Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Spend Tuesday 10 November on a museum day in Centro, where several of the best venues are open and two are free.

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is free on Tuesdays, and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is free every day it is open.

Latin American and US stocks mostly closed higher on Monday.

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The day in one line: walk the waterfront at Praça Mauá, then cross Centro to the Belas Artes.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 10, 2026. File photo of Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22% USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

TUE 10 — — WED 11 — — THU 12 — — FRI 13 — —

Forecast not confirmed for this edition.

Museums are a sensible call whatever the sky does, so plan the day indoors with short walks between venues.

Check a live forecast before you leave, because the plan below does not depend on it.

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02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: free Tuesday entry at MAR in Praça Mauá, Centro. — Venue/time: Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), Praça Mauá, Centro; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Avenida Rio Branco, Centro. — Markets: US and most Latin American stocks rose on Monday. — Outlook: the Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today and opens at 11am on Wednesday 11 November. — The day for: a slow, mostly free museum crawl through Centro. A cheap, unhurried day in Centro beats a long queue at a beach kiosk.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05

+2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.80% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.58 -1.07% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.54% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +3.21% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. +2.44% AZZA3 Financials +2.22% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.09% ENEV3 Materials +1.50% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.84% ABEV3 Energy -1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,236.05

+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,104.80

+1.00%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,589.61

+0.50%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,576.36

+3.67%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000 VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100 ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100 BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800 BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000 B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000 ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800 WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900 PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900 SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300 RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400 AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100 CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700 GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400 ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100 Largest moves today WEGE3

50.74

+5.29% GGBR4

25.26

+4.60% BBDC4

14.68

+3.38% VALE3

66.11

+3.23% B3SA3

14.85

+3.20% ITUB4

41.72

+2.94% AZZA3

15.12

+2.44% IBOV

172,236.05

+2.22% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03

What to See & Do

TUESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM CRAWL Three museums, one free Tuesday Start at Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Praça Mauá, Centro. Entry is normally R$20 but is free on Tuesdays. Next door, Museu do Amanhã, a science museum, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am–6pm. Check the museum’s website for ticket prices. Finish at the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco in Centro. It is free and only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries and check the museum’s website for opening hours.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today in the neighbourhood of the same name. On Wednesday 11 November the Jardim Botânico opens at 11am instead.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We could not confirm café or coworking names, hours or wifi for this edition, so none are listed.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GREEN AND QUIET If galleries feel too much, spend the morning in the Jardim Botânico instead. The botanical garden is open 8am–5pm today. Check its website for ticket prices.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We could not confirm any dated event, concert or fixture for tonight, so none is listed. All the museums above close by 6pm, so plan dinner after your last visit.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — free on Tuesdays (R$20 otherwise) Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Tuesday to Sunday, 10am–6pm Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening; check opening hours Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. We could not confirm any line disruption or ride-app surge for today.

Praça Mauá and Praça XV are both in Centro, so the museum crawl above is walkable once you arrive.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition.

Dinner: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry some R$ cash and a card for ticket desks.

In Centro, keep your phone in a front pocket and stay on busy streets after the offices empty in the evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We could not confirm any expat or nomad meetup for today.

Museum days are an easy way to meet people, and the free venues suit a first outing with new arrivals.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

No match, kickoff time or viewing bar was confirmed for this edition, so none is named.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

US stocks and most Latin American indices closed higher on Monday 9 November. Argentina was the exception.

The volatility gauge fell sharply and the dollar weakened, which helped the Mexican, Chilean and Colombian currencies. The real and the Argentine peso were roughly flat.

Gold and silver rose, while US long-term borrowing costs rose too. We could not confirm the stories behind these moves. Brazil’s IGP-DI inflation index (previous 1.5%) was also due on Monday, but the reading was not yet available (RT economic calendar, RT market data).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD TUE 10 — Museum crawl in Centro: MAR (free), Museu do Amanhã, Belas Artes. WED 11 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am, closing at 5pm. THU 12 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm. FRI 13 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm. SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams in Barra.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are free today?

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is free. MAR is free on Tuesdays.

How much is a metro ride?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

When is the Jardim Botânico open?