$7). We could not confirm whether tickets remain.
  • AddressRua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.
  • VerdictThe easy, cheap choice for a first-time visitor in the South Zone. For foreigners: buy online today if you can, and arrive before 8 p.m. because small rooms fill.

Also Tonight

  • Rio Scenarium, Centro Live-music house on Rua do Lavradio 20, in the old centre. Its website lists Saturday hours of 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., but it names no act and shows no price.
Crowd gathering under the white Lapa Arches in central Rio de Janeiro, with colourful bunting and palm trunks
File photo: the Lapa Arches in central Rio, where the city’s nightlife quarter begins. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 7, 2026.
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Later This Week

  • Sunday 8 November Audio Rebel lists the pagode (a relaxed samba style) singer Wagner do Pagode in “Samba de Raiz”, a roots-samba show, at 7:30 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6).
  • Monday 9 November Audio Rebel lists Baile Atemporal with the Wilson Meireles Quinteto, a dance night with a live quintet, at 8 p.m. for R$25 (about US$5). Qualistage lists The Hayley Williams Show, by the Paramore singer, with doors at 6 p.m. and the show scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Night in Context

Saturday is the biggest night of Rio’s week. Most visitors head for Lapa, the old nightlife quarter under the white arches of the former aqueduct, or to the bars of the South Zone.

Tonight’s confirmed choice is more modest than that reputation suggests. We found one large pop-rock concert, one small club show and one big live-music house with no named act.

Several venues give no act or price on their own web pages, so we leave those out rather than guess. Botafogo is a good base for a first-time visitor.

It sits between Copacabana and the centre, it is served by Metro, and a ride app is the usual way home. Prices stay low by international standards.

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The Audio Rebel ticket is R$40 (about US$7), and the Sunday and Monday shows at the same club cost R$35 and R$25 (about US$6 and US$5). The weather helps the plan.

It is hot, about 28°C (83°F) late into the night, and the chance of rain stays below 25 per cent.

Practical Notes

  • Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, for the trip home. Botafogo has a Metro station, but at night most visitors prefer an app.
  • Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, and avoid street sellers outside any venue.
  • Weather Expect about 28°C (83°F) after dark. A light layer is enough, and no rain gear is needed on current forecasts.
  • Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight in crowded streets and do not carry more cash than you need.

What We Could Not Confirm

  • Lagum Event listings give the time and the starting price, but we could not check Qualistage’s own page or whether tickets are still on sale.
  • Rio Scenarium The site gives opening hours but no act or price for tonight.
  • Circo Voador Circo Voador, a large concert hall in Lapa, showed no readable 2026 listing for tonight, so we do not list it.
  • Other venues Vivo Rio, a concert hall by Flamengo Park, Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, and Pedra do Sal, an outdoor samba spot in Saúde, showed nothing for tonight on their own pages.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Saturday 7 November 2026?

We could confirm Lagum at Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca, with the show at 9:30 p.m. and tickets from R$90 (about US$16). We also confirmed Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel in Botafogo at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7).

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 29.1°C (84°F) at 6 p.m. and 28.3°C (83°F) at 10 p.m. The chance of rain is 14 per cent at 6 p.m. and 23 per cent at 10 p.m.

What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?

The cheapest ticket we could price is Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel for R$40 (about US$7). Rio Scenarium does not show its price on its website.

Is Rio Scenarium open tonight?

Its own site lists Saturday hours of 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. It does not name an act for tonight.

Sources: Audio Rebel, Rio Scenarium, Event listings for the Lagum show, Open-Meteo (weather service, 7 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5013, 6 November 2026).



This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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