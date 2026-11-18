Nigeria’s election chief has admitted that the 2023 vote left a deep trust deficit that his commission has not yet repaired. Joash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, the body that runs Nigerian elections), said so at Chatham House, a London policy institute, on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so a disputed count would matter to US investors and the Nigerian diaspora. Amupitan also set out what INEC has changed before the presidential vote on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Joash Amupitan, chairman of Nigeria’s election commission (INEC), admitted a 2023 “trust deficit” in London.

Next. Mock national accreditation and voting exercise Saturday 28 November 2026; presidential election Saturday 16 January 2027.

Why. A disputed count would matter to US investors, oil buyers and the Nigerian diaspora.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (prediction market), 8:25 a.m. ET: President Tinubu about 70%, challenger Obi about 22%; US$159,358 traded.

As of. Wednesday 18 November 2026, 13:25 GMT.

Amupitan says INEC will keep the same voter-checking and result-upload system in 2027, but harden it after the failures of 2023.

The Big Picture

Arise News, a Nigerian broadcaster, quoted Amupitan on Thursday 12 November as speaking of a “significant trust deficit for INEC” after 2023. BusinessDay, a Nigerian financial daily, reported on 19 March 2026 that he had already admitted a trust deficit to the INEC press corps.

Arise reported that INEC considered an entirely new electoral technology for 2027 but chose to upgrade and harden its existing infrastructure. So INEC will use the same BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, the fingerprint and face scanner that checks voters) and IReV (INEC Result Viewing portal, the public website of polling-unit result sheets) in 2027.

Amupitan pointed to 2026 test elections, Arise reported: Anambra, Osun and Ekiti governorship votes, Abuja area council polls and 16 legislative by-elections. Amupitan said observers agree the Osun vote “marked a clear improvement”.

Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Photo: Tofibobo2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What INEC Changed

After 2023 malfunctions of BVAS linked to heat and storage, INEC is building climate-controlled storage in all states, Arise reported on 12 November. It has also cut the maximum voters per BVAS from 1,250 to 850, and larger units will get several devices.

A post-2023 audit found the worst result-management failures at collation centres, where results are added up, Arise reported. INEC built validation safeguards so an inaccurate result or over-voting figure cannot be uploaded to IReV, and Amupitan said: “if a result is not accurate at the polling unit, it will not go to IReV at all.”

Why It Matters

The cap on voters per device falls from 1,250 to 850, a 32 per cent cut by our arithmetic from the figures Arise reported on 12 November. INEC links the new cap and the climate-controlled storage to the device failures it saw in 2023.

Speed is the second test: Arise reported that Anambra and Osun results were declared the day after voting, against about five days for the 2021 Anambra poll. A quicker count matters to investors in Nigerian assets and to the diaspora.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a public prediction market, showed on Wednesday 18 November at 8:25 a.m. ET (13:25 UTC) a “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” market with US$159,358 traded. President Bola Tinubu stood at about 70%, opposition candidate Peter Obi at about 22%, former vice president Atiku Abubakar at about 5% and Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde below 1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The market is on who wins, not on how clean the count is.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

First is the nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise on Saturday 28 November 2026, which Tribune, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 13 November. It will simulate the presidential vote and test electronic result transmission.

Second is funding: Arise reported that INEC is still waiting for the outstanding balance of its 2027 budget, which it expects before the end of November. Lawmakers have already pressed the commission on readiness, as our report on the House of Representatives’ call on INEC’s chief shows.

The real test follows on Saturday 16 January 2027, the presidential date on INEC’s countdown. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027, BusinessDay reported.

The Other View

Diaspora protesters outside the venue demanded his resignation over alleged irregularities in the voters’ register, according to The Interviews Nigeria, an online news outlet. That account rests on a single outlet, and we could not confirm it elsewhere.

Tribune reported that Amupitan rejected the worry that his past work as a Senior Advocate (a senior Nigerian lawyer) in political disputes compromises his impartiality. Tribune quoted him: “My loyalty is solely to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act.”

What Is Not Known

Published reports give neither the number of extra BVAS devices bought nor the cost of the storage. They do not say how INEC will publish the mock exercise results.

It is not yet known whether the validation safeguards will hold under a real national vote. Whether the promised budget balance arrives on time is also open.

What It Means for Readers

The vote is on Saturday 16 January 2027, 59 days after 18 November, so the technical promises can be checked against real results soon. For related coverage of INEC’s result portal, see our earlier report.

Readers can measure INEC against its own list: storage, device limits, blocked bad uploads and next-day declarations. More context sits in our Nigeria coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigeria’s election chief admit?

Joash Amupitan told Chatham House on Thursday 12 November 2026 that 2023 caused a “significant trust deficit” for INEC. He said the commission has not yet fully recovered from it, Arise News reported.

What is BVAS?

BVAS is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, the fingerprint and face scanner that checks voters at polling units. INEC has cut the maximum voters per device from 1,250 to 850 for 2027.

What is IReV?

IReV is the INEC Result Viewing portal, a public website showing polling-unit result sheets. Amupitan said an inaccurate result at a polling unit will not be uploaded to it.

When is Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election?

INEC’s countdown shows the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday 16 January 2027. BusinessDay reported on 19 March 2026 that governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

Sources Sources: Arise News, 12 November 2026 (https://www.arise.tv/2027-polls-nigerians-should-trust-me-amupitan-says-at-chatham-house/); Tribune, 13 November 2026 (https://tribuneonlineng.com/2027-polls-why-nigerians-should-trust-inec-amupitan/); BusinessDay, 19 March 2026 (https://businessday.ng/news/article/2027-inec-admit-public-trust-deficit-seek-media-recalibration/); The Interviews Nigeria (https://www.theinterviewsng.com/inec-chairman-amupitan-faces-angry-diaspora-protesters-in-london-defends-electoral-credibility/); Independent National Electoral Commission, 2027 election countdown (https://inecnigeria.org/); Polymarket, 18 November 2026, 8:25 a.m. ET.

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