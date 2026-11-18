Central Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and Airtel Africa's biggest market. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

AFRICA · COMPANIES

Airtel Africa, the mobile phone and mobile money group listed in London and on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, bought 2,596,765 of its own shares, a practice known as a buyback, between Monday 9 and Friday 13 November 2026. That is more than three times the 799,925 shares it bought in the first two days of its new buyback, and it takes the total to 3,396,690 shares.

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For investors outside Africa, a buyback is a signal that a company thinks its own shares are cheap and has cash to spare. Airtel Africa told the market about the purchases in a regulatory announcement on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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Key Facts Bought 2,596,765 shares from 9 to 13 November 2026, at about US$3.75 each.

Total 3,396,690 shares since 5 November, about 28% of the 12,033,748 shares the board still allows.

Cost About US$12.7 million so far, at an average US$3.74 a share.

Next The tranche, a batch of buybacks, can run until Tuesday 22 December 2026.

Open The company does not say how fast it will buy the rest.

Airtel Africa is buying back its shares faster in the second week of its new programme, and about 28% of the remaining authority is already used.

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What Happened

Airtel Africa bought the shares from its broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited, known as Citi, under a programme it announced on Thursday 5 November 2026. It will cancel every share it buys, which shrinks the number of shares outstanding.

Daily purchases rose from 275,000 shares on Monday 9 November to 1,089,356 on Thursday 12 November, the largest of the week. Citi bought another 897,359 on Friday 13 November, so those last two days made up about 77% of the week’s total.

The average price was 285.45 pence a share for the week (about US$3.75 at US$1.315 per pound, the 18 November rate). Pence are hundredths of a pound, the unit in which London quotes the shares.

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How the Price Moved

The daily volume-weighted average price, the average price weighted by how many shares were bought at each level, ranged from 282.54 pence (about US$3.72) on Monday to 289.21 pence (about US$3.80) on Tuesday 10 November. The week’s purchases cost about 7.4 million pounds (about US$9.7 million).

Since 5 November the company has paid an average of 284.68 pence (about US$3.74) a share, for about US$12.7 million in total. The first tranche of the same programme, which ended on Monday 28 September 2026, returned US$108.7 million for 24.5 million shares, an average of about US$4.43 a share.

Where the Programme Stands

On Friday 22 May 2026 the company announced repurchases of up to 1% of its issued share capital, the total number of shares in existence. The first tranche, run through the investment bank Barclays Capital Securities Limited, used 0.67% of that authority, and the remaining board authority covers up to 12,033,748 shares, or 0.33%.

With 3,396,690 shares bought, 8,637,058 shares remain under that authority. The tranche can run until Tuesday 22 December 2026 at the latest, unless the company ends it earlier.

Why It Matters

The buyback sits beside strong half-year results that Airtel Africa published on Friday 30 October 2026. Revenue for the six months to 30 September rose 28.2% to US$3.82 billion, and profit after tax, what is left after taxes are paid, rose to US$452 million from US$376 million a year earlier.

The company also declared an interim dividend, a payout for the first half of the year, of 3.1 US cents a share, up 9.2%, and said its leverage, meaning net debt compared with core earnings, fell to 1.6 times from 2.1 times. Cancelling shares spreads profit over fewer shares, which can lift earnings per share (profit divided by shares), though the company has made no promise about that.

What It Means for You

Airtel Africa shares are quoted in pence in London, so a US holder is also exposed to the pound-dollar exchange rate. A company buying its own shares at about US$3.74, while it reports 193.9 million customers, is one more data point on how Africa’s phone companies use their cash.

Readers who hold the shares should note that buybacks can stop at any time and do not guarantee a higher price. This article is not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

The company has not said how many shares it will buy each day, or whether it will use all of the remaining 12,033,748-share authority before 22 December. It also has not said whether a third tranche will follow.

The announcement gives prices and volumes, but not the reason the pace picked up on Thursday 12 November. Any reading of that jump is our inference, not a company statement.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our reports on the start of the new tranche and on the company’s half-year profit.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Shares Has Airtel Africa Bought Back?

It has bought 3,396,690 shares since 5 November 2026, including 2,596,765 from 9 to 13 November. That is about 28% of the 12,033,748 shares the board still allows.

What Happens to the Shares Airtel Africa Buys?

The company says it will cancel every share it buys. Cancelling removes them from the total, so each remaining share is a slightly larger slice of the company.

Why Do Companies Buy Back Their Own Shares?

A buyback returns cash to shareholders and reduces the number of shares in circulation. Airtel Africa has not given a reason for the faster pace of purchases this week.

When Does the Airtel Africa Buyback End?

The tranche can run until Tuesday 22 December 2026 at the latest. It may finish sooner if the company buys the full limit or ends it early.

Sources: Airtel Africa PLC, Transaction in Own Shares (regulatory announcement), 17 November 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, half-year report to 30 September 2026, 30 October 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, Transaction in Own Shares (completion of first tranche), 29 September 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, Commencement of share buyback programme, 5 November 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, Transaction in Own Shares, 10 November 2026; GBP/USD rate of 18 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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