São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026
We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so pick by the sky: Pinacoteca if it is wet, Parque Ibirapuera if it is dry.
The day’s story is culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House and Sesc Pompeia are all open on Friday 13 November.
Markets ended the last session mostly lower, with Argentina and Colombia weakest, and the board carries the detail.
The day in one line: a gallery morning in Luz, the Mercadão for lunch, and a slow park evening.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|171,324
|-0.43%
|USD/BRL
|5.6413
|+1.05%
Source: market close, 12 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather can turn within an hour. Check a live forecast before you commit to an outdoor plan for SAT 14 to TUE 17.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
Pick one good museum, eat well, and let the evening be slow.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.43%
171,324.31
-0.43%
71,674.32
-0.46%
10,625.27
+0.69%
2,848,945
—
2,452.93
-1.35%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|171,324.31
|-0.43%
|+8.69%
|172,060.43
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.64
|+1.07%
|+6.63%
|5.58
|5.65
|5.64
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.70
|+2.64%
|+38.18%
|43.55
|44.97
|43.23
|37,990,800
|VALE3
|63.95
|-0.75%
|-2.75%
|64.43
|64.48
|62.93
|16,658,700
|ITUB4
|41.68
|-0.10%
|+6.58%
|41.72
|41.95
|41.12
|22,298,600
|BBDC4
|14.32
|-0.07%
|-26.34%
|14.33
|14.33
|13.92
|62,054,800
|BBAS3
|15.48
|-8.35%
|-32.11%
|16.89
|15.67
|14.72
|146,447,300
|B3SA3
|14.76
|-0.27%
|+4.53%
|14.80
|14.90
|14.47
|48,848,300
|ABEV3
|15.75
|-0.63%
|+15.64%
|15.85
|15.92
|15.62
|45,131,700
|WEGE3
|51.65
|+0.08%
|+15.06%
|51.61
|52.04
|51.17
|5,287,600
|PRIO3
|63.30
|+2.98%
|+58.21%
|61.47
|63.87
|60.79
|6,527,400
|SUZB3
|56.04
|+4.16%
|+16.58%
|53.80
|56.06
|53.75
|8,381,600
|RENT3
|29.58
|-2.18%
|-31.31%
|30.24
|30.42
|29.05
|11,810,900
|AZZA3
|16.90
|+9.95%
|-42.83%
|15.37
|18.57
|16.14
|7,839,300
|CSNA3
|4.23
|-6.42%
|-51.55%
|4.52
|4.48
|4.19
|18,970,400
|GGBR4
|24.97
|-1.11%
|+31.08%
|25.25
|25.26
|24.69
|4,076,200
|ENEV3
|27.00
|-1.39%
|+40.26%
|27.38
|27.11
|26.53
|11,153,200
16.90
+9.95%
15.48
-8.35%
4.23
-6.42%
56.04
+4.16%
63.30
+2.98%
44.70
+2.64%
29.58
-2.18%
27.00
-1.39%
03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Start at the Pinacoteca, finish at the Mercadão
Go to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, in Centro. It is open 10am-6pm and entry is R$40, free on Saturdays.
Take the metro to Luz station, which sits a few minutes’ walk from the museum. A single metro journey costs R$5.40.
Aim to arrive near 10am, when the rooms are quietest. Give it two hours.
Then walk or ride to the Mercadão (Mercado Municipal) in Centro for lunch. It is open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm, with free entry.
If you want a second museum instead, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also in Luz. It is open 9am-4:30pm and costs R$25 on a Friday.
Parque Ibirapuera is open every day from 5am to midnight, and entry is free. It is the natural choice if the sky is clear.
MAC USP, in the Ibirapuera area, is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-9pm and is free. It pairs well with a walk.
We have not verified café or coworking hours today, so we name none. Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm on Fridays and is free to enter.
Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open 10am-7pm on Fridays and is free. It is a calm place to sit between meetings.
If you want a bigger, quieter-minded day, spend it at MASP on Avenida Paulista. It is open 10am-9pm on Fridays and entry is R$85.
Entry is free on Tuesdays, so budget-minded visitors can wait for TUE 17, when it opens 10am-8pm.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It suits a wander after dinner.
Sala São Paulo in Luz runs guided visits and ticketed concerts. Check the hall’s own programme for tonight’s performance.
Farol Santander — Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-8pm, a city viewpoint and exhibition space
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm
Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-6pm today, free
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — 10am-7pm today, free
MAC USP — Ibirapuera — Tue-Sun 10am-9pm, free
Mercadão — Centro — open until 6pm today, free entry
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is the best stop for the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: The Mercadão in Centro is the obvious lunch stop, open until 6pm today, and prices are mid-range for a big plate. We name no stall, as we have not verified one.
Dinner: We have not verified specific dinner bookings for tonight, so we name none. Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman has plenty of choice within walking distance.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and Pix, plus a little cash for market stalls. MASP’s R$85 and the Pinacoteca’s R$40 are both easy to pay by card.
On Avenida Paulista and around Luz, keep your phone in a front pocket on the metro platform and in crowds after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places for newcomers to meet people over a coffee.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the clubs’ and league’s own pages for kickoff times BRT before you plan a bar.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Most Latin American stock markets ended the last session lower, with Argentina and Colombia among the weakest. The US indices also slipped (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
The dollar firmed against the real and the Chilean peso, and the US ten-year yield rose. Gold and silver both fell, and the volatility gauge climbed.
Watch the next session for whether the dollar’s gains hold.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Sat 14 November — Pinacoteca is free; Sesc Pompeia 10am-5pm; Japan House 10am-7pm
Sun 15 November — MASP 10am-6pm, R$85; Mercadão 6am-4pm
Mon 16 November — Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm, R$40; Parque Ibirapuera until midnight
Tue 17 November — MASP is free, 10am-8pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free
Check ahead — Look up the forecast for SAT 14 to TUE 17 before you book outdoor plans
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and Jazz.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is a metro ticket in São Paulo?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Luz station serves the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.
Which museums are open on Friday 13 November?
MASP, Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa are all open.
The Mercadão and Parque Ibirapuera are open too.
Where can I go for free today?
Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are free.
The Pinacoteca is free on Saturdays instead, and MASP is free on Tuesdays.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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