Namibia Uranium Miner Raises US$353M
NAMIBIA · URANIUM
Paladin Energy, a Perth-based uranium miner that runs the Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia, raised A$525 million (about US$353 million) before costs from investors last week. Paladin’s list of uses names no spending in Namibia, only a project in Canada, exploration and debt repayment.
The raising was announced on Thursday 12 November 2026 and completed on Friday 13 November, Paladin told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the country’s main stock market. The price of A$7.80 a share (about US$5.24) was a 10.3% discount to the previous close of A$8.70 (about US$5.85).
At 16.96 Namibia dollars to the US dollar, the sum is about N$6.0 billion (about US$353 million). The Namibia dollar is pegged one-to-one to the South African rand.
Key Facts
- Size A$525 million (about US$353 million), with banks guaranteeing the sale.
- Price A$7.80 a share, 10.3% below the 11 November close. Demand was strong.
- Use Patterson Lake South work in Saskatchewan, Canada, plus exploration and debt repayment; first output targeted for 2031.
- Namibia Langer Heinrich Mine produced 1.00 million pounds in the September quarter, down from 1.23 million.
- Status As of 18 November 2026
A Namibian mine owner has raised US$353 million, yet the money is bound for a Canadian project, leaving its Namibian operation to prove it can hit its output target.
The Big Picture
Paladin Energy Ltd (listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, ASX, and the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX: PDN) holds a 75% interest in the Langer Heinrich Mine (LHM) in Namibia’s Erongo region, per its filings. It also owns Patterson Lake South (PLS), a uranium development project in the Athabasca Basin, a uranium district in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in December 2024 through its takeover of Fission Uranium, a Canadian developer.
What Happened
On Thursday 12 November 2026, Paladin halted trading and launched a fully underwritten A$525 million raising (about US$353 million). Fully underwritten means banks guarantee the sale.
It had two parts: an A$474 million placement (a direct sale to institutional investors) on the ASX (about US$319 million) and a C$50 million Canadian private placement (about A$51 million, or US$34 million). RBC Capital Markets and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets, both Canadian investment banks, were co-lead underwriters, and the Canadian part was a “bought deal”, where underwriters buy shares upfront and resell them.
On Friday 13 November Paladin said demand from new and existing investors was strong. The ASX placement rose to about A$499 million (about US$336 million), while the Canadian deal shrank to about C$25 million (about US$17 million).
The total stayed at A$525 million before costs. Settlement is on Wednesday 18 November, and placement shares are allotted on Thursday 19 November.
Existing small shareholders in Australia and New Zealand can also join a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), buying at the same price up to A$30,000 (about US$20,200) each. It targets up to A$50 million (about US$34 million), is not underwritten, and runs from Monday 23 November to Monday 7 December.
Where the Money Goes
Paladin said the proceeds will fund planning and the 2027 and 2028 capital works at PLS, plus exploration in the Athabasca Basin, including at Atlas and Saloon East, two exploration areas at PLS. They will also repay existing debt, preparing a funding package for PLS that Paladin is still developing.
Chief executive Paul Hemburrow said on 12 November the raising “allows us to accelerate Paladin’s growth strategy in the Athabasca Basin region”. He called PLS “one of the most significant undeveloped uranium projects globally”, and the company targets first production there in 2031.
Why It Matters
For Namibia the raising brings no new spending, since Paladin’s list of uses names nothing at its Namibian mine. It still matters because Langer Heinrich is the operating mine behind Paladin’s current sales.
In its quarterly report of 14 October 2026, Paladin said LHM produced 1.00 million pounds (lb) of uranium oxide, on a 100% basis, in the quarter to 30 September, down from 1.23 million lb. Uranium oxide, or U3O8, is the concentrate sold to makers of reactor fuel.
The company blamed a planned maintenance shutdown and recovery at the bottom of its range. It sold 1.16 million lb at an average US$79.4 a lb against a cost of production of US$61.6 a lb, a margin of about US$17.8 a lb.
A quarter earlier the price was US$70.6 a lb and the cost US$51.6 a lb. Cash and investments stood at US$209 million, plus an undrawn US$70 million revolving credit facility, a standby bank loan.
What to Watch
The SPP opens on Monday 23 November, and its results and share allotment follow on Monday 14 December 2026, under Paladin’s indicative timetable. Small holders have until Monday 7 December to decide.
In Canada, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), the country’s nuclear regulator, aims to finish construction-licence hearings for PLS by the end of calendar 2027. Paladin has also signed a mutual benefits agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation, an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan, its third with Indigenous Nations.
What It Means for US Readers
US readers follow uranium because it fuels nuclear power plants. Paladin has a producing mine in Namibia and a planned one in Canada.
Paladin’s shares trade in Sydney and Toronto. The company’s own presentation converts the raising at a different exchange rate, to US$361 million.
What Is Not Known
We found no named critic or opposing view of the raising. It is not known when Paladin will complete the full funding package for PLS or take a final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to build.
It is also open whether LHM reaches its own output forecast, called guidance, for the year to June 2027 of 5.1 to 5.6 million lb, which needs about 4.1 to 4.6 million lb in the remaining three quarters. Paladin expects production to rise in the second half.
Related Namibia Coverage
Another Namibian developer took its own investment decision last month, as we covered in Bannerman’s US$353M mine decision. See also our reports on the jump in Namibia’s uranium exports and our Namibia explainer.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Paladin Energy raise?
Paladin raised A$525 million (about US$353 million) in a fully underwritten share sale completed on 13 November 2026. The price was A$7.80 a share, a 10.3% discount to the 11 November close.
Does the money go to Namibia?
Not according to Paladin’s list of uses. It names the Patterson Lake South project in Canada, exploration in the Athabasca Basin and debt repayment, not the Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia.
When could Patterson Lake South start production?
Paladin targets first production at Patterson Lake South in 2031. Canada’s nuclear regulator aims to finish construction-licence hearings by the end of calendar 2027, and project financing is still being developed.
Can small shareholders take part?
Shareholders registered in Australia or New Zealand can buy up to A$30,000 (about US$20,200) each through the Share Purchase Plan. It opens on 23 November, closes on 7 December and is not underwritten.
Sources: Paladin Energy ASX announcements of 12 and 13 November 2026 and quarterly report of 14 October 2026; RT exchange rates, 18 November 2026.
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