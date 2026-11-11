Jamaican Hurdler Wins Youth Olympic Gold

The Dakar coastline seen from the air, looking towards the Medina and Point E districts, in a December 2010 kite photo. It does not show the Assembly or any recent event. Photo: Jeff Attaway / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

JAMAICA · YOUTH OLYMPICS

Marquies Page, a hurdler from St Jago High School, a Jamaican secondary school, won the boys’ 110 metres hurdles at the Youth Olympic Games, the Olympic-style event for teenagers, in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, on Monday 9 November 2026. His 12.95 seconds was a personal best, and it was one of three Jamaican athletics medals that day.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Jamaica story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Marquies Page, a hurdler from St Jago High School, a Jamaican secondary school.

What Boys’ 110 metres hurdles gold at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, in 12.95 seconds.

When Monday 9 November 2026, final at 17:20 in Dakar, Senegal (12:20 p.m. US Eastern).

Podium Silver: Chen, a Chinese hurdler, 13.40. Bronze: Enrique Bosch, South African, 13.45.

Medals Jamaica won three athletics medals on Monday: this gold and two silvers.

How the Final Was Won

Page ran the 110 metres and ten hurdles in 12.95 seconds. He crossed the line 0.45 seconds ahead of Chen, a Chinese hurdler.

Enrique Bosch, a South African hurdler, took bronze in 13.45 seconds. World Athletics, the sport’s governing body, scheduled the final for 17:20 in Dakar, which is 12:20 p.m. US Eastern.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The National Assembly building in Dakar, Senegal’s capital and the host city of the Games. File photo. Photo: Lamine Niang (Photowalk), CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Jamaica 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Three Medals for Jamaica

Page’s gold came with two silvers for Jamaica on the same day. Xhaevion Kelly, a Jamaican thrower, took silver in the boys’ shot put, and Kamari Kennedy, also a Jamaican thrower, took silver in the boys’ discus.

The Youth Olympic Games are a multi-sport event for teenage athletes, run by the International Olympic Committee. The Dakar edition is the first Olympic event held on African soil, and our Dakar guide explains the programme.

What It Means for You

A teenager’s personal best in a final is a marker, not a forecast, because hurdlers’ careers are built over many seasons. Readers who follow Jamaican track can use 12.95 seconds as the number to compare against his next race.

Readers following the American team can read our Team USA report. Background on Jamaica itself is in our explainer on its foreign players, and visitors to Dakar can use our November city guide.

What Is Not Known

We could not read the official results sheet, so the times rest on press reports that agree with each other. We could not confirm against official lists whether the run was a Games record or Jamaica’s first gold of the Games.

The wind reading for the final has not been reported. The conditions of the run are therefore not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Marquies Page?

He is a hurdler from St Jago High School in Jamaica. He won the boys’ 110 metres hurdles at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in 12.95 seconds.

Did Jamaica win other medals on Monday?

Yes, two silvers: Xhaevion Kelly in the boys’ shot put and Kamari Kennedy in the boys’ discus. With Page’s gold, that made three athletics medals on Monday 9 November 2026.

When was the final run?

It was held on Monday 9 November 2026 at 17:20 local time in Dakar. That is 12:20 p.m. US Eastern.





Sources: Results as reported by Jamaican media, 9 November 2026; World Athletics, timetable of the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 (worldathletics.org).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error