PARAGUAY · CENTRAL BANK CASE

A Paraguayan judge has sent the central bank’s top in-house lawyer to jail while a failed bank is investigated. The order came on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in Asunción, the capital.

Judge Osmar Legal ordered pretrial detention, meaning jail during an investigation and not a conviction, for Aldo Javier Rodríguez González. He is director of the Legal Unit of the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP, the central bank) and surrendered on Sunday 15 November.

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It matters to foreign readers because the officials who oversee a country’s banks are now defendants in a bank failure. Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital lender, is the bank that failed, and the Superintendency of Banks is the central bank’s supervision arm.

Key Facts Ruling Judge Legal ordered 15 days of pretrial detention for the central bank’s legal director.

Charges Breach of trust, false public documents and criminal association; he is presumed innocent.

Allegation Prosecutors say a bank supervisor’s report was altered before reaching Paraguay’s Senate in October 2026.

Next The first 15 days run to roughly 2 December; the review date is not confirmed.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Prosecutors say a report by the bank supervisor was changed before senators saw it. His lawyers call the charge generic, and he is presumed innocent.

What Happened in Court

The ruling followed a hearing at the Palacio de Justicia, the main courthouse in Asunción. The hearing had been postponed on Monday 16 November.

Judge Legal sits on the criminal guarantees court specialised in organised crime. He ordered the first 15 days of detention at the Agrupación Especializada, a National Police unit in Asunción.

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Former BCP president Carlos Carvallo Spalding is also held there. Earlier, the same judge barred Rodríguez from selling or encumbering his assets and froze his money in banks, financial institutions and cooperatives, including funds held by third parties.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Bigger Picture

Ueno Bank entered a central bank resolution procedure in early November 2026 and is described as failed. Resolution is a formal process for handling a bank in serious trouble.

Miguel Vázquez, owner of Grupo Vázquez, the business group that owns Ueno Bank, is in pretrial detention, as are former BCP board members Marco Aurelio González, Miguel Ángel Mora and Liana Emilse Caballero Krauze, plus Carvallo Spalding. Our earlier report covers how central bank chiefs came under the Ueno probe.

On 6 November 2026 the Senate removed President Santiago Peña after an impeachment trial found him guilty of “poor performance of duties”. A judge then ordered his pretrial detention on 7 November at a military unit in Asunción.

The Charges and the Defence

Prosecutors of the Ministerio Público, Paraguay’s prosecution service, charge him with breach of trust, immediate production of false public documents, use of false public documents and criminal association, meaning an organised group formed to commit crimes. He is presumed innocent, and none of this is proven.

They say he helped alter a report of the Superintendency of Banks, the central bank’s supervision arm, before it went to the Senate in October 2026 in answer to a request about Ueno Bank. The original, they say, flagged an alleged indirect financing of US$74.4 million through a loan portfolio purchase by a company called Vinanzas S.A. and warned about the bank’s finances.

The version sent to Congress, they say, dropped relevant technical points and added statements that were not in the original. They cite emails of 5 and 6 October 2026 and say he coordinated with then BCP president Carvallo Spalding, board member Marco Aurelio González Maldonado and bank superintendent Holger Insfrán.

Defence lawyers Sara Parquet and Paola Gauto asked for lesser measures and offered properties as bail. They argue the charge is generic and names no specific acts, and they say he has more than 37 years of service at the BCP and no criminal record.

Why It Matters

Central bank and supervisor officials are now defendants in a bank failure, which tests public trust in the people who check banks. Prosecutors say the original report flagged US$74.4 million in alleged indirect financing.

We have no confirmed figures on Ueno Bank’s deposits or losses. Without them, the scale of the damage cannot be stated.

What To Watch and What Is Not Known

The first 15 days run to roughly 2 December, and no review date is confirmed. No other dated checkpoint is confirmed.

It is not known whether Rodríguez or his defence will appeal. Also unknown are the full contents of the original and altered reports, and whether the Senate acted on the altered one.

What It Means for You

Investors, depositors and companies that deal with Paraguayan banks are most affected, as are foreign readers who follow the country’s politics. The case shows how a bank failure can reach the central bank itself.

More context is on our Paraguay news page, and Ueno Bank Probe Gets Six Luxembourg Letters also follows the case. Every charge stays unproven until a court rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is pretrial detention?

It is jail while a case is investigated, not a conviction. A judge ordered it for Aldo Javier Rodríguez González for an initial 15 days on 17 November 2026.

What do prosecutors accuse him of?

They charge breach of trust, immediate production and use of false public documents, and criminal association. They allege he helped alter a bank supervisor’s report before it went to the Senate, and he is presumed innocent.

What is Ueno Bank?

Ueno Bank is a Paraguayan digital bank owned by Grupo Vázquez. It entered a central bank resolution procedure in early November 2026 and is described as failed.

What do his lawyers say?

Sara Parquet and Paola Gauto say the charge is generic and names no specific acts. They add that he has more than 37 years at the central bank and no criminal record.

Sources: Poder Judicial of Paraguay, ruling of 17 November 2026 (https://www.pj.gov.py); Ministerio Público of Paraguay, charges; Banco Central del Paraguay.