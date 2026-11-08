São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, November 8, 2026

· November 8, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Weather: we have no confirmed forecast this morning, so check the live forecast before you leave and carry a light rain layer.

The day’s headline is culture: MASP (the São Paulo art museum), the Pinacoteca (the state art gallery) and Japan House São Paulo (a Japanese culture centre) are all open today.

Business: Friday’s close was mixed, with Brazilian and Nasdaq stocks higher, the Dow lower and the dollar firmer.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

In one line: pick one museum, then spend the late afternoon in Parque Ibirapuera.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Sunday, November 8, 2026. Parque do Ibirapuera, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 8
n/a
n/a
MON 9
n/a
n/a
TUE 10
n/a
n/a
WED 11
n/a
n/a

We could not confirm today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Dress in layers and pack a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within hours.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Check a live forecast for the days ahead before booking anything outdoors.

Sunset today: n/a

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: no confirmed forecast available, so plan for both indoors and outdoors.
— The day’s event: museum Sunday on Avenida Paulista and in Luz.
— Venue/time: MASP, Bela Vista, 10am–6pm, R$85.
— Markets: Friday’s settled session is on the board above.
— Weekend/outlook: MASP is free on Tuesday, Pinacoteca was free yesterday.
— The day for: first-timers who want art, a park and an easy metro ride.

A slow Sunday done well: one big museum, one long walk.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 8, 2026 · 05:14

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 8 Nov 2026
Brazil Bans Sale of Fake Mounjaro Batches

Read →

03
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — ART ON AND AROUND PAULISTA

MASP in the morning, Japan House for a free second stop

Start at MASP on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista, open today from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$85 and it is free on Tuesdays.

Walk along Paulista to Japan House São Paulo, also in Bela Vista. It is open today from 10am to 7pm and entry is free.

If you prefer a quieter building, take the metro to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It is open 10am to 6pm and is free today, the second Sunday of the month.

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Arrive at MASP soon after 10am to avoid the Sunday queue.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the easiest place to walk off a museum morning.

MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s modern art museum, is in the same area; check its hours and entry. It makes a sensible rain backup.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS & VILA MADALENA

We could not confirm any café or coworking opening hours for today, so we will not name them. Many coworking spaces close on Sundays, so plan on a café.

If you must work, finish before lunch and keep the afternoon for the park.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO

For a livelier mood, go to Centro. The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) is open on Sunday from 6am to 4pm and entry is free.

Farol Santander, a viewing tower and arts centre in Centro, is open 9am to 8pm. The Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz opens at 9am (last entry 4:30pm) and is free on Sundays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We found no confirmed concert or match for tonight, so we name none.

Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free to walk. Go early in the evening and stay on the busier lanes.

ALSO ON TODAY

Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free, check hours; the Sesc building is worth the visit on its own

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am–5pm (last entry 4pm); a good choice if you want history

Sala São Paulo guided visits — Luz — visits are free and concerts are ticketed; check the hall’s page for today’s visit times

Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — 6am–4pm today, free entry; go before the lunch crowd

MAC USP — Ibirapuera — check hours and entry

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption notices for the Metrô or CPTM today, so check the operators’ status pages before you set off.

The rodízio licence-plate restriction does not apply at weekends, so there are no restricted plates today.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We could not confirm restaurant hours for today, so we name none. The Mercadão in Centro is open until 4pm and is the reliable Sunday option.

Dinner: We could not confirm dinner venues for today either. Vila Madalena and Pinheiros have the most choice, so book ahead if you are in a group.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system), plus a little cash for markets. Book MASP ahead if you want to avoid a queue.

On a Sunday afternoon, Avenida Paulista and Ibirapuera are well used and generally fine; keep your phone in a front pocket at metro exits and crowded crossings.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We could not confirm any expat meetup for today, so we name none. Newcomers usually find groups through the free museums and park, where Sunday crowds are easy to join.

Check community pages before you go for any event listed for this evening.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

We found no confirmed fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we give no kickoff times. We also could not confirm bars showing football, so we name none.

Check the club and league pages for today’s schedule.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s settled session was mixed. Brazilian and US tech stocks rose, the Dow fell and the dollar index firmed.

The board above shows the Ibovespa and the real. The market’s fear gauge eased on the session.

Argentina’s Merval index slipped while Brazil, Mexico and Chile rose. Markets are shut today, so the next move comes on Monday.

We could not confirm the cause behind Friday’s moves, so we offer none.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

SUN 8 — MASP, then Japan House and an evening walk in Ibirapuera.

MON 9 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open 10am–6pm, R$40; MASP is closed on Mondays.

TUE 10 — MASP is free, 10am–8pm; expect queues. Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also free; last entry 4:30pm.

WED 11 — Museu do Ipiranga is free today, 10am–5pm; weather not confirmed.

THU 12 — Farol Santander in Centro, 9am–8pm; check a live forecast first.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Kleiton and Kledir at Blue Note.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in São Paulo today, Sunday?

MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House, Sesc Pompeia, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander and the Mercadão are open today.

Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight.

Is there rodízio today?

No. The licence-plate restriction does not apply at weekends, so any car can drive today.

It returns on weekdays, so check the plate rules on Monday.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Check the operators’ pages for any disruption before travelling.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

São Paulo

São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Blue Note Jazz and Ocean Alley

November 8, 2026 · 7 min read São Paulo

São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Kleiton and Kledir at Blue Note

November 7, 2026 · 7 min read São Paulo

São Paulo Daily Brief

November 7, 2026 · 6 min read São Paulo

São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Big Band Dance at Blue Note

November 6, 2026 · 8 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.