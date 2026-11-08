Brazil Bans Sale of Fake Mounjaro Batches

File photo of a hospital pharmacy where medicines are stored and dispensed by lot, shown for illustration only. (Photo: public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · HEALTH

Brazil’s health regulator, Anvisa (the National Health Surveillance Agency), has banned the sale of counterfeit batches of Mounjaro, the weight-loss and diabetes injection made by US drugmaker Eli Lilly. The agency announced the ban and an order to seize the fake pens on Friday 6 November 2026.

The story matters to US readers because Mounjaro is an American product, because Lilly is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as LLY, and because Americans living in or visiting Brazil may be tempted by cheaper pens. A fake injection pen is a health risk, not just a legal one.

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Key Facts Who Anvisa, Brazil’s national health surveillance agency, which regulates medicines.

What It banned the sale, distribution and use of counterfeit Mounjaro batches and ordered them seized.

Trigger Eli Lilly’s Brazilian unit told Anvisa it had found pens that differ from the original product.

Scale Five batches are covered by the ban.

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What Anvisa Ordered

Anvisa said on Friday 6 November 2026 that the ban covers the sale, distribution and use of the counterfeit batches. It also ordered the fake products seized.

The agency said the maker’s Brazilian unit, Eli Lilly do Brasil, reported the problem. Lilly found pens whose features differ from the original medicine.

What Was Wrong With the Pens

Anvisa says Lilly found problems such as batch numbers the company does not recognise and labelling that does not match its manufacturing standards. Those are the signs that marked the pens as fakes.

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The ban targets the counterfeit units identified in the market. Brazilians who hold a pen should check its batch number against the list in Anvisa’s resolution.

Medicine shelves in a Brazilian pharmacy. File photo. photo of medicines stored on pharmacy shelves in Brazil, shown for illustration only; none of the recalled lots is pictured.

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What Mounjaro Is

Mounjaro is a once-weekly injection whose active ingredient is tirzepatide, a drug that mimics gut hormones to lower blood sugar and appetite. Doctors prescribe it for type 2 diabetes and for obesity.

Demand for such drugs is high worldwide, which makes them a target for counterfeiters. Anvisa has issued several similar bans this year, including in April and July.

What It Means for You

If you live in Brazil or plan to stay there, buy injectable weight-loss drugs only from licensed pharmacies with a prescription, and be wary of online offers priced far below the shelf price. Check the batch number printed on the box and pen against Anvisa’s list before you inject.

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For investors, one regulatory action against fakes does not change Lilly’s sales picture. Repeated bans do show that counterfeit risk is a real cost of selling popular drugs in emerging markets.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many counterfeit pens reached patients or whether anyone has been harmed. Eli Lilly had not commented publicly on the ban when the first reports appeared.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times; see also our report on Anvisa’s limits on Polilaminina, an experimental drug.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Anvisa Ban?

It banned the sale, distribution and use of counterfeit batches of Mounjaro and ordered them seized. The decision was announced on 6 November 2026.

How Can I Tell if Mounjaro Is Fake?

Check the batch number against the list in Anvisa’s resolution and buy only from licensed pharmacies. Do not use pens with unrecognised batch numbers or labels that look different.

Is Genuine Mounjaro Affected?

The ban targets the counterfeit units identified in the market, not the real product. If in doubt, ask your pharmacist to check the batch.

What Is Mounjaro Used For?

Doctors prescribe it for type 2 diabetes and obesity. Its active ingredient is tirzepatide.

Sources: National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa), resolution and statement of 6 November 2026; Eli Lilly do Brasil notification to Anvisa, as described by the agency.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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