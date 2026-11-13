São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.07% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.01% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,306▼ 0.05% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.16% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.12% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.00% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,306 ▼ 0.05% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.16% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

· November 13, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so pick by the sky: Pinacoteca if it is wet, Parque Ibirapuera if it is dry.

The day’s story is culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House and Sesc Pompeia are all open on Friday 13 November.

Markets ended the last session mostly lower, with Argentina and Colombia weakest, and the board carries the detail.

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The day in one line: a gallery morning in Luz, the Mercadão for lunch, and a slow park evening.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,324 -0.43%
USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05%

Source: market close, 12 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather can turn within an hour. Check a live forecast before you commit to an outdoor plan for SAT 14 to TUE 17.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike”

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Friday 13 November is a museum day, with MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House and Sesc Pompeia all open
— Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz, 10am-6pm, R$40
— Markets: mostly lower at the last close, volatility up, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: SAT 14 brings free entry to the Pinacoteca, and Sesc Pompeia opens 10am-5pm
— The day for: a gallery crawl, then the Mercadão and an evening in Parque Ibirapuera

Pick one good museum, eat well, and let the evening be slow.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 13, 2026 · 01:20

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,324.31
-0.43%
+8.69% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
33% advancing

5 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.64
+1.07%

EUR / BRL
6.24
+0.16%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
95.38
-0.46%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+9.95%
AZZA3

Materials
+4.16%
SUZB3

Energy
+2.81%
PETR4, PRIO3

Consumer Staples
-0.63%
ABEV3

Industrials
-1.05%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
-1.39%
ENEV3

Financials
-2.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-2.76%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,324.31
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,674.32
-0.46%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.93
-1.35%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43
USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800
VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700
ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600
BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800
BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300
B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300
ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700
WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600
PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400
SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600
RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900
AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300
CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400
GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200
ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200

Largest moves today
AZZA3
16.90
+9.95%
BBAS3
15.48
-8.35%
CSNA3
4.23
-6.42%
SUZB3
56.04
+4.16%
PRIO3
63.30
+2.98%
PETR4
44.70
+2.64%
RENT3
29.58
-2.18%
ENEV3
27.00
-1.39%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — GALLERIES AND THE MERCADÃO

Start at the Pinacoteca, finish at the Mercadão

Go to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, in Centro. It is open 10am-6pm and entry is R$40, free on Saturdays.

Take the metro to Luz station, which sits a few minutes’ walk from the museum. A single metro journey costs R$5.40.

Aim to arrive near 10am, when the rooms are quietest. Give it two hours.

Then walk or ride to the Mercadão (Mercado Municipal) in Centro for lunch. It is open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm, with free entry.

If you want a second museum instead, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also in Luz. It is open 9am-4:30pm and costs R$25 on a Friday.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera is open every day from 5am to midnight, and entry is free. It is the natural choice if the sky is clear.

MAC USP, in the Ibirapuera area, is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-9pm and is free. It pairs well with a walk.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND LUZ

We have not verified café or coworking hours today, so we name none. Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm on Fridays and is free to enter.

Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open 10am-7pm on Fridays and is free. It is a calm place to sit between meetings.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — PAULISTA ART

If you want a bigger, quieter-minded day, spend it at MASP on Avenida Paulista. It is open 10am-9pm on Fridays and entry is R$85.

Entry is free on Tuesdays, so budget-minded visitors can wait for TUE 17, when it opens 10am-8pm.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It suits a wander after dinner.

Sala São Paulo in Luz runs guided visits and ticketed concerts. Check the hall’s own programme for tonight’s performance.

ALSO ON TODAY

Farol Santander — Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-8pm, a city viewpoint and exhibition space

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm

Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-6pm today, free

Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — 10am-7pm today, free

MAC USP — Ibirapuera — Tue-Sun 10am-9pm, free

Mercadão — Centro — open until 6pm today, free entry

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is the best stop for the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: The Mercadão in Centro is the obvious lunch stop, open until 6pm today, and prices are mid-range for a big plate. We name no stall, as we have not verified one.

Dinner: We have not verified specific dinner bookings for tonight, so we name none. Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman has plenty of choice within walking distance.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, plus a little cash for market stalls. MASP’s R$85 and the Pinacoteca’s R$40 are both easy to pay by card.

On Avenida Paulista and around Luz, keep your phone in a front pocket on the metro platform and in crowds after dark.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places for newcomers to meet people over a coffee.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the clubs’ and league’s own pages for kickoff times BRT before you plan a bar.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Most Latin American stock markets ended the last session lower, with Argentina and Colombia among the weakest. The US indices also slipped (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

The dollar firmed against the real and the Chilean peso, and the US ten-year yield rose. Gold and silver both fell, and the volatility gauge climbed.

Watch the next session for whether the dollar’s gains hold.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Sat 14 November — Pinacoteca is free; Sesc Pompeia 10am-5pm; Japan House 10am-7pm

Sun 15 November — MASP 10am-6pm, R$85; Mercadão 6am-4pm

Mon 16 November — Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm, R$40; Parque Ibirapuera until midnight

Tue 17 November — MASP is free, 10am-8pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free

Check ahead — Look up the forecast for SAT 14 to TUE 17 before you book outdoor plans

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and Jazz.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a metro ticket in São Paulo?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Luz station serves the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.

Which museums are open on Friday 13 November?

MASP, Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa are all open.

The Mercadão and Parque Ibirapuera are open too.

Where can I go for free today?

Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are free.

The Pinacoteca is free on Saturdays instead, and MASP is free on Tuesdays.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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