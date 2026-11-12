Argentine Bonds Show Doubt on Milei Win

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.59▲ 0.06% USD/MXN18.57▼ 0.17% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.87% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.20▼ 0.52% BRENT 92.70 ▼ 0.06% WTI 86.31 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,941 ▼ 1.48% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,225 ▼ 0.31% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 598.00 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.45 ▼ 0.58% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.25% COCOA 4,923 ▲ 3.82% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.11% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▼ 0.57% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.62% BRENT 92.70 ▼ 0.06% WTI 86.31 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,941 ▼ 1.48% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,225 ▼ 0.31% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 598.00 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.45 ▼ 0.58% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.25% COCOA 4,923 ▲ 3.82% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Argentina Economy

Argentine Bonds Show Doubt on Milei Win

By · · 3 min read
Argentine flag flying above a clock on the facade of the central bank building in Buenos Aires
File photo, 2012. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina in the San Nicolás district of Buenos Aires. Photo: Leandro Kibisz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Argentina’s dollar bonds are now priced as if President Javier Milei has less than an even chance of winning a second term in 2027. FMyA, a Buenos Aires economics consultancy led by economist Fernando Marull, calculates that bond prices imply a 45% chance of reelection, down from about 90% in July.

Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield investors demand over US Treasury bonds, closed at 852 basis points on Wednesday 11 November 2026, after closing at 939 on 6 November. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, and the July low was 402 points.

  • Who: FMyA, a Buenos Aires consultancy, says bonds imply a 45% chance Milei is reelected.
  • What: Country risk closed at 852 basis points on 11 November, against 402 at its July low.
  • Next: The first round of the presidential election is expected on Sunday 24 October 2027.
  • Power Index: Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • As of: 12 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

How Bond Prices Become Election Odds

Analysts compare today’s price of Argentina’s long-dated dollar bonds with the prices they would fetch in a calm second Milei term and in a return to market stress. The gap gives a probability implied by prices, which makes it a market bet and not a poll.

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FMyA’s 45% therefore shows how investors weigh the risk of a policy change after 2027. S&P Global Ratings, a US credit rating agency, rates Argentina’s long-term foreign-currency debt B-, upgraded from CCC+ on 10 June 2026 with a stable outlook.

Bolsa de Comercio building in Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Bolsa de Comercio, the stock exchange building in Buenos Aires.

Why It Matters for Investors

Higher country risk raises the cost of borrowing for the government and for companies. Argentine banks and energy firms that borrow abroad feel the same pressure.

Country risk eased for a second session, from 873 points on 9 November to 853 on 10 November and 852 on 11 November. That is still more than double the July low, so the market has not forgiven the political risk.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina — Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires
Nov 12, 2026 · 07:34

S&P MERVAL · benchmark
2,848,945
-10.97% over 12 months

Market breadth · 13 names
54% advancing

7 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / ARS
1,544
-0.03%

Brent crude
92.70
-0.06%

Soybeans
1,225
-0.31%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Telecom
+3.06%
TELECOM ARG

Financials
+1.51%
GGAL, COME, BYMA

Consumer Disc.
+0.73%
MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE

Utilities
+0.07%
PAMPA, CEPU

Materials
-0.31%
ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA

Mining
-2.08%
TXAR

Energy
-2.86%
YPF, TGS

Technology
-5.06%
GLOBANT

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,006.05
+0.16%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
USD/ARS 1,544 -0.03% +9.51% 1,545 1,544 1,544
YPF 6,220 -3.64% +10.88% 6,455 6,390 6,155 2,052,860
GGAL 4,955 +0.81% -38.89% 4,915 5,120 4,905 1,698,792
PAMPA 4,255 -0.41% -18.32% 4,273 4,343 4,210 1,131,629
TXAR 684.00 -2.08% -20.44% 698.50 719.00 671.00 1,287,280
ALUAR 768.00 -0.78% -31.85% 774.00 790.00 757.00 244,634
TGS 7,070 -2.08% -22.56% 7,220 7,350 7,000 374,322
CEPU 1,672 +0.54% -23.15% 1,663 1,723 1,664 649,161
MIRGOR 1,740 +0.00% -92.26% 1,740 1,780 1,670 81,440
COME 32.09 +3.35% -54.20% 31.05 34.00 30.70 8,963,563
LOMA NEGRA 2,930 +0.17% -13.05% 2,925 2,990 2,870 170,486
BYMA 199.00 +0.38% -30.58% 198.25 202.75 195.00 7,800,352
TELECOM ARG 3,455 +3.06% -2.97% 3,353 3,550 3,390 158,864
GLOBANT 46.34 -5.06% -24.98% 48.81 47.62 46.08 1,016,987
MERCADOLIBRE 1,512 +1.46% -28.13% 1,490 1,512 1,465 594,946

Largest moves today
GLOBANT
46.34
-5.06%
YPF
6,220
-3.64%
COME
32.09
+3.35%
TELECOM ARG
3,455
+3.06%
TXAR
684.00
-2.08%
TGS
7,070
-2.08%
MERCADOLIBRE
1,512
+1.46%
GGAL
4,955
+0.81%

The session read
The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Technology lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Read →

What to Watch Next

Under Argentine electoral law a candidate wins in the first round with 45% of valid votes, or with 40% and a lead of more than 10 points. Otherwise the two top candidates meet in a runoff, a second-round vote.

Our recent reports look at how provinces are splitting their votes from the national election and at a Milei adviser’s allies seeking a campaign role. More is in our Argentina news.

What Is Not Known

Bond-implied odds move daily and do not forecast votes. Other firms have published different estimates, which we have not verified, so we cite only FMyA’s figure.

What It Means for You

Holders of Argentine dollar bonds, including funds in the United States, are pricing political risk a year before the vote. A further rise in country risk would make it harder for Argentina and its companies to borrow abroad.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does country risk mean for Argentina?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries. It closed at 852 basis points, or 8.52 percentage points, on 11 November 2026.

What chance of reelection do the bonds imply?

FMyA, a Buenos Aires consultancy, estimates about 45%. This is a market-implied probability, not a poll.

When is Argentina’s next presidential election?

The first round is expected on Sunday 24 October 2027, the fourth Sunday of October under current law. A runoff follows if no candidate clears the first-round thresholds.

Sources: FMyA estimate by economist Fernando Marull, November 2026; country-risk series (Rava), closes of 6 to 11 November 2026; S&P Global Ratings, Argentina sovereign rating (spglobal.com); Argentine electoral law.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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2027 election Argentina Argentina bonds Argentine debt country risk FMyA Milei riesgo país S&P Global Ratings

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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