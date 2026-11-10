Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.18% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

· November 10, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 4 min read

Spend Tuesday 10 November on a museum day in Centro, where several of the best venues are open and two are free.

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is free on Tuesdays, and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is free every day it is open.

Latin American and US stocks mostly closed higher on Monday.

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The day in one line: walk the waterfront at Praça Mauá, then cross Centro to the Belas Artes.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 10, 2026. File photo of Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22%
USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

TUE 10
WED 11
THU 12
FRI 13

Forecast not confirmed for this edition.

Museums are a sensible call whatever the sky does, so plan the day indoors with short walks between venues.

Check a live forecast before you leave, because the plan below does not depend on it.

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02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: free Tuesday entry at MAR in Praça Mauá, Centro.
— Venue/time: Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), Praça Mauá, Centro; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Avenida Rio Branco, Centro.
— Markets: US and most Latin American stocks rose on Monday.
— Outlook: the Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today and opens at 11am on Wednesday 11 November.
— The day for: a slow, mostly free museum crawl through Centro.

A cheap, unhurried day in Centro beats a long queue at a beach kiosk.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 10, 2026 · 03:36

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05
+2.22%
+10.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.04%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.80%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
91.58
-1.07%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.54%
WEGE3, RENT3

Mining
+3.21%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
+2.44%
AZZA3

Financials
+2.22%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
+2.09%
ENEV3

Materials
+1.50%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.84%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.02%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,236.05
+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,104.80
+1.00%

S&P IPSAChile
10,589.61
+0.50%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,576.36
+3.67%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000
VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100
ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800
BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000
ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900
PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900
SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300
RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400
AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100
CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400
ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100

Largest moves today
WEGE3
50.74
+5.29%
GGBR4
25.26
+4.60%
BBDC4
14.68
+3.38%
VALE3
66.11
+3.23%
B3SA3
14.85
+3.20%
ITUB4
41.72
+2.94%
AZZA3
15.12
+2.44%
IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Read →

03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM CRAWL

Three museums, one free Tuesday

Start at Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Praça Mauá, Centro. Entry is normally R$20 but is free on Tuesdays.

Next door, Museu do Amanhã, a science museum, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am–6pm. Check the museum’s website for ticket prices.

Finish at the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco in Centro. It is free and only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries and check the museum’s website for opening hours.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS

Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today in the neighbourhood of the same name.

On Wednesday 11 November the Jardim Botânico opens at 11am instead.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

We could not confirm café or coworking names, hours or wifi for this edition, so none are listed.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GREEN AND QUIET

If galleries feel too much, spend the morning in the Jardim Botânico instead.

The botanical garden is open 8am–5pm today. Check its website for ticket prices.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We could not confirm any dated event, concert or fixture for tonight, so none is listed.

All the museums above close by 6pm, so plan dinner after your last visit.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — free on Tuesdays (R$20 otherwise)

Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Tuesday to Sunday, 10am–6pm

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening; check opening hours

Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. We could not confirm any line disruption or ride-app surge for today.

Praça Mauá and Praça XV are both in Centro, so the museum crawl above is walkable once you arrive.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition.

Dinner: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry some R$ cash and a card for ticket desks.

In Centro, keep your phone in a front pocket and stay on busy streets after the offices empty in the evening.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We could not confirm any expat or nomad meetup for today.

Museum days are an easy way to meet people, and the free venues suit a first outing with new arrivals.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

No match, kickoff time or viewing bar was confirmed for this edition, so none is named.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

US stocks and most Latin American indices closed higher on Monday 9 November. Argentina was the exception.

The volatility gauge fell sharply and the dollar weakened, which helped the Mexican, Chilean and Colombian currencies. The real and the Argentine peso were roughly flat.

Gold and silver rose, while US long-term borrowing costs rose too. We could not confirm the stories behind these moves. Brazil’s IGP-DI inflation index (previous 1.5%) was also due on Monday, but the reading was not yet available (RT economic calendar, RT market data).

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

TUE 10 — Museum crawl in Centro: MAR (free), Museu do Amanhã, Belas Artes.

WED 11 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am, closing at 5pm.

THU 12 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.

FRI 13 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.

SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams in Barra.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are free today?

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is free. MAR is free on Tuesdays.

How much is a metro ride?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

When is the Jardim Botânico open?

It is open 8am–5pm, and opens at 11am on Wednesdays.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump says deportations "might be too tough"”

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