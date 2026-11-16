Paraguay · Ueno Bank Case

Handcuffed and wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, former president Santiago Peña entered Paraguay’s Viñas Cué military prison on Monday 16 November 2026. Paraguayan daily Última Hora reported the arrival shortly after 15:00 Asunción time, with drone footage from the TV channel NPY.

Judge Osmar Legal ordered the transfer from the Presidential Escort Regiment, an army unit in Asunción, where Peña had been held since 7 November. Peña is a defendant in the Ueno Bank case, has not been tried and has not been convicted.

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Ueno Bank, a private lender with about 2.9 million customers according to Chilean daily Emol, was closed by Paraguay’s central bank in early November. The case matters to investors in Paraguayan assets because the same file names former central bank officials.

Key Facts Who. Santiago Peña, Paraguay's former president, is now held in a military prison.

What. Judge Osmar Legal ordered the move from an army unit on 16 November.

Why. The order followed reports of privileges, including a private gym, at the army unit.

Status. Peña is a suspect and defendant; there is no trial and no conviction.

As of. As of 16 November 2026, 19:15 GMT

A former head of state now sits in an ordinary cell of a military prison, after reports that he enjoyed special treatment while in custody.

The Big Picture

Ueno Bank, a private lender, collapsed in early November after Paraguay’s central bank found it insolvent, ABC Color reported. The Senate then removed Peña by impeachment on Friday 6 November for “poor performance of duties” (mal desempeño), according to the Paraguayan outlets 5Días and La Nación.

Police detained him at home that night, and La Nación reports he was taken to the army regiment because protesters had gathered outside his home in Asunción’s Mbocajaty district. Vice president Pedro Alliana succeeded him as president.

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On Saturday 7 November, judge Humberto Otazú of the economic crimes court ordered pretrial detention. Prosecutors charge him with breach of trust, self-dealing administration (running an institution for personal gain) and criminal association, Última Hora and ABC Color reported on 16 November.

These are allegations, and no court has ruled on them. Alliana’s government has acted on the privilege reports by removing the regiment commander, and the move on 16 November places a former head of state under the ordinary regime of a military prison.

Our earlier reports cover the Senate vote and his first night in custody and the pretrial detention order. The background to the bank’s failure is in our Ueno Bank explainer and the charges against six suspects.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Judge Legal ordered the transfer on 16 November from the Presidential Escort Regiment, La Nación, Última Hora, 5Días and ABC Color reported that day. Peña had been held there in pretrial detention since 7 November.

5Días reports that the order requires special security measures and separation from other inmates, particularly the other defendants in the same case. It also changes the place of detention set in court order (Auto Interlocutorio) No. 358 of 7 November.

Judge Legal took the case after judge Otazú stepped aside, La Nación reported on 16 November. Última Hora adds that Legal also ordered a detailed report on the security protocols.

The move followed reports of privileges at the regiment. Defence Minister Óscar González told the broadcaster NPY that part of the regiment’s building was refurbished to install a gym for Peña’s exclusive use, Última Hora reported on 16 November.

Colonel José David Dayub, the regiment commander, admitted he decided it alone, according to Última Hora, and Alliana removed him. ABC Color reports that Peña will now be in a standard cell under the ordinary regime, treated like any other inmate.

The case file is titled “Santiago Peña Palacios y otros” and concerns breach of trust (lesión de confianza, Law 6379) over 5,500 daily wages, Última Hora reported. ABC Color says prosecutors describe Peña as the alleged head of the structure behind the emptying of Ueno Bank.

ABC Color reported on 16 November that the same file names former central bank president Carlos Carvallo and bank supervisor Holger Insfrán, both detained, plus leaders and shareholders of Grupo Vázquez, the business group behind Ueno Bank. Última Hora reports that Aldo Javier Rodríguez, the central bank’s former legal director, is also charged, but his hearing on measures was postponed to Tuesday 17 November.

What Is Not Known

We found no public statement by Peña’s lawyers on the transfer. The date of the security report ordered by Judge Legal is not confirmed, and no trial date has been set.

No court has ruled on the charges. Every claim about Peña’s role in the Ueno Bank case remains an allegation by prosecutors.

What It Means for Investors and Readers

Investors in Paraguayan assets should watch how the courts handle the Ueno Bank file, because the same case names a former central bank president and a bank supervisor.

We found no reports of disruption to travel or public services from the transfer. The next dated step is the hearing of Aldo Javier Rodríguez on Tuesday 17 November.

More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Santiago Peña being held?

He is held in the Viñas Cué military prison, which he entered on 16 November 2026. ABC Color says he will be in a standard cell under the ordinary regime.

Why was Peña moved from the army regiment?

Judge Osmar Legal ordered the move after reports of privileges, including a gym refurbished for Peña’s use. Defence Minister Óscar González described the gym to broadcaster NPY.

Has Peña been convicted?

No. He is a suspect and defendant, charged by prosecutors with breach of trust, self-dealing administration and criminal association, and there is no trial date.

Who is running Paraguay now?

Pedro Alliana, the former vice president, succeeded Peña as president after the Senate removed him by impeachment on 6 November 2026. La Nación calls him president in its 16 November report.

Sources Última Hora (16 November 2026) · La Nación (16 November 2026) · 5Días (16 November 2026) · ABC Color (16 November 2026) · Paraguay court order reported by the outlets above.