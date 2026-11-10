Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Spend Tuesday 10 November on a museum day in Centro, where several of the best venues are open and two are free.
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is free on Tuesdays, and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is free every day it is open.
Latin American and US stocks mostly closed higher on Monday.
The day in one line: walk the waterfront at Praça Mauá, then cross Centro to the Belas Artes.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,236
|+2.22%
|USD/BRL
|5.5083
|+0.03%
Source: market close, 9 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Forecast not confirmed for this edition.
Museums are a sensible call whatever the sky does, so plan the day indoors with short walks between venues.
Check a live forecast before you leave, because the plan below does not depend on it.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A cheap, unhurried day in Centro beats a long queue at a beach kiosk.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+2.22%
172,236.05
+2.22%
72,104.80
+1.00%
10,589.61
+0.50%
2,848,945
—
2,576.36
+3.67%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,236.05
|+2.22%
|+10.94%
|168,498.45
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.04%
|+3.33%
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.19
|-0.24%
|+39.65%
|45.30
|45.39
|44.29
|40,897,000
|VALE3
|66.11
|+3.23%
|+1.38%
|64.04
|66.30
|64.74
|20,259,100
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+2.94%
|+6.26%
|40.53
|41.79
|40.89
|17,762,100
|BBDC4
|14.68
|+3.38%
|-23.06%
|14.20
|14.68
|14.34
|39,079,800
|BBAS3
|17.02
|-0.64%
|-25.29%
|17.13
|17.39
|16.73
|41,431,000
|B3SA3
|14.85
|+3.20%
|+13.19%
|14.39
|14.93
|14.32
|27,051,000
|ABEV3
|15.61
|+0.84%
|+18.44%
|15.48
|15.68
|15.38
|27,548,800
|WEGE3
|50.74
|+5.29%
|+11.84%
|48.19
|50.87
|48.26
|16,073,900
|PRIO3
|59.39
|-1.80%
|+51.39%
|60.48
|59.57
|56.90
|10,987,900
|SUZB3
|54.20
|+1.50%
|+16.06%
|53.40
|54.32
|52.30
|10,985,300
|RENT3
|30.83
|+1.78%
|-26.72%
|30.29
|30.96
|30.00
|11,812,400
|AZZA3
|15.12
|+2.44%
|-46.31%
|14.76
|15.32
|14.84
|2,774,100
|CSNA3
|4.49
|+1.81%
|-45.84%
|4.41
|4.79
|4.41
|32,453,700
|GGBR4
|25.26
|+4.60%
|+32.25%
|24.15
|25.30
|24.17
|24,250,400
|ENEV3
|27.40
|+2.09%
|+41.60%
|26.84
|27.62
|26.90
|8,949,100
50.74
+5.29%
25.26
+4.60%
14.68
+3.38%
66.11
+3.23%
14.85
+3.20%
41.72
+2.94%
15.12
+2.44%
172,236.05
+2.22%
03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN RIO
Three museums, one free Tuesday
Start at Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Praça Mauá, Centro. Entry is normally R$20 but is free on Tuesdays.
Next door, Museu do Amanhã, a science museum, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am–6pm. Check the museum’s website for ticket prices.
Finish at the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco in Centro. It is free and only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries and check the museum’s website for opening hours.
Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today in the neighbourhood of the same name.
On Wednesday 11 November the Jardim Botânico opens at 11am instead.
We could not confirm café or coworking names, hours or wifi for this edition, so none are listed.
If galleries feel too much, spend the morning in the Jardim Botânico instead.
The botanical garden is open 8am–5pm today. Check its website for ticket prices.
We could not confirm any dated event, concert or fixture for tonight, so none is listed.
All the museums above close by 6pm, so plan dinner after your last visit.
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — free on Tuesdays (R$20 otherwise)
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Tuesday to Sunday, 10am–6pm
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening; check opening hours
Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am–5pm
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. We could not confirm any line disruption or ride-app surge for today.
Praça Mauá and Praça XV are both in Centro, so the museum crawl above is walkable once you arrive.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition.
Dinner: Restaurant names and prices were not confirmed for this edition.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry some R$ cash and a card for ticket desks.
In Centro, keep your phone in a front pocket and stay on busy streets after the offices empty in the evening.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We could not confirm any expat or nomad meetup for today.
Museum days are an easy way to meet people, and the free venues suit a first outing with new arrivals.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
No match, kickoff time or viewing bar was confirmed for this edition, so none is named.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
US stocks and most Latin American indices closed higher on Monday 9 November. Argentina was the exception.
The volatility gauge fell sharply and the dollar weakened, which helped the Mexican, Chilean and Colombian currencies. The real and the Argentine peso were roughly flat.
Gold and silver rose, while US long-term borrowing costs rose too. We could not confirm the stories behind these moves. Brazil’s IGP-DI inflation index (previous 1.5%) was also due on Monday, but the reading was not yet available (RT economic calendar, RT market data).
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
TUE 10 — Museum crawl in Centro: MAR (free), Museu do Amanhã, Belas Artes.
WED 11 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am, closing at 5pm.
THU 12 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.
FRI 13 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.
SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams in Barra.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which Rio museums are free today?
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is free. MAR is free on Tuesdays.
How much is a metro ride?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
When is the Jardim Botânico open?
It is open 8am–5pm, and opens at 11am on Wednesdays.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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