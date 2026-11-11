Mexico’s Election Agency Faces US$320M Cut

The headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Tlalpan, Mexico City, pictured in March 2018. The photo does not show any of the officials who resigned. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

MEXICO · ELECTIONS

Mexico’s lower house of Congress approved a 2027 federal budget in a first, overall vote on Monday 9 November 2026 that takes about 6 billion pesos (about US$320 million) from the National Electoral Institute (INE), the agency that runs the country’s elections. The institute’s provisional president, Blanca Cruz, says it will protect the essential work for the 6 June 2027 midterm elections and decide which other projects must change.

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Cut About 6 billion pesos (about US$320 million) from the INE’s 2027 budget, moved to other programmes.

Vote Chamber of Deputies approved the budget in a first, overall vote, 372 to 102, on Monday 9 November.

Next Votes on individual items continued from Tuesday 10 November; the legal deadline is 15 November.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Was Cut and Why

The cut began as 5 billion pesos (about US$270 million) in the committee’s draft and grew to about 6 billion pesos (about US$320 million) after lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and its ally the Labour Party (PT) added reservations in committee ahead of the floor vote. The money was reassigned to other programmes, including the school-grants programme La Escuela Es Nuestra, the environment ministry, the federal civil aviation agency, women’s welfare, the national search commission for missing people, early childhood education and tourism.

President Claudia Sheinbaum backed the first 5 billion pesos of the cut and called the INE’s request inflated. The opposition National Action Party (PAN) has criticised one part of the reallocation: 618 million pesos (about US$33 million) for child-care centres linked to the PT, which it says benefits that party.

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The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2009. File photo. Photo: Thelmadatter, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Vote So Far

On Monday 9 November the Chamber approved the budget in a first, overall vote by 372 votes to 102. Morena, its ally the Green Party (PVEM), the PT and the smaller opposition party Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) voted in favour, while the PAN and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) voted against.

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The session then recessed until 9:00 on Tuesday to debate reservations on individual items. The legal deadline for passing the budget is 15 November, and at the time of writing on 11 November no final vote had been reported.

How the INE Is Responding

Cruz, who leads the INE’s General Council after the previous president, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned, said the institute will adjust to the cut. She said the council is waiting to learn which budget lines are hit before it decides which projects continue and which change.

Her stated priority is the election on Sunday 6 June 2027, when Mexicans choose all 500 federal deputies. The INE has not said which projects it will pause.

What It Means for You

The 2027 midterms decide who controls the Chamber of Deputies for the rest of Sheinbaum’s term, so investors in Mexican assets follow the preparations. The INE also issues Mexico’s voter ID card, widely used as photo identification, and it has not said which services the cut could touch.

Our report on the voter card offices covers the service side of the institute, and our earlier reporting on election suppliers covers the contract dispute around it. Residents who rely on the card should check office hours before travelling.

What Is Not Known

The final size of the cut is not settled until the full Chamber finishes voting on individual items, and published figures for the INE’s total 2027 allocation differ. It is also not known which projects the INE will pause or cancel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the INE?

The National Electoral Institute is the independent body that runs Mexico’s federal elections and issues the voter ID card. A General Council of councillors governs it.

How big is the cut to the INE?

About 6 billion pesos (about US$320 million) for 2027, in the budget the Chamber approved in a first, overall vote on 9 November. Votes on individual items were still under way.

When are the next Mexican federal elections?

They are on Sunday 6 June 2027, when voters choose all 500 federal deputies. The INE organises the vote.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Mexico: 2027 federal budget, Budget and Public Accounts Committee report of 6 November 2026 and plenary vote of 9 November 2026; statements by INE provisional president Blanca Cruz (ine.mx). Peso conversion at about 18.6 pesos per US$ on 11 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error