Paraguay · Ueno Bank

Paraguay news today, Monday 16 November 2026: the state deposit guarantee fund has paid 3.99 trillion guaraníes (G, about US$645 million) to 1,812,348 savers of the failed Paraguayan lender Ueno Bank, the daily ABC Color reported. Just over G 1 trillion (roughly US$160 million) is still to be paid, and savers above the first payout cap wait for a second stage with no date.

For readers abroad, the payout shows how far the state has gone to protect small savers, while the bill for large depositors and public pension funds is still open. It comes days after the Senate removed President Santiago Peña, on 6 November, in the wake of the bank’s collapse.

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Key Facts Paid. The guarantee fund credited G 3.99 trillion (about US$645 million) to 1,812,348 savers by 16 November 2026.

First cap. Stage one covers up to 40 minimum wages, G 121.76 million (about US$19,700) per saver.

Still owed. Just over G 1 trillion (US$160 million) remains for the fund; the second stage has no date.

Next. The exclusion balance, which separates sound from unsound assets, was due 16 November; publication is unconfirmed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market exchange, prices Pedro Alliana at 8.0% to win the next election.

Stage one of the payout is finished. The harder stage, for savers above the first cap and for public pension funds, is still ahead.

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Paraguay News Today: The Latest, 16 November 2026

These are the three newest verified Paraguay stories at the time of writing, with their dates. Our full coverage sits in the Paraguay news hub.

Mon 16 November: Ueno savers have received G 3.99 trillion (about US$645 million) in stage one, as detailed below. Sun 15 November: Aldo Javier Rodríguez González, 55, the central bank’s legal director, surrendered in Asunción after prosecutors ordered his detention in the Ueno case, Última Hora and Hoy, two Paraguayan news outlets, reported; his hearing date is not confirmed. Read our report on the surrender. Mon 16 November: Opposition deputies planned to file an impeachment request against Attorney General Emiliano Rolón, but Última Hora reports the filing may be postponed because the governing Colorado Party has not settled its position. See our earlier report on the impeachment push.

Asunción skyline seen from Chaco’i across the Paraguay River, 2016. Photo: P. S. F. Freitas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture: Where the Payout Fits

Paraguay’s central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), put Ueno Bank into “resolution”, a legal procedure that sorts a failed lender’s assets, and notified the bank on 2 November 2026, ABC reported on 16 November. The political fallout came within days: the Senate removed Peña on 6 November, Primicias, an Ecuadorian news site, reported, and Vice President Pedro Alliana took over.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Correo del Sur, a Bolivian daily, reported that Alliana completes the term, which runs to August 2028. The government’s stated plan is to turn healthy Ueno assets into cash.

Rolando de Barros, chief of the Presidency’s Civil Cabinet, told Hoy that those assets are worth about US$600 million today, and BCP board member Pedro de Jesús Acosta told ABC that the bank portfolios would be offered in a tender among the banks that pay into the guarantee fund. The legal ceiling of the guarantee is 75 minimum salaries, or G 228.3 million (about US$36,900) per saver, El Nacional reported on 14 November.

Whatever remains unpaid after the sales goes to a judge for forced liquidation under article 26 of Law 2334/03, the deposit-guarantee law, ABC reported. We did not find a verified regional comparison of deposit-insurance ceilings for this report, so we make none.

The conversions here use the rate implied by ABC’s own figure of G 3.99 trillion for US$645 million, about G 6,190 per US$.

Why It Matters: Who Is Paid and Who Waits

About 1.5 million savers have recovered all their money, José Maciel, director of deposit guarantee funds at the BCP, said on 14 November. El Nacional reported that stage one was completed on Wednesday 11 November, and that the last group was 29,988 people who received G 1.79 trillion (about US$289 million).

Savers above 40 minimum salaries must wait for the next stage, and some accounts, mainly savings certificates, stay blocked while ownership is checked, El Nacional and ABC reported. The executive’s preliminary figures, given to Hoy on 16 November, put the amount owed to large savers above the cover at US$600 million and to public institutions, including binational entities and pension funds, at US$926 million.

Against those claims, De Barros put healthy assets at about US$600 million, and said the total could be higher if more real estate is found. Hoy does not say whether the two claim figures overlap.

We found no reports of US exposure; those affected are Paraguayan savers and public pension funds.

What to Watch

The first date is the exclusion balance, the document that splits viable from unviable assets. Acosta told ABC it was due on Monday 16 November, 15 days after the 2 November notice, while Hoy counted the 15 days as ending on 17 November.

The second date is the end of November, when the BCP aims to finish its full diagnosis of Ueno, ABC reported. For the second payout stage, Hoy says no date is set.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm that the exclusion balance has been published, and the central bank’s own website was not reachable when we checked. ABC’s remaining G 1 trillion and the executive’s US$600 million for large savers come from different outlets and have not been reconciled.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket’s “Paraguay Presidential Election Winner” market, traders price Ricardo Estigarribia, governor of Central department and a Liberal politician who announced a 2028 presidential bid in August, at 19.0%. They price Alliana, the president completing Peña’s term, at 8.0%, and US$22,790 has been traded in total (as of 05:35 ET, 16 November 2026). The market is about the next presidential vote, not the Ueno payouts, and its volume is small, so a few trades can move the price. Prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much have Ueno Bank savers been repaid?

The guarantee fund has paid G 3.99 trillion (about US$645 million) to 1,812,348 people, ABC reported on 16 November. The first stage covers up to 40 minimum salaries, G 121.76 million per saver.

Who has not been fully repaid yet?

Savers with more than 40 minimum salaries, holders of blocked savings certificates and public institutions. The legal ceiling of the guarantee is 75 minimum salaries, G 228.3 million per saver.

When is the next step?

The exclusion balance was due on 16 November, according to ABC, and the central bank aims to finish its diagnosis by the end of November. The second payout stage has no date, Hoy reported.

Sources: ABC Color, 16 November 2026; Hoy, 16 November 2026; El Nacional, 14 November 2026; Última Hora, 15 November 2026; Hoy, 15 November 2026; Última Hora, 16 November 2026; Primicias, 6 November 2026; Correo del Sur, 6 November 2026; Polymarket, 16 November 2026; Hoy, 16 August 2026.

More from us: the Paraguay crisis dossier and prosecutors added to the Ueno cases.