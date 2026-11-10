Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Aldir Blanc Tribute in Glória — November 10, 2026

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Tuesday 10 November 2026, is a night for listening rather than dancing. At the Teatro TotalEnergies, a theatre in Glória, the singer Mariana Baltar and the band Água de Moringa honour the songwriter Aldir Blanc at 8 p.m., with seats at R$100 (about US$18). The same hour brings the rapper BNegão singing Dorival Caymmi in Jardim Botânico and a blues album launch at Audio Rebel, a small music club in Botafogo, for R$50 (about US$9).

Tonight at a Glance Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — Date Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 21.6°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. with an 8 per cent chance of rain, then 20.9°C (70°F) and 1 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick “Os Arcos – Paixão e Morte”, a tribute to Aldir Blanc, at the Teatro TotalEnergies, 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Glória, a district between the city centre and Flamengo Park, where the historic Manchete building now holds the theatre.

— Entry prices Theatre seats R$100 (about US$18); Audio Rebel R$50 (about US$9). The price at Manouche, a basement music club, is not published on the pages we could read. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.51 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 9 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Use official ride apps after dark and keep your phone out of sight when you leave a show. Late entry is refused at the theatre once the show starts.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Teatro TotalEnergies, Rua do Russel 804, Glória, 8 p.m. “Os Arcos – Paixão e Morte” is a 75-minute tribute to Aldir Blanc, a lyricist who wrote songs with the composer João Bosco. Seats in the stalls cost R$100 (about US$18), and the theatre does not admit anyone after the show begins.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Os Arcos – Paixão e Morte, Teatro TotalEnergies Mariana Baltar, a singer, and Água de Moringa, a band, present a tribute to Aldir Blanc and his partnership with João Bosco. The show is built around “Os Arcos – Paixão e Morte”, a 2019 album named after a suite that Bosco and Blanc wrote in 1971. When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 8 p.m. Running time 75 minutes.

Genre Brazilian popular music (MPB).

Entry Stalls R$100 (about US$18), on sale through Ingresso.com, a ticketing platform, and the theatre box office. We could not confirm whether seats remain.

Address Teatro TotalEnergies, Rua do Russel 804, Glória.

Verdict The most substantial night out in town. For foreigners: arrive early, because the listing says nobody is admitted after the show starts, and the age rating is 12 and over.

2. BNegão Canta Dorival Caymmi, Manouche BNegão, a Rio rapper and singer, performs “Canções Praieiras e outras Histórias”, a voice-and-guitar show of songs by Dorival Caymmi, the Bahian songwriter famous for his songs about the sea. He is joined by the guitarist Bernardo Bosisio. When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Brazilian popular music, voice and guitar.

Entry We could not find a published price, so we give none. Tickets are sold through the club’s link page.

Address Manouche, Rua Jardim Botânico 983, in the basement of the Casa Camolese building, a building in Jardim Botânico, Rio’s botanical-garden district.

Verdict An intimate listen in a basement club. For foreigners: songs such as “O Mar” and “É Doce Morrer no Mar” are sea songs in Portuguese, so read the lyrics beforehand if you want to follow the stories.

3. Zarvoleta Blues Band, “Verte”, Audio Rebel Audio Rebel is a small concert club in Botafogo, in Rio’s South Zone. Its agenda lists the Zarvoleta Blues Band launching its album “Verte” with Martín Barea Mattos, who is named alongside the band on the listing. When Tuesday 10 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Blues.

Entry R$50 (about US$9). We could not confirm whether tickets remain.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Verdict The cheapest of the three and the easiest to reach from the South Zone. For foreigners: it starts at 8 p.m. sharp on the club’s agenda, so you can eat nearby first.

File photo: Botafogo Bay and Sugarloaf Mountain, the neighbourhood where Audio Rebel sits. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 10, 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Later This Week

— Wednesday 11 November Audio Rebel lists Zé Luiz Rinaldi presenting “Chacoalha” at 8 p.m. for R$60 (about US$11).

— Thursday 12 November Audio Rebel’s “Jazz no Rebel” night, a tribute to “Somethin’ Else”, as the listing puts it, is listed at 8 p.m. for R$50 (about US$9).

The Night in Context

Tuesday is a quiet night in Rio, and tonight’s three listings show what that looks like. There is no big arena show and no street party, but there is a theatre, a basement club and a small concert house.

All three are seated or standing-listening nights. That suits a visitor who wants to hear Brazilian music rather than shout over it.

The Aldir Blanc tribute is the heart of the evening. Blanc wrote lyrics for many of the songs Brazilians sing at home, often with João Bosco, and tonight’s programme draws on their 1971 suite.

Glória, where the theatre stands, sits between the city centre and Flamengo Park. It is far less touristy than Copacabana, and it is easy to reach by metro and ride app.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Caymmi, the songwriter at Manouche, is the Bahian voice behind many of Brazil’s sea songs. Hearing his work from a Rio rapper shows how widely Brazilian songwriting crosses genres.

Botafogo, home of Audio Rebel, runs small weeknight programmes. The club’s agenda moves from R$50 (about US$9) tonight to R$60 (about US$11) tomorrow.

The weather helps. At about 21°C (70°F) with little chance of rain after dark, you can walk between dinner and the show without an umbrella.

The rule for a Tuesday is simple. Choose one show, check that tickets remain, and leave early enough to arrive before the doors close.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, Rio’s underground. Glória, Botafogo and Jardim Botânico are all in the South and Central zones.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s page or the platform it names, such as Ingresso.com. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather A light layer is enough. It is 21.6°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. and 20.9°C (70°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight when you leave a show, and use official ride apps after dark.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Manouche The date, time, address and programme come from a radio station’s event page and the club’s own link. We found no price and no confirmation that tickets remain.

— Teatro TotalEnergies and Audio Rebel Prices and times come from Ingresso.com and the club’s agenda. Sold-out status is not shown.

— Hayley Williams The Paramore singer’s solo show at Qualistage, a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca, moved to Monday 9 November, so it is not on tonight, although some resale listings still show 10 November.

— RBD One article says the Mexican pop group’s Rio show was moved to 10 November, but it gave no year and we found no venue confirmation, so we do not list it.

— Other venues Circo Voador, a large concert hall in Lapa, Vivo Rio, a concert hall by Flamengo Park, and Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, showed no readable listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Tuesday 10 November 2026?

A tribute to Aldir Blanc plays the Teatro TotalEnergies in Glória at 8 p.m. for R$100 (about US$18). BNegão sings Dorival Caymmi at Manouche, and the Zarvoleta Blues Band plays Audio Rebel, both at 8 p.m.

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 21.6°C (71°F) at 6 p.m. with an 8 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 20.9°C (70°F) with a 1 per cent chance.

What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?

The cheapest ticket we could price is the Zarvoleta Blues Band at Audio Rebel for R$50 (about US$9).

Is Hayley Williams playing in Rio tonight?

No. Her Qualistage show in Barra da Tijuca was on Monday 9 November 2026.

Sources: Ingresso.com, Audio Rebel, Qualistage, Open-Meteo (weather service, 10 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5146, 9 November 2026).









This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error