The city gate in Minna, capital of Nigeria’s Niger State (Photo: F5pillar, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Thirty-seven young artisans died in a crowded cell in Minna, and Niger State mourned and protested. On Wednesday 18 November 2026, the Senate, the upper house of Nigeria’s parliament, demanded that officers found guilty face prosecution or other proper punishment.

The men died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), a federal paramilitary agency that guards infrastructure and polices illegal mining. For readers abroad, the case is a test of how Nigeria handles deaths in the custody of its own security forces.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Nigeria’s Senate, the upper house of parliament, passed the resolution on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

What. It urges prosecution or punishment of culpable officers of the NSCDC, a federal paramilitary agency.

Why. 37 detained suspected illegal miners died in Minna, capital of Niger State, on Thursday 17 September 2026.

Cause. An independent committee found asphyxia (suffocation) in an overcrowded, hot cell and called the deaths preventable.

As of Wednesday 18 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. GMT

Nigeria’s upper house wants officers held to account for 37 deaths in custody. Prosecution is for the executive and the courts, so the Senate can press and monitor.

Big Picture

The deaths followed a crackdown on suspected illegal mining on 15 and 16 September 2026. On Thursday 17 September, 37 detained suspected miners died at the NSCDC Niger State Command in Minna.

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Official explanations in September had attributed the deaths to disease. Survivors alleged that a substance was sprayed into the cell.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo suspended the state NSCDC Commandant and 20 other officers in September 2026. He also set up a 10-member independent investigative committee.

On Tuesday 27 October 2026, the committee, chaired by Jonathan Kure, a retired senior official of the State Security Service, gave its executive summary to the minister in Abuja. It called the deaths preventable and blamed “environmental asphyxia caused by prolonged confinement in a severely overcrowded cell aggravated by heat stress and dehydration”.

The committee found that the operation was unauthorised, with no operational order or approval from NSCDC national headquarters. It also cited overcrowding, unsuitable detention conditions and failure of duty of care.

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What Happened in the Senate

Senator Musa, who represents Niger East, sponsored the motion. He described the deaths as a serious human rights concern and said the victims had been arrested in an operation against suspected illegal mining.

He said the case needs transparency, accountability and institutional reforms to prevent a recurrence. The Senate then adopted a set of resolutions.

Senators called on the Federal Government to prosecute or appropriately punish culpable NSCDC officers and to pay compensation to the bereaved families. They also asked it to implement the recommendations of the independent committee.

The chamber observed a minute of silence and commended President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government and Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for backing the committee. A delegation led by the Senate President will visit Niger State to condole with the families.

The Senate committees on Interior, Human Rights, Police Affairs and Judiciary must monitor implementation and report back. Senator Diket Plang of Plateau Central added the Committee on Solid Minerals.

File photo: the National Assembly building in Abuja, where the Senate sits. Photo: Kabusa16, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What the Investigating Committee Recommended

The committee urged summary dismissal and prosecution of officers whose direct actions led to the deaths. It also urged administrative sanctions for supervisors who failed in their duty.

On money, it recommended N1.4 billion (about US$1.03 million at 1,353 naira per US$ on 18 November 2026) in compensation. It also set N30 million (about US$22,000) for each bereaved family and N10 million (about US$7,400) for each of 41 survivors.

The committee added educational support for dependants, plus medical and psychological support. It further called for a formal apology by the Federal Government.

An Added Demand on Illegal Mining

Senator Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North, a former governor of Edo State, urged that illegal mining be treated as seriously as illegal oil bunkering, as a matter of national interest. He cautioned that the Senate’s position must not be read as endorsing the deaths.

He said the involvement of the victims in illegal mining had not been conclusively established. Together, the senators asked for accountability for the deaths and a firmer line on illegal mining.

Why It Matters

Prosecution is a matter for the executive and the courts, so the resolution works as pressure on the government and a promise to monitor. The committee’s proposed compensation of N1.4 billion (about US$1.03 million) is set against 37 deaths.

Twenty officers and the commandant were suspended in September 2026, yet we have not seen a report of a prosecution. Our earlier report covered the first official response in September.

What To Watch

We have not seen a deadline in the Senate’s resolutions. Until one appears, there is no dated checkpoint to follow.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether any officer has been dismissed or charged. We also do not know whether any compensation has been paid.

The committee’s summary spoke of 33 bereaved families, while 37 deaths were widely reported. We cannot explain that gap from the facts we hold.

No date is known for the Senate committees to report back. No date is known either for the Senate delegation’s visit to the families.

What It Means for You

The people most affected are the families in Niger State and the 41 survivors, who are the intended recipients of the compensation and apology the committee proposed. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country.

Illegal mining is a national-interest issue for Nigeria, as Senator Oshiomhole stressed. Readers who follow the country can find more in our Nigeria coverage.

For the wider political backdrop, see our report on the election chief’s admission of a trust gap. It covers a separate issue from the custody case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Nigerian Senate decide on 18 November 2026?

It called on the Federal Government to prosecute or appropriately punish NSCDC officers found culpable in the deaths of 37 artisans. It also asked for compensation for the bereaved families.

What caused the deaths in Minna?

An independent committee found environmental asphyxia caused by prolonged confinement in a severely overcrowded cell, made worse by heat stress and dehydration. Official explanations in September had attributed the deaths to disease.

Can the Senate prosecute the officers?

Prosecution is a matter for the executive and the courts, not the Senate. The Senate can press the government, and its committees must monitor implementation and report back.

What compensation did the committee recommend?

It recommended N1.4 billion (about US$1.03 million), with N30 million (about US$22,000) for each bereaved family and N10 million (about US$7,400) for each of 41 survivors. Whether any of it has been paid is not known.

Sources: Nigerian Senate plenary of 18 November 2026; Ministerial Investigative Committee report summary of 27 October 2026; Federal Ministry of Interior.

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