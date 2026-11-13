Oil Slump Threatens Argentina’s Shale Cash

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.07% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.10% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,307▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.21% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.57▲ 1.81% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 1.00% BRENT 95.99 ▲ 0.18% WTI 88.58 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.80% GOLD 3,898 ▲ 0.32% SILVER 49.96 ▼ 0.03% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.49% CORN 446.25 ▲ 0.85% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 1.67% COFFEE 281.40 ▲ 0.43% SUGAR 18.37 ▲ 0.82% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 82.41 ▲ 4.75% COCOA 5,051 ▲ 2.93% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,305 ▲ 0.78% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.21% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 2.14% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 1.81% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 2.13% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.81% BRENT 95.99 ▲ 0.18% WTI 88.58 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.80% GOLD 3,898 ▲ 0.32% SILVER 49.96 ▼ 0.03% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.49% CORN 446.25 ▲ 0.85% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 1.67% COFFEE 281.40 ▲ 0.43% SUGAR 18.37 ▲ 0.82% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 82.41 ▲ 4.75% COCOA 5,051 ▲ 2.93% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Argentina Energy

Oil Slump Threatens Argentina’s Shale Cash

By · · 5 min read
Rock layers of the Vaca Muerta formation exposed at Puerta Curaco, Neuquén, Argentina
Photo: Damián H. Zanette / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Energy: Argentina

Key Facts

Price slide. Brent oil fell about 25%, from US$120.15 on 30 October to US$90.16 on 10 November.

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Export stake. Fuel and energy made up about 18% of Argentina’s US$10.036 billion in September exports.

Bond stress. Country risk, Argentina’s extra bond yield, closed at 939 basis points on 6 November.

Next data. INDEC, Argentina’s statistics institute, publishes its next trade report on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Oil has lost about a quarter of its price in under two weeks. That puts at risk the dollars that the Vaca Muerta shale basin earns for Argentina.

Luis Caputo, Argentina’s economy minister, now faces a sharp fall in the price of a key export. Brent, the global oil price benchmark, fell from US$120.15 a barrel on 30 October to US$90.16 on 10 November, a drop of about 25% or roughly US$30 per barrel, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the US government’s energy statistics agency.

Vaca Muerta is Argentina’s shale oil and gas basin, and Argentina’s energy exports are rising fast. For US readers the link is direct, because Argentine dollar bonds and shares of YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company listed in New York as American depositary receipts (ADRs), are both exposed to this story.

In Plain English

Vaca Muerta. It is Argentina’s shale oil and gas basin. Shale is rock that gives up oil and gas through horizontal drilling.

Country risk. It is the extra yield Argentine dollar bonds pay over US Treasuries. A wider gap means investors see more danger and demand more.

Basis point. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. So 939 basis points equals 9.39 percentage points.

What Moved Oil

Brent stood at US$71.32 a barrel on 27 February and reached US$138.21 on 7 April, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Market reports link the fall since 30 October to hopes of an end to the US-Iran conflict, the confrontation that pushed oil up earlier this year, but we found no official statement that ties the two together.

Brent dropped 18.6% in the first week, to US$97.83 on 6 November, and touched US$90.16 on 10 November. It edged back up to US$92.14 on 11 November.

How Much Vaca Muerta Is Worth

INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics institute, reported on 19 October that September exports reached US$10.036 billion, up 23.5% from a year earlier. Imports were US$7.060 billion, which left a surplus of US$2.976 billion.

That was the 34th monthly trade surplus in a row. The January–September surplus reached US$21.198 billion, against US$6.046 billion a year earlier.

Fuel and energy exports were the fastest-growing category, at US$1.781 billion in September, up 89.1% or US$840 million year on year. They made up about 18% of all exports.

INDEC puts the rise in the value of these exports down to higher prices (+33.4%) and higher quantities (+39.8%). Our reading is that if prices fall, the value of these exports falls even if volumes keep rising.

Central Buenos Aires and the Puerto Madero docks seen from the YPF tower, Argentina
File photo. View of central Buenos Aires and the Puerto Madero docks, a waterfront district, from the YPF tower. Photo: Roberto Fiadone, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina — Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires
Nov 13, 2026 · 07:05

S&P MERVAL · benchmark
2,848,945
-10.97% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
29% advancing

4 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / ARS
1,545
-0.02%

Brent crude
95.99
+0.18%

Soybeans
1,233
+0.49%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Utilities
+0.77%
PAMPA, CEPU

Energy
+0.35%
YPF, TGS

Financials
-0.48%
GGAL, COME, BYMA

Telecom
-1.14%
TELECOM ARG

Mining
-1.17%
TXAR

Technology
-1.27%
GLOBANT

Materials
-2.07%
ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA

Consumer Disc.
-4.02%
MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,324.31
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,811.20
-0.27%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.93
-1.35%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
USD/ARS 1,545 -0.02% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545
YPF 6,250 +0.56% +11.50% 6,215 6,350 5,935 2,646,563
GGAL 4,870 -2.16% -40.83% 4,978 5,135 4,770 2,701,174
PAMPA 4,233 -0.06% -20.44% 4,235 4,320 4,100 1,251,850
TXAR 675.00 -1.17% -20.86% 683.00 691.50 661.50 1,949,350
ALUAR 750.00 -2.09% -30.66% 766.00 770.00 745.00 474,169
TGS 7,080 +0.14% -21.62% 7,070 7,320 6,840 393,385
CEPU 1,720 +1.59% -22.36% 1,693 1,798 1,611 1,071,546
MIRGOR 1,685 -5.60% -92.58% 1,785 1,795 1,680 23,889
COME 32.15 -0.16% -57.14% 32.20 33.50 31.10 3,936,050
LOMA NEGRA 2,873 -2.05% -17.61% 2,933 2,990 2,853 135,494
BYMA 199.25 +0.89% -31.44% 197.50 201.75 190.00 14,253,881
TELECOM ARG 3,470 -1.14% -6.42% 3,510 3,625 3,380 172,177
GLOBANT 45.75 -1.27% -27.20% 46.34 46.66 45.38 709,382
MERCADOLIBRE 1,475 -2.44% -27.37% 1,512 1,500 1,472 515,334

Largest moves today
MIRGOR
1,685
-5.60%
MERCADOLIBRE
1,475
-2.44%
GGAL
4,870
-2.16%
ALUAR
750.00
-2.09%
LOMA NEGRA
2,873
-2.05%
CEPU
1,720
+1.59%
GLOBANT
45.75
-1.27%
TXAR
675.00
-1.17%

The session read
The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 4 of 14 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026
São Paulo Daily Brief

Read →

Bond Markets Feel the Pressure

Argentina’s country risk closed at 939 basis points on 6 November, according to Rava Bursátil, an Argentine market-data service, and eased to the 850s by 10 November. It moves every day, so readers should check the live figure.

What It Means for Financing

Country risk is the yardstick investors use to price new Argentine dollar debt. Our reading is that wider country risk raises that price, while lower oil prices shrink the export dollars that support repayment.

We found no official estimate of Argentina’s dollar financing needs after the oil fall. We therefore print no figure for them.

What It Means for You

US investors holding Argentine dollar bonds or YPF ADRs are exposed to both oil prices and country risk. Further moves depend on whether oil stays near US$90 and on how Argentina funds itself.

A lower oil price helps US drivers at the pump. For Argentina, the same fall cuts into the dollar income it needs.

What to Watch

INDEC publishes its next trade report on Thursday 19 November 2026. It is the next official data on fuel and energy exports.

Argentina’s Economy Ministry, which Luis Caputo runs, has not published a gap estimate that we found. Any official figure for the country’s financing needs would be the next checkpoint.

What Is Not Known

We found no estimate of how many dollars Vaca Muerta would lose from the oil fall. The September trade data predate the slide, so they cannot show its effect.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall?

Brent fell about 25% between 30 October and 10 November, from US$120.15 to US$90.16 a barrel. Market reports link the move to hopes of an end to the US-Iran conflict.

How important is oil to Argentina’s exports?

Fuel and energy exports were US$1.781 billion in September 2026, about 18% of the total. They grew 89.1% year on year, the fastest of any category, according to INDEC.

How many dollars could Argentina lose?

We found no estimate. Because prices matter, a lower oil price cuts the value of these exports even if volumes rise.

Why does country risk matter for Argentina?

Country risk is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds. It closed at 939 basis points on 6 November, which raises the cost of new borrowing.

Connected Coverage

Sources: INDEC foreign trade report, September 2026; US Energy Information Administration, Europe Brent spot price; Rava Bursátil (country risk).

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Argentina Argentina debt Argentine bonds Brent crude country risk INDEC Luis Caputo oil prices Vaca muerta ypf

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