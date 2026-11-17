PARAGUAY · POLITICS

Paraguay’s top prosecutor, Emiliano Rolón, resigned on Tuesday 17 November 2026 as an impeachment trial loomed, and he has named a deputy prosecutor to run the office. The presidency confirmed receiving his letter, Note No. 471 of the Attorney General’s Office, at about midday, Última Hora, a Paraguayan daily, reports.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Rolón led the Public Ministry, the prosecution service handling the criminal cases over Ueno Bank, the private bank at the centre of this month’s banking crisis. His successor inherits those cases, including the complaints against former president Santiago Peña, whom the Senate removed from office on 6 November.

Key Facts What Attorney General Emiliano Rolón resigned on Tuesday 17 November 2026, facing an impeachment trial.

Interim Deputy prosecutor Alba Cantero, named by Rolón, takes over Wednesday 18 November, pending the president’s decision.

Next The Council of the Magistracy shortlists three names; the president picks and the Senate must consent.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 18 November 2026, 07:25 GMT

A career prosecutor holds the job for now, and the constitution then sends the choice of a permanent chief through three institutions.

What Happened on Tuesday

Rolón sent his resignation to the president at midday on 17 November, writing that it came in the framework of the impeachment trial installed in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress. The letter is addressed to the executive, the branch that appointed him.

The impeachment request was driven by opposition deputy Rocío Vallejo of the Patria Querida party and had the backing of the Colorado Añeteté bloc, a faction of the governing Colorado Party, ABC Color, a Paraguayan daily, reports. The Paraguayan Bar Association, the lawyers’ professional body, had also demanded that he step aside.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary. The prosecution service is a separate body. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Paraguay 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Charges He Faced

The accusation lists four charges, which are allegations never tested at trial. The first says he mishandled the Ueno Bank investigation.

Rolón acknowledged that investigators missed seizing Peña’s phone, and he said the presidential residence was not searched because prosecutors were overloaded. The second charge says his office held an opposition complaint of illicit enrichment and money laundering against Peña for seven months.

The third charge cites inaction on envelopes of cash reported by Luz Maribel Candado, a former domestic worker at the presidential residence known as Mburuvicha Róga. The fourth cites a complaint by staff of the Public Ministry’s forensic laboratory about untenable working conditions.

Who Runs the Office Now

Before leaving, Rolón signed Resolution 4665 naming deputy prosecutor Alba Cantero as acting head of the office and its spending officer. Cantero said on Tuesday that she takes over on Wednesday 18 November and will wait for the president to decide on the resignation, Última Hora reports.

She said no case will stop, adding that she has 25 years inside the institution. Última Hora cites article 51 of the Public Ministry’s organic law, which lets the attorney general name a deputy prosecutor as stand-in during a temporary absence.

Cecilia Pérez, a criminal lawyer and former justice minister, calls the choice irregular, saying a permanent departure hands the post to the longest-serving criminal deputy prosecutor. She doubts Cantero holds that seniority and warns of a power vacuum if President Pedro Alliana, the former vice president who took over from Peña, accepts the resignation early, ABC Color reports.

How a New Attorney General Is Chosen

Article 269 of the Constitution says the president appoints the attorney general with the Senate’s agreement, from a list of three names drawn up by the Council of the Magistracy. The Council, the constitutional body that proposes candidates for judicial posts, runs a public competition on merit to build that list, ABC Color explains.

The president then picks one name, the Senate grants or refuses its consent, and the appointee takes an oath before the Senate under article 271. The post carries a five-year term that can be renewed, and article 267 requires Paraguayan nationality, a law degree, a minimum age of 35 and five years of legal practice, according to the English text of the Constitution.

Opposition deputy Raúl Benítez says the ruling party holds a majority on the Council. He wants the successor to back the prosecutors working on the Peña case and called on citizens and politicians to monitor the choice, ABC Color reports.

What It Means for You

For savers and investors exposed to Paraguay, the Ueno Bank cases stay with the same prosecutors, because the resignation concerns only the top post. The risk is timing: the path runs through three bodies, and we found no deadline for any step in the constitutional articles on the office.

That matters because the next chief decides how hard the office pushes the cases against Peña, which the opposition is watching closely. Until then Cantero, a 25-year insider by her own account, signs off the office’s work.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether President Alliana has accepted the resignation, or when the Council of the Magistracy will open the competition. It is also not known whether Cantero’s appointment will stand, since Pérez disputes that she is the longest-serving criminal deputy prosecutor, or whether the Chamber of Deputies will formally close the impeachment case.

What to Watch Next

On Wednesday 18 November Cantero says she takes over the office, and the president’s decision on the resignation follows, with no date announced. The Council’s call for the competition is the next step after that, and no date is confirmed.

More: Paraguay’s Ueno Bank Crisis Explained in 25 Terms, Paraguay Eyes Impeaching Its Top Prosecutor and Paraguay Ousts President, Then Detains Him. See also The Rio Times Latin America Power Map.

More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Paraguay’s attorney general resign?

Emiliano Rolón resigned on 17 November 2026, saying it came in the framework of the impeachment trial in the Chamber of Deputies. Lawmakers accused him of mishandling the Ueno Bank case.

Who leads Paraguay’s prosecution service now?

Deputy prosecutor Alba Cantero, named acting head by Rolón’s Resolution 4665, takes over on 18 November. Former justice minister Cecilia Pérez disputes the choice.

How is a new attorney general chosen?

The Council of the Magistracy sends three names to the president, who picks one. The Senate then grants or refuses consent, and the appointee serves five years.

What is Ueno Bank?

Ueno Bank is a private Paraguayan bank whose collapse this month set off a banking crisis. Prosecutors are investigating the collapse.

Sources: Constitution of Paraguay, articles 267, 269 and 271 (English text); Última Hora, Rolón resignation, Última Hora, Cantero interview and Última Hora, how a successor is chosen, all 17 November 2026; ABC Color, Benítez, ABC Color, Pérez and ABC Color, procedure, all 17 November 2026.