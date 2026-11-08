São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

Weather: we have no confirmed forecast this morning, so check the live forecast before you leave and carry a light rain layer.

The day’s headline is culture: MASP (the São Paulo art museum), the Pinacoteca (the state art gallery) and Japan House São Paulo (a Japanese culture centre) are all open today.

Business: Friday’s close was mixed, with Brazilian and Nasdaq stocks higher, the Dow lower and the dollar firmer.

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In one line: pick one museum, then spend the late afternoon in Parque Ibirapuera.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Sunday, November 8, 2026. Parque do Ibirapuera, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39% USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 8 n/a n/a MON 9 n/a n/a TUE 10 n/a n/a WED 11 n/a n/a

We could not confirm today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Dress in layers and pack a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within hours.

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Check a live forecast for the days ahead before booking anything outdoors.

Sunset today: n/a

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: no confirmed forecast available, so plan for both indoors and outdoors. — The day’s event: museum Sunday on Avenida Paulista and in Luz. — Venue/time: MASP, Bela Vista, 10am–6pm, R$85. — Markets: Friday’s settled session is on the board above. — Weekend/outlook: MASP is free on Tuesday, Pinacoteca was free yesterday. — The day for: first-timers who want art, a park and an easy metro ride. A slow Sunday done well: one big museum, one long walk.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.54

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 8 Nov 2026 Brazil Bans Sale of Fake Mounjaro Batches Read →

03

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — ART ON AND AROUND PAULISTA MASP in the morning, Japan House for a free second stop Start at MASP on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista, open today from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 and it is free on Tuesdays. Walk along Paulista to Japan House São Paulo, also in Bela Vista. It is open today from 10am to 7pm and entry is free. If you prefer a quieter building, take the metro to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It is open 10am to 6pm and is free today, the second Sunday of the month. The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Arrive at MASP soon after 10am to avoid the Sunday queue.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the easiest place to walk off a museum morning. MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s modern art museum, is in the same area; check its hours and entry. It makes a sensible rain backup.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS & VILA MADALENA We could not confirm any café or coworking opening hours for today, so we will not name them. Many coworking spaces close on Sundays, so plan on a café. If you must work, finish before lunch and keep the afternoon for the park.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO For a livelier mood, go to Centro. The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) is open on Sunday from 6am to 4pm and entry is free. Farol Santander, a viewing tower and arts centre in Centro, is open 9am to 8pm. The Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz opens at 9am (last entry 4:30pm) and is free on Sundays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We found no confirmed concert or match for tonight, so we name none. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free to walk. Go early in the evening and stay on the busier lanes.

ALSO ON TODAY Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free, check hours; the Sesc building is worth the visit on its own Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am–5pm (last entry 4pm); a good choice if you want history Sala São Paulo guided visits — Luz — visits are free and concerts are ticketed; check the hall’s page for today’s visit times Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am–4pm today, free entry; go before the lunch crowd MAC USP — Ibirapuera — check hours and entry

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption notices for the Metrô or CPTM today, so check the operators’ status pages before you set off.

The rodízio licence-plate restriction does not apply at weekends, so there are no restricted plates today.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We could not confirm restaurant hours for today, so we name none. The Mercadão in Centro is open until 4pm and is the reliable Sunday option.

Dinner: We could not confirm dinner venues for today either. Vila Madalena and Pinheiros have the most choice, so book ahead if you are in a group.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system), plus a little cash for markets. Book MASP ahead if you want to avoid a queue.

On a Sunday afternoon, Avenida Paulista and Ibirapuera are well used and generally fine; keep your phone in a front pocket at metro exits and crowded crossings.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We could not confirm any expat meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers usually find groups through the free museums and park, where Sunday crowds are easy to join.

Check community pages before you go for any event listed for this evening.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

We found no confirmed fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we give no kickoff times. We also could not confirm bars showing football, so we name none.

Check the club and league pages for today’s schedule.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s settled session was mixed. Brazilian and US tech stocks rose, the Dow fell and the dollar index firmed.

The board above shows the Ibovespa and the real. The market’s fear gauge eased on the session.

Argentina’s Merval index slipped while Brazil, Mexico and Chile rose. Markets are shut today, so the next move comes on Monday.

We could not confirm the cause behind Friday’s moves, so we offer none.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SUN 8 — MASP, then Japan House and an evening walk in Ibirapuera. MON 9 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am–6pm, R$40; MASP is closed on Mondays. TUE 10 — MASP is free, 10am–8pm; expect queues. Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also free; last entry 4:30pm. WED 11 — Museu do Ipiranga is free today, 10am–5pm; weather not confirmed. THU 12 — Farol Santander in Centro, 9am–8pm; check a live forecast first.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Kleiton and Kledir at Blue Note.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in São Paulo today, Sunday?

MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House, Sesc Pompeia, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander and the Mercadão are open today. Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight.

Is there rodízio today?

No. The licence-plate restriction does not apply at weekends, so any car can drive today. It returns on weekdays, so check the plate rules on Monday.

How much is the metro?