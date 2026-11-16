PARAGUAY · UENO BANK

Paraguayan prosecutors received six sealed envelopes from Luxembourg on Friday 13 November 2026, in the criminal case over the failure of Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital bank. The papers concern U Holdings, a Luxembourg holding company set up in 2023 by the group that owns the bank, and they are in English, so translation comes first.

For readers abroad, the envelopes matter because they may help trace money that left a failed bank holding Paraguayan savers’ deposits. The Ueno Bank case now reaches into European finance, because Hungary’s OTP Bank, a large lender, is among the investors in U Holdings.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Paraguay’s prosecution service, the Ministerio Público, is investigating Ueno Bank and Grupo Vázquez, the business group that owns it.

What It received six sealed envelopes of company papers from Luxembourg on Friday 13 November 2026.

Why The papers concern U Holdings, a Luxembourg holding company in the bank’s ownership chain.

Next The documents must be translated from English before prosecutors can analyse them; contents are not public.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 16 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Six envelopes from Luxembourg could show where money from a failed Paraguayan bank went. Nothing in them has been made public.

What Prosecutors Received

The Ministerio Público received six envelopes with documents from Luxembourg on Friday 13 November 2026. They arrived through the Dirección Nacional de Correos del Paraguay, the national postal service known as Dinacopa.

The papers relate to U Holdings S.à r.l., a Luxembourg limited-liability company registered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on 29 September 2023. Prosecutors regard it as a key piece of the corporate structure of Ueno Bank and Grupo Vázquez, the business group behind it.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Because the documents are in English, prosecutors will first order a translation. They will then analyse the information to trace money belonging to the bank or to the group.

Asunción skyline seen from Chaco’i across the Paraguay River, 2016. Photo: P. S. F. Freitas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Luxembourg (Paraguay) Email address Follow

Why Luxembourg Matters

U Holdings sits at the top of a chain of companies. It is the parent of U Paraguay S.A., the company that in turn holds Ueno Bank, so its books can show how money moved between the group and the bank.

OTP Bank, a large Hungarian lender, has also put capital into the Luxembourg company, so European records may matter as much as Paraguayan ones. Another claim on the failed bank comes from Itaipu, the hydropower dam Paraguay shares with Brazil, as our report on Itaipu’s claim against Ueno Bank shows.

Manuel Doldán, the Ministerio Público’s deputy prosecutor for international affairs, said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that prosecutors had sent requests for help to global agencies. He named Eurojust, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is based in Luxembourg.

He also named the Basel Institute on Governance in Switzerland, which advises states on recovering stolen assets. Prosecutors also use the asset-recovery network of Gafilat, the Latin American anti-money-laundering task force, to exchange information with other countries.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has published what the envelopes contain, and we found no report of new charges because of them. One account of the proceedings says an envelope carries the digital signature of Miguel Vázquez, former chief executive of Ueno Bank and head of Grupo Vázquez, but prosecutors have not confirmed this.

Accounts also differ on timing: one says the post office held the envelopes since about June 2026 and that they were opened at a hearing, another says prosecutors received them on 13 November. Everyone named in the Ueno Bank charges is presumed innocent, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

We found no report of US investors holding stakes in the case. The practical interest is for anyone who banks, lends or invests in Paraguay, and for how European authorities help trace money from Latin America.

The case has also shaken Paraguayan politics, as our report on extra prosecutors for the Ueno cases shows. More coverage is on our Paraguay news page.

What to Watch

The first step is the translation of the six documents, for which prosecutors have given no date. After that they plan a technical financial review of the documents.

Sources

Statements and case filings of Paraguay’s Ministerio Público (11 and 13 November 2026), and the Dirección Nacional de Correos del Paraguay. Paraguayan court proceedings in the Ueno Bank case and Rio Times reporting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Paraguayan prosecutors receive from Luxembourg?

Six sealed envelopes with documents linked to U Holdings, received on Friday 13 November 2026. They are in English and still to be translated.

What is U Holdings?

A holding company registered in Luxembourg on 29 September 2023. It is the parent of U Paraguay S.A., which holds Ueno Bank.

Are the documents public?

No. Prosecutors have not released their contents, and we found no report of new charges because of them.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →