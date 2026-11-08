Peru Host Bolivia in a Friendly on Friday

PERU · FOOTBALL

Key Facts What Peru host Bolivia in a friendly, a non-competitive match, in the November international window.

When Friday, 13 November 2026, kickoff reported for 8:00 pm in Lima, also 8:00 pm US Eastern.

Where Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, known as Matute, in Lima.

Watch No TV channel or US broadcaster confirmed yet.

As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru play Bolivia in Lima on Friday evening, a friendly that gives a struggling Peruvian side a chance to end a poor run of results.

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File photo: the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru’s national stadium. Friday’s match is scheduled for the Matute stadium. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Peru will host Bolivia in a friendly on Friday, 13 November 2026, with kickoff reported for 8:00 pm Lima time, which would be 8:00 pm in New York. It is the first of two friendlies in this international window, the break in club football when national teams play.

For US readers, the game is a chance to watch two South American national teams, one of which played the United States on a tour this autumn. We could not confirm a US broadcaster, so fans in America may need to rely on the Peruvian streaming feed.

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What We Know About the Match

The Peruvian Football Federation, the FPF, put tickets on sale for the game at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, known as Matute. Prices, in Peruvian soles, run from S/49 (about US$14) for the south and north stands to S/139 (about US$40) for the west stand, with the east stand at S/99 (about US$29), using a rate of about S/3.44 per US$, the market close on 6 November.

Buyers must register on the Ticketmaster Peru site with their national identity number. Peru’s coach is Mano Menezes, a Brazilian who took over the national team this year.

Recent Form and Context

Peru lost three and drew one of their four matches on a recent North American tour. They fell 4-1 to the United States, drew 1-1 with Mexico, and lost 2-0 to both Canada and Colombia.

Peru’s next friendly is reported to be against Honduras on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. For more on the politics next door, see our report on Bolivia’s president Rodrigo Paz marking his first year.

How to Watch From the US

We could not confirm which channel will show the match in Peru. We also found no confirmed US television or streaming rights for this game.

Check the FPF channels and your usual South American football service closer to kickoff. Eastern time matches Lima time on 13 November, so no clock conversion is needed.

What Happens Next

The reported next friendly, against Honduras, follows four days later. Football in the region is also busy off the pitch, as our piece on the Colombia and Chile friendly in Cali shows.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm Bolivia’s coach or squad for the game. The head-to-head record between the two sides is also not confirmed here.

One early report named the Monumental stadium in Ate, but ticket sales point to Matute. We found no US broadcaster and no official line-ups yet.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is Peru vs Bolivia on Friday?

Kickoff is reported for 8:00 pm in Lima on Friday, 13 November 2026. That would also be 8:00 pm US Eastern, as both places use UTC-5 on that date.

Where is the Peru vs Bolivia friendly played?

At the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, known as Matute, in Lima. The Peruvian Football Federation sold tickets for the game there.

How can I watch Peru vs Bolivia in the US?

We could not confirm a US broadcaster. We could not confirm the Peruvian channel either.

Sources: Federación Peruana de Fútbol (FPF), the national football federation: match and ticket information published 6–8 November 2026.