PARAGUAY · UENO BANK

A senior lawyer of Paraguay’s central bank walked into a police station in Asunción on Sunday afternoon and gave himself up. Aldo Javier Rodríguez González, 55, is legal director of the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), and prosecutors, meaning Paraguay’s Ministerio Público, suspect him in the Ueno Bank case.

Ueno Bank is a Paraguayan digital bank that failed and was shut by the central bank on 3 November 2026. The case now reaches officials inside the bank’s own supervisor, not only the lender itself.

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For readers abroad, this matters because staff of a bank regulator are suspects in a bank failure, days after Paraguay’s president was removed from office. Much of the money owed to depositors and public bodies is still not returned, the BCP says.

Key Facts Who Aldo Javier Rodríguez González, 55, legal director of Paraguay’s central bank, is a suspect.

What He surrendered in Asunción on Sunday 15 November 2026, after prosecutors ordered his detention.

Why Prosecutors allege a report sent to Paraguay’s Senate left out warnings about Ueno Bank’s insolvency.

Next His hearing date is not confirmed, and he is presumed innocent.

As of 16 November 2026, 01:00 GMT

A central bank lawyer is the latest official held in the Ueno Bank case, and the prosecutors’ allegations remain unproven.

What Prosecutors Allege

The Specialised Economic Crimes and Anti-Corruption Unit of the Ministerio Público, Paraguay’s prosecution service, ordered Rodríguez’s detention. It is investigating breach of trust (“lesión de confianza”), producing and using false public documents, and criminal association, meaning an organised group formed to commit crimes.

Prosecutors say he helped prepare or alter a report of the Superintendency of Banks, the body that supervises banks, together with Carlos Carvallo, then president of the central bank. That report was sent to the Senate, Paraguay’s upper house of Congress.

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Prosecutors say two private meetings took place on Monday 5 October 2026, between 14:00 and 14:30, in the office of the central bank’s president, without inviting the other board members. At 16:18 that day Rodríguez allegedly emailed the revised draft to Walter Antonio Zárate, the BCP’s general manager,.

Prosecutors allege the revised report reached the Senate on 7 October 2026 without board approval. They say it left out key data on Ueno Bank’s financial situation.

No court has ruled on these allegations, and no statement from Rodríguez or his lawyer has been published.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Rodríguez surrendered on the afternoon of Sunday 15 November 2026 at the 7th Metropolitan Police Station in Asunción, according to a police statement. His lawyer, Raquel Talavera de Veloso, went with him.

Police then took him to the Departamento Contra el Crimen Organizado, the police department against organised crime. He was placed at the disposal of the Ministerio Público, said police officer Ricardo Chaparro of the 7th station.

Rodríguez, like every suspect in the case, is presumed innocent. The central bank took over Ueno Bank on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and Carvallo, its president, resigned.

The Senate removed President Santiago Peña in an impeachment trial on Friday 6 November 2026, as we explained.On Friday 13 November 2026, prosecutors widened the charges against Peña to criminal association, according to the prosecution service.

Peña and Carvallo are already in pretrial detention.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed whether a judge has formally charged Rodríguez, or whether he will be held in pretrial detention. His plea and any statement from his lawyer are also not known.

The allegations about the Senate report come from prosecutors, and no court has tested them. No statement from Rodríguez or his lawyer has been published.

What It Means for Depositors and Readers Abroad

Depositors and public bodies with money in Ueno Bank carry the main cost, through delayed repayment. The BCP says more than US$800 million of public funds is still not returned.

No US-listed or dollar-denominated exposure has been reported, so we draw no US link. The case tests how far responsibility reaches inside Paraguay’s bank regulator, and the allegations will matter to anyone who banks or invests in the country.

What to Watch

The next step is Rodríguez’s appearance before a judge, whose date is not confirmed. The second checkpoint is the next BCP update on repayments to depositors, also without a confirmed date.

Context: For more on this, see our paraguay population ethnic groups explained guide.

More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aldo Javier Rodríguez González?

He is the 55-year-old legal director of Paraguay’s central bank. He surrendered on 15 November 2026 and is a suspect, presumed innocent.

What is he suspected of?

Prosecutors investigate breach of trust, false public documents and criminal association. They allege a report sent to Paraguay’s Senate left out warnings about Ueno Bank, and no court has ruled on that.

What happened to Ueno Bank?

Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital bank, failed after the central bank took it over on 3 November 2026. The BCP says more than US$800 million of public funds is still not returned.

Has a judge charged him?

That is not confirmed. Prosecutors ordered his detention, and the date of his hearing is not confirmed.

Sources: Ministerio Público of Paraguay, https://www.ministeriopublico.gov.py (detention order, 15 November 2026); Banco Central del Paraguay, https://www.bcp.gov.py (statement to the press, November 2026); Paraguayan police, 7th Metropolitan Station, Asunción (15 November 2026). Related: Paraguay Charges Six in Failed Bank Case, Paraguay’s Ex-Central Bank Chief Surrenders, Why Paraguay Removed President Santiago Peña, Paraguay Central Bank Chiefs Face Ueno Probe.