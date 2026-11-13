São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 13, 2026

We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so pick by the sky: Pinacoteca if it is wet, Parque Ibirapuera if it is dry.

The day’s story is culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House and Sesc Pompeia are all open on Friday 13 November.

Markets ended the last session mostly lower, with Argentina and Colombia weakest, and the board carries the detail.

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The day in one line: a gallery morning in Luz, the Mercadão for lunch, and a slow park evening.

Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,324 -0.43% USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05%

Source: market close, 12 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather can turn within an hour. Check a live forecast before you commit to an outdoor plan for SAT 14 to TUE 17.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Friday 13 November is a museum day, with MASP, Pinacoteca, Japan House and Sesc Pompeia all open — Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz, 10am-6pm, R$40 — Markets: mostly lower at the last close, volatility up, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: SAT 14 brings free entry to the Pinacoteca, and Sesc Pompeia opens 10am-5pm — The day for: a gallery crawl, then the Mercadão and an evening in Parque Ibirapuera Pick one good museum, eat well, and let the evening be slow.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31

-0.43% +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.07% EUR / BRL 6.24 +0.16% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 95.38 -0.46% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +9.95% AZZA3 Materials +4.16% SUZB3 Energy +2.81% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples -0.63% ABEV3 Industrials -1.05% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -1.39% ENEV3 Financials -2.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -2.76% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,324.31

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,674.32

-0.46%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.93

-1.35%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800 VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700 ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600 BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800 BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300 B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300 ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700 WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600 PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400 SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600 RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900 AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300 CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400 GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200 ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200 Largest moves today AZZA3

16.90

+9.95% BBAS3

15.48

-8.35% CSNA3

4.23

-6.42% SUZB3

56.04

+4.16% PRIO3

63.30

+2.98% PETR4

44.70

+2.64% RENT3

29.58

-2.18% ENEV3

27.00

-1.39% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Wheat Fund Falls 2.8% to a Six-Month Low Read →

03

What to See & Do

FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — GALLERIES AND THE MERCADÃO Start at the Pinacoteca, finish at the Mercadão Go to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, in Centro. It is open 10am-6pm and entry is R$40, free on Saturdays. Take the metro to Luz station, which sits a few minutes’ walk from the museum. A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Aim to arrive near 10am, when the rooms are quietest. Give it two hours. Then walk or ride to the Mercadão (Mercado Municipal) in Centro for lunch. It is open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm, with free entry. If you want a second museum instead, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is also in Luz. It is open 9am-4:30pm and costs R$25 on a Friday.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open every day from 5am to midnight, and entry is free. It is the natural choice if the sky is clear. MAC USP, in the Ibirapuera area, is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-9pm and is free. It pairs well with a walk.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND LUZ We have not verified café or coworking hours today, so we name none. Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm on Fridays and is free to enter. Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open 10am-7pm on Fridays and is free. It is a calm place to sit between meetings.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — PAULISTA ART If you want a bigger, quieter-minded day, spend it at MASP on Avenida Paulista. It is open 10am-9pm on Fridays and entry is R$85. Entry is free on Tuesdays, so budget-minded visitors can wait for TUE 17, when it opens 10am-8pm.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It suits a wander after dinner. Sala São Paulo in Luz runs guided visits and ticketed concerts. Check the hall’s own programme for tonight’s performance.

ALSO ON TODAY Farol Santander — Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-8pm, a city viewpoint and exhibition space Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-6pm today, free Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — 10am-7pm today, free MAC USP — Ibirapuera — Tue-Sun 10am-9pm, free Mercadão — Centro — open until 6pm today, free entry

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is the best stop for the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: The Mercadão in Centro is the obvious lunch stop, open until 6pm today, and prices are mid-range for a big plate. We name no stall, as we have not verified one.

Dinner: We have not verified specific dinner bookings for tonight, so we name none. Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman has plenty of choice within walking distance.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, plus a little cash for market stalls. MASP’s R$85 and the Pinacoteca’s R$40 are both easy to pay by card.

On Avenida Paulista and around Luz, keep your phone in a front pocket on the metro platform and in crowds after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places for newcomers to meet people over a coffee.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the clubs’ and league’s own pages for kickoff times BRT before you plan a bar.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Most Latin American stock markets ended the last session lower, with Argentina and Colombia among the weakest. The US indices also slipped (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

The dollar firmed against the real and the Chilean peso, and the US ten-year yield rose. Gold and silver both fell, and the volatility gauge climbed.

Watch the next session for whether the dollar’s gains hold.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Sat 14 November — Pinacoteca is free; Sesc Pompeia 10am-5pm; Japan House 10am-7pm Sun 15 November — MASP 10am-6pm, R$85; Mercadão 6am-4pm Mon 16 November — Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm, R$40; Parque Ibirapuera until midnight Tue 17 November — MASP is free, 10am-8pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free Check ahead — Look up the forecast for SAT 14 to TUE 17 before you book outdoor plans

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and Jazz.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a metro ticket in São Paulo?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Luz station serves the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.

Which museums are open on Friday 13 November?

MASP, Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa are all open. The Mercadão and Parque Ibirapuera are open too.

Where can I go for free today?

Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are free. The Pinacoteca is free on Saturdays instead, and MASP is free on Tuesdays.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.