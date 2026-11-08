São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026
Weather: we have no confirmed forecast this morning, so check the live forecast before you leave and carry a light rain layer.
The day’s headline is culture: MASP (the São Paulo art museum), the Pinacoteca (the state art gallery) and Japan House São Paulo (a Japanese culture centre) are all open today.
Business: Friday’s close was mixed, with Brazilian and Nasdaq stocks higher, the Dow lower and the dollar firmer.
In one line: pick one museum, then spend the late afternoon in Parque Ibirapuera.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|168,498
|+1.39%
|USD/BRL
|5.5053
|+0.00%
Source: market close, 6 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not confirm today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Dress in layers and pack a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within hours.
Check a live forecast for the days ahead before booking anything outdoors.
Sunset today: n/a
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A slow Sunday done well: one big museum, one long walk.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.54
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|-1.28%
|+46.28%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|48,070,100
|VALE3
|64.04
|+2.19%
|-2.23%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|19,033,100
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+1.40%
|+4.03%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|27,994,400
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+3.12%
|-24.10%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+3.88%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
|16.43
|30,737,600
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.21%
|+9.85%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|34,510,800
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|29,624,400
|WEGE3
|48.19
|-0.23%
|+9.75%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|22,414,400
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+8.89%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|27,297,200
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
03
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO
MASP in the morning, Japan House for a free second stop
Start at MASP on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista, open today from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 and it is free on Tuesdays.
Walk along Paulista to Japan House São Paulo, also in Bela Vista. It is open today from 10am to 7pm and entry is free.
If you prefer a quieter building, take the metro to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It is open 10am to 6pm and is free today, the second Sunday of the month.
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Arrive at MASP soon after 10am to avoid the Sunday queue.
Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the easiest place to walk off a museum morning.
MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s modern art museum, is in the same area; check its hours and entry. It makes a sensible rain backup.
We could not confirm any café or coworking opening hours for today, so we will not name them. Many coworking spaces close on Sundays, so plan on a café.
If you must work, finish before lunch and keep the afternoon for the park.
For a livelier mood, go to Centro. The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) is open on Sunday from 6am to 4pm and entry is free.
Farol Santander, a viewing tower and arts centre in Centro, is open 9am to 8pm. The Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz opens at 9am (last entry 4:30pm) and is free on Sundays.
We found no confirmed concert or match for tonight, so we name none.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free to walk. Go early in the evening and stay on the busier lanes.
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free, check hours; the Sesc building is worth the visit on its own
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am–5pm (last entry 4pm); a good choice if you want history
Sala São Paulo guided visits — Luz — visits are free and concerts are ticketed; check the hall’s page for today’s visit times
Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am–4pm today, free entry; go before the lunch crowd
MAC USP — Ibirapuera — check hours and entry
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption notices for the Metrô or CPTM today, so check the operators’ status pages before you set off.
The rodízio licence-plate restriction does not apply at weekends, so there are no restricted plates today.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: We could not confirm restaurant hours for today, so we name none. The Mercadão in Centro is open until 4pm and is the reliable Sunday option.
Dinner: We could not confirm dinner venues for today either. Vila Madalena and Pinheiros have the most choice, so book ahead if you are in a group.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system), plus a little cash for markets. Book MASP ahead if you want to avoid a queue.
On a Sunday afternoon, Avenida Paulista and Ibirapuera are well used and generally fine; keep your phone in a front pocket at metro exits and crowded crossings.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We could not confirm any expat meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers usually find groups through the free museums and park, where Sunday crowds are easy to join.
Check community pages before you go for any event listed for this evening.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
We found no confirmed fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we give no kickoff times. We also could not confirm bars showing football, so we name none.
Check the club and league pages for today’s schedule.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Friday’s settled session was mixed. Brazilian and US tech stocks rose, the Dow fell and the dollar index firmed.
The board above shows the Ibovespa and the real. The market’s fear gauge eased on the session.
Argentina’s Merval index slipped while Brazil, Mexico and Chile rose. Markets are shut today, so the next move comes on Monday.
We could not confirm the cause behind Friday’s moves, so we offer none.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
SUN 8 — MASP, then Japan House and an evening walk in Ibirapuera.
MON 9 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am–6pm, R$40; MASP is closed on Mondays.
TUE 10 — MASP is free, 10am–8pm; expect queues. Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also free; last entry 4:30pm.
WED 11 — Museu do Ipiranga is free today, 10am–5pm; weather not confirmed.
THU 12 — Farol Santander in Centro, 9am–8pm; check a live forecast first.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Kleiton and Kledir at Blue Note.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is open in São Paulo today, Sunday?
MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House, Sesc Pompeia, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander and the Mercadão are open today.
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight.
Is there rodízio today?
No. The licence-plate restriction does not apply at weekends, so any car can drive today.
It returns on weekdays, so check the plate rules on Monday.
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Check the operators’ pages for any disruption before travelling.
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
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