Bandits attacked a mosque in Kaura Namoda, in north-west Nigeria’s Zamfara State, during the dawn prayer on Sunday 15 November 2026. One worshipper was shot dead and several others were taken away, according to a Nigerian security-alert platform and a party statement.

The dead man, Nasiru Sani, was a supervisor of the electronic membership drive of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, the party’s state coordinator said. Armed gangs known as bandits regularly raid villages and roads, and, again, a mosque in this part of Nigeria.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Where. Lowcost Mosque, Kaura Namoda town, Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria.

When. Dawn prayer, Sunday 15 November 2026.

Toll. One worshipper shot dead: Nasiru Sani, a ruling-party registration supervisor.

Abducted. Several worshippers taken to an unknown place; the number is not confirmed.

Updated. As of 15 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A dawn raid on a mosque in Kaura Namoda killed one worshipper and left an unknown number captive.

What We Know

The attack hit the Lowcost Mosque in the Low Cost residential area of Kaura Namoda town while worshippers were at the Subhi prayer, the Muslim prayer at first light. Bakatsine, a Nigerian security-alert platform, named the dead man as Nasiru Sani Kaura and said several worshippers were taken to an unknown destination.

No official count of those taken has been published. Yusuf Idris, the APC’s e-registration coordinator for Zamfara State, said in a statement on 15 November that Sani “lost his life as a result of a bandits’ attack” during the Subhi prayer.

Idris called him one of his supervisors.

File photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. Harvest-season farms like this are where bandits have struck in several states.

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Why It Matters

The Kaura Namoda district has seen repeated attacks in recent months. On Sunday 2 August, residents said more than 70 people were taken from Kasuwar Daji in the same district, while Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, an Army spokesman for Operation Fansan Yamma, the military’s anti-bandit campaign in the north-west, said nine abducted civilians were rescued and one Army officer and one police officer died.

On the night of 1 November, five police officers were killed on the Gusau–Sokoto road, a main route in the state, while travelling to secure an APC re-run primary election in the Zamfara North Senatorial District, according to a police report on officers of the Sokoto-based Zone 10 command. Four service rifles were reported missing.

Earlier coverage from Zamfara State includes the Gidan Taba attack in Maradun and a village clash in Bukkuyum. Both are background only and do not concern the Kaura Namoda raid.

Reaction

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central and now the APC’s Senate candidate there for 2027, condemned the attack on 15 November. He asked: “Why is it that no one is condemning or cursing the bandits for their genocide?”

He also asked whether the bandits have any religion and urged Nigerians to see banditry and terrorism as common threats. We found no statement yet from the Zamfara police command or the state government.

What Is Not Known

The number of abducted worshippers is not confirmed, and the attackers and their motive are not identified. The available reports do not link the dawn raid to the party’s registration work.

The party coordinator calls Sani a registration supervisor, and we have not confirmed any other role for him. Police and state officials have not yet said how many people were taken.

Who Is Affected

The people directly affected are the worshippers, their families and residents of Kaura Namoda. Anyone with relatives there should rely on official local updates.

Foreign travellers should follow their own government’s current advisory for Nigeria, which we do not replace. We will report the police account and the final count of captives when they are confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Kaura Namoda mosque?

Bandits attacked the Lowcost Mosque in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, during the dawn prayer on Sunday 15 November 2026. One worshipper was shot dead and several others were taken away.

Who was killed in the attack?

The Zamfara State coordinator of the ruling party’s e-registration exercise named the victim as Nasiru Sani, a supervisor of that exercise. A security-alert platform called him Nasiru Sani Kaura.

How many worshippers were abducted?

The number is not confirmed. A security-alert platform said “several” worshippers were taken to an unknown destination, and no official count has been published.

Has anyone been arrested?

We found no report of an arrest and no statement from Zamfara police or the state government by 18:30 GMT on 15 November 2026. We will report any arrest once it is confirmed.

Sources: statement of the APC e-registration coordinator for Zamfara State, 15 November 2026; statement of Shehu Sani, 15 November 2026; Nigerian Army statement on Kasuwar Daji, 2 August 2026; police report on the 1 November ambush; Bakatsine security alert, 15 November 2026.

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