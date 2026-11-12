Falklands Oil Case Ruling Set for 28 Nov

Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, seen from the harbour. (Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The international court that handles sea disputes will announce its decision on Argentina’s bid to stop oil work near the Falkland Islands on Saturday 28 November 2026. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, a court set up under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and based in Hamburg, Germany, lists the reading of its order tentatively for 12 noon.

Argentina, which calls the islands the Malvinas, wants the court to order a halt to the Sea Lion oil project north of the islands while a wider dispute is prepared. The result matters to oil investors and to anyone who follows the long Argentina-UK row over the islands.

Who: Argentina against the United Kingdom, before the sea-law tribunal in Hamburg.

Argentina against the United Kingdom, before the sea-law tribunal in Hamburg. What: A ruling on provisional measures, meaning temporary court orders, on oil work near the Falklands.

A ruling on provisional measures, meaning temporary court orders, on oil work near the Falklands. When: Tentatively Saturday 28 November 2026 at 12 noon, according to the tribunal’s calendar.

Tentatively Saturday 28 November 2026 at 12 noon, according to the tribunal’s calendar. Power Index: Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition). As of: 12 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

What the Tribunal Has Said

The tribunal’s calendar says hearings were held on 10 and 11 November 2026 and closed on 11 November. It then set the reading of the order for Saturday 28 November and marked the date as tentative.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentina filed its request on 13 October 2026 under article 290(5) of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. That clause lets a country ask this tribunal for temporary measures while a full arbitration case is being set up.

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File photo. Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, seen from the air in March 2007. Photo: Ben Tubby / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Why It Matters for Oil and Diplomacy

The United Kingdom says it will take part in the proceedings and challenge any use of them to settle sovereignty over the islands. Argentina has taken its challenge to Sea Lion, an offshore oil field development north of the islands, to a court.

A tribunal order for provisional measures would bind both countries, but it would not decide who owns the islands. In December 2012 the same tribunal ordered Ghana to release the Argentine navy frigate ARA Libertad, as Argentina had requested.

What to Watch Next

The next checkpoint is the reading on Saturday 28 November, which the tribunal still calls tentative. Our earlier reports cover Argentina’s request to the tribunal and a bill in Argentina’s Congress on Falklands supply ships.

Readers can follow all of our Argentina news in one place. The tribunal publishes the text of its order on its website once it is read.

What Is Not Known

The tribunal has not said what it will decide, and the reading date is tentative. We have not confirmed whether any drilling work would stop if the court sides with Argentina.

What It Means for You

Oil investors should treat 28 November as a legal checkpoint for the Sea Lion project, not a verdict on sovereignty. Readers in the United States who follow Argentina’s ties with London and Washington can watch how far President Javier Milei’s government presses its claim in court.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the tribunal announce its decision on the Falklands oil case?

The tribunal tentatively set the reading of its order for Saturday 28 November 2026 at 12 noon. The date appears in its calendar of events.

What are provisional measures?

They are temporary orders a court can issue while a dispute is still being decided. They bind the parties but do not settle the underlying claim.

Does the ruling decide who owns the Falkland Islands?

No. Argentina’s request concerns oil activity, and an order on provisional measures would not settle sovereignty.

Who is asking for the oil work to be stopped?

Argentina filed the request on 13 October 2026 against the United Kingdom. The project at issue is Sea Lion, north of the islands.

Sources: International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, calendar of events (entry of 11 November 2026); UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, article 290; ITLOS order in the ARA Libertad case (15 December 2012).

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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