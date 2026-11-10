Senegal’s President Meets Macron in Paris

The Dakar coastline seen from the air, in a December 2010 photo. Photo: Jeff Attaway / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, the French president’s official residence in Paris, on Monday 9 November 2026. The two leaders discussed trade, a planned joint government seminar and French help with the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Olympic event for teenage athletes, according to Senegal’s presidency.

The meeting came as French troops left Senegal in 2025. For US readers, it shows how a West African democracy is managing its ties with its former colonial ruler.

Who: Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and France’s President Emmanuel Macron. When and where: Monday 9 November 2026, at the Élysée Palace, the French president’s seat in Paris.

Monday 9 November 2026, at the Élysée Palace, the French president’s seat in Paris. Topics: A joint government seminar, trade, and the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

A joint government seminar, trade, and the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Next: Faye is due at the Paris Peace Forum, a governance conference, then at the Francophonie summit in Cambodia.

Faye is due at the Paris Peace Forum, a governance conference, then at the Francophonie summit in Cambodia. As of: 10 November 2026, 10:30 GMT.

What We Know

Senegal’s presidency said the two men picked up the dialogue they began in September in New York. They reviewed bilateral files, in particular the preparation of the intergovernmental seminar and the growth of economic and trade exchanges, in the spirit of a renewed partnership.

The intergovernmental seminar is a joint meeting of ministers from both governments. The presidency said the leaders also discussed major international questions of common interest, and gave no further detail.

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Faye thanked France for its support in organising the Youth Olympic Games, which run in Dakar until 13 November. He left Dakar on Monday for Paris to attend the Paris Peace Forum, an annual conference on global governance, the presidency said.

He then goes to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the Francophonie summit.

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In Plain English

Élysée Palace: the official residence and office of the French president in Paris.

the official residence and office of the French president in Paris. Francophonie: an international organisation of French-speaking countries that holds leaders’ summits.

an international organisation of French-speaking countries that holds leaders’ summits. Youth Olympic Games: the Olympic event for teenage athletes, held in Dakar from 31 October to 13 November 2026.

Why It Matters

France withdrew its troops from Senegal in July 2025, after Faye said that sovereignty does not allow foreign military bases. The accounts of Monday’s talks do not mention a military presence.

Macron’s planned visit to Dakar on 30 and 31 October did not take place, and no new date has been announced. Faye and Macron last met in September in New York, the presidency said.

What To Watch Next

The Paris Peace Forum runs on 10 and 11 November. Faye then heads to Phnom Penh for the 20th Francophonie summit, which is scheduled for 15 and 16 November 2026.

No date has been announced for the intergovernmental seminar or for a rescheduled Macron visit to Dakar. Our report on the players in Senegal’s economy explains the debt pressure on Senegal’s economy.

Our explainer on France’s political crisis shows the pressure Macron faces at home.

What Is Not Known

The presidency’s account gives no detail on the international questions discussed. No deal, aid figure or date for the seminar has been announced.

What It Means for You

No trade, aid or investment decision came out of the meeting, so there is nothing for US investors or travellers to act on yet. A date for the seminar would be a concrete sign of what comes next.

For wider context, see our Senegal coverage and our report on the Lompoul migrant boat sinking in northern Senegal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met at the Élysée Palace on 9 November 2026?

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye met France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Monday 9 November 2026. Faye was in Paris to attend the Paris Peace Forum, before the Francophonie summit in Cambodia.

What did Faye and Macron discuss?

Senegal’s presidency said they discussed the preparation of an intergovernmental seminar, economic and trade exchanges, and international questions. Faye also thanked France for supporting the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Did French troops leave Senegal?

Yes. France completed the withdrawal of its troops from Senegal in 2025.

Sources: Presidency of the Republic of Senegal (account of the Faye and Macron meeting, 9 November 2026).

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