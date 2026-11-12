Argentine Bonds Show Doubt on Milei Win

File photo, 2012. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina in the San Nicolás district of Buenos Aires. Photo: Leandro Kibisz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Argentina’s dollar bonds are now priced as if President Javier Milei has less than an even chance of winning a second term in 2027. FMyA, a Buenos Aires economics consultancy led by economist Fernando Marull, calculates that bond prices imply a 45% chance of reelection, down from about 90% in July.

Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield investors demand over US Treasury bonds, closed at 852 basis points on Wednesday 11 November 2026, after closing at 939 on 6 November. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, and the July low was 402 points.

Who: FMyA, a Buenos Aires consultancy, says bonds imply a 45% chance Milei is reelected.

FMyA, a Buenos Aires consultancy, says bonds imply a 45% chance Milei is reelected. What: Country risk closed at 852 basis points on 11 November, against 402 at its July low.

Country risk closed at 852 basis points on 11 November, against 402 at its July low. Next: The first round of the presidential election is expected on Sunday 24 October 2027.

The first round of the presidential election is expected on Sunday 24 October 2027. Power Index: Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition). As of: 12 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

How Bond Prices Become Election Odds

Analysts compare today’s price of Argentina’s long-dated dollar bonds with the prices they would fetch in a calm second Milei term and in a return to market stress. The gap gives a probability implied by prices, which makes it a market bet and not a poll.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

FMyA’s 45% therefore shows how investors weigh the risk of a policy change after 2027. S&P Global Ratings, a US credit rating agency, rates Argentina’s long-term foreign-currency debt B-, upgraded from CCC+ on 10 June 2026 with a stable outlook.

The Bolsa de Comercio, the stock exchange building in Buenos Aires.

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Why It Matters for Investors

Higher country risk raises the cost of borrowing for the government and for companies. Argentine banks and energy firms that borrow abroad feel the same pressure.

Country risk eased for a second session, from 873 points on 9 November to 853 on 10 November and 852 on 11 November. That is still more than double the July low, so the market has not forgiven the political risk.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— -10.97% over 12 months Market breadth · 13 names 54% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,544 -0.03% Brent crude 92.70 -0.06% Soybeans 1,225 -0.31% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.06% TELECOM ARG Financials +1.51% GGAL, COME, BYMA Consumer Disc. +0.73% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Utilities +0.07% PAMPA, CEPU Materials -0.31% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Mining -2.08% TXAR Energy -2.86% YPF, TGS Technology -5.06% GLOBANT Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,006.05

+0.16%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.03% +9.51% 1,545 1,544 1,544 — YPF 6,220 -3.64% +10.88% 6,455 6,390 6,155 2,052,860 GGAL 4,955 +0.81% -38.89% 4,915 5,120 4,905 1,698,792 PAMPA 4,255 -0.41% -18.32% 4,273 4,343 4,210 1,131,629 TXAR 684.00 -2.08% -20.44% 698.50 719.00 671.00 1,287,280 ALUAR 768.00 -0.78% -31.85% 774.00 790.00 757.00 244,634 TGS 7,070 -2.08% -22.56% 7,220 7,350 7,000 374,322 CEPU 1,672 +0.54% -23.15% 1,663 1,723 1,664 649,161 MIRGOR 1,740 +0.00% -92.26% 1,740 1,780 1,670 81,440 COME 32.09 +3.35% -54.20% 31.05 34.00 30.70 8,963,563 LOMA NEGRA 2,930 +0.17% -13.05% 2,925 2,990 2,870 170,486 BYMA 199.00 +0.38% -30.58% 198.25 202.75 195.00 7,800,352 TELECOM ARG 3,455 +3.06% -2.97% 3,353 3,550 3,390 158,864 GLOBANT 46.34 -5.06% -24.98% 48.81 47.62 46.08 1,016,987 MERCADOLIBRE 1,512 +1.46% -28.13% 1,490 1,512 1,465 594,946 Largest moves today GLOBANT

46.34

-5.06% YPF

6,220

-3.64% COME

32.09

+3.35% TELECOM ARG

3,455

+3.06% TXAR

684.00

-2.08% TGS

7,070

-2.08% MERCADOLIBRE

1,512

+1.46% GGAL

4,955

+0.81% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Technology lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

What to Watch Next

Under Argentine electoral law a candidate wins in the first round with 45% of valid votes, or with 40% and a lead of more than 10 points. Otherwise the two top candidates meet in a runoff, a second-round vote.

Our recent reports look at how provinces are splitting their votes from the national election and at a Milei adviser’s allies seeking a campaign role. More is in our Argentina news.

What Is Not Known

Bond-implied odds move daily and do not forecast votes. Other firms have published different estimates, which we have not verified, so we cite only FMyA’s figure.

What It Means for You

Holders of Argentine dollar bonds, including funds in the United States, are pricing political risk a year before the vote. A further rise in country risk would make it harder for Argentina and its companies to borrow abroad.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does country risk mean for Argentina?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries. It closed at 852 basis points, or 8.52 percentage points, on 11 November 2026.

What chance of reelection do the bonds imply?

FMyA, a Buenos Aires consultancy, estimates about 45%. This is a market-implied probability, not a poll.

When is Argentina’s next presidential election?

The first round is expected on Sunday 24 October 2027, the fourth Sunday of October under current law. A runoff follows if no candidate clears the first-round thresholds.

Sources: FMyA estimate by economist Fernando Marull, November 2026; country-risk series (Rava), closes of 6 to 11 November 2026; S&P Global Ratings, Argentina sovereign rating (spglobal.com); Argentine electoral law.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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