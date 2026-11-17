NAMIBIA · BUSINESS

Coca-Cola HBC, the Swiss-based bottler buying the largest Coca-Cola bottling group in Africa, will start trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday 23 November 2026. The company said on Monday 16 November that the exchange approved a fast-track secondary listing of its existing shares.

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The listing clears the way for completion of the US$2.6 billion purchase of a 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), expected on Friday 27 November 2026. Namibia’s competition regulator approved the deal without conditions in March, and CCBA indirectly controls the bottler with plants in Namibia.

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For US readers, this is also a step in Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Company’s retreat from owning bottlers. Its bottling investments fell from 52% of net revenue in 2015 to 13% in 2024, and the company expects about 5% once this sale closes.

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Key Facts Listing JSE secondary listing starts Monday 23 November 2026; London and Athens stock exchange listings stay.

Deal Coca-Cola HBC buys 75% of CCBA for US$2.6 billion; completion expected Friday 27 November 2026.

Namibia The Namibian Competition Commission, the national regulator, cleared the deal without conditions on 12 March 2026.

Tanzania Approval is still missing; the deal will not take effect there until it arrives.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

A Johannesburg listing gives African and global investors another place to buy Coca-Cola HBC shares. It comes as the company prepares to take control of Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler.

The Big Picture

The deal began on 21 October 2025, when The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments, a co-owner of CCBA, agreed to sell a 75% controlling stake in CCBA to Coca-Cola HBC. The price values all of CCBA at US$3.4 billion, according to The Coca-Cola Company’s statement that day, and Coca-Cola HBC also gained an option to buy the remaining 25% within six years of closing.

CCBA operates in 14 African countries and accounts for about 40% of all Coca-Cola volume sold on the continent, The Coca-Cola Company said. Coca-Cola HBC, which traces its origins to Nigeria 75 years ago and expanded into Egypt in 2022, says the purchase will make it the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world by volume, serving about 1.2 billion consumers.

The Coca-Cola Company calls the sale another step in its “ongoing refranchising” of company-owned bottling operations, meaning it hands bottling to partners. Coca-Cola HBC says the Johannesburg listing “underpins” its commitment to South Africa and the African continent, which it calls an important driver of its further growth.

The towers of Sandton, Johannesburg’s main business district. File photo. Photo: Andres de Wet, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Listing Changes

A secondary listing “by way of introduction” means existing shares become tradable in Johannesburg without a new share sale to the public. Coca-Cola HBC will stay on the London Stock Exchange’s main market and on Euronext Athens, where it is also listed.

At completion the company will issue 21,027,676 new shares to Gutsche Family Investments, which will then hold 5.45% of the enlarged company. Applications to trade those new shares are due at the London, Johannesburg and Athens exchanges, with admission expected on 30 November 2026.

The Coca-Cola Company will hold 20.30% of Coca-Cola HBC after completion, and Kar-Tess Holdings, an existing major shareholder, will hold 22.14%. Both figures come from the company’s 16 November statement and assume no shareholder sells before completion.

Namibia’s Part in the Deal

The Namibian Competition Commission, the national competition regulator, received the merger notice on Monday 15 December 2025 and approved it without conditions on Thursday 12 March 2026. It found the deal unlikely to lessen competition and raised no public interest concerns.

Coca-Cola HBC has no operations in Namibia, the Commission noted. CCBA indirectly controls Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company, which has bottling plants and depots in the country and controls Northern Mineral Waters.

What It Means for You

US shoppers will see no change, because CCBA bottles for African markets and not for the United States. The effect is on investors who follow African consumer companies, who gain a Johannesburg trading line in Coca-Cola HBC shares from 23 November.

For Namibia, the practical question is whether the bottler’s plants and depots see new investment under the new owner. The company’s 16 November statement says nothing on that point.

What to Watch

Trading in Coca-Cola HBC shares on the JSE’s Main Board, its senior market, is due to start at 09:00 South African time (07:00 GMT) on Monday 23 November 2026. Completion of the CCBA purchase follows on Friday 27 November 2026, provided the listing is effective, and the new shares for the Gutsche family firm are due to be admitted to trading on 30 November.

Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission, the national regulator, has not yet decided, and the company gave no date for its decision. Our South Africa coverage and Africa desk follow the closing.

What Is Not Known

The company has not said when Tanzania’s approval will come, or what the deal will change for CCBA’s plants in Namibia. No named critic of the deal itself emerged in our research, although South Africa’s approval in September 2026 came with public-interest conditions.

Coca-Cola HBC says it holds merger approvals in five of the six required jurisdictions, and Namibia is one of them; South Africa’s Competition Tribunal cleared the deal in September 2026 with public-interest conditions, including limits on job cuts. Tanzania is the sixth, and the parties agreed to complete the purchase without implementing it there until approval arrives.

More: Namibia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Coca-Cola HBC List in Johannesburg?

Trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange starts at 09:00 South African time on Monday 23 November 2026. The company stays listed in London and Athens.

How Much Is Coca-Cola HBC Paying for CCBA?

About US$2.6 billion for a 75% stake, valuing all of CCBA at US$3.4 billion, according to The Coca-Cola Company. Completion is expected on Friday 27 November 2026.

Did Namibia Approve the Deal?

Yes. The Namibian Competition Commission approved it without conditions on Thursday 12 March 2026, after receiving the notice on 15 December 2025.

Which Country Has Not Approved Yet?

Tanzania, where the Fair Competition Commission has not decided. The parties agreed not to put the deal into effect there until it does.

Sources: Coca-Cola HBC AG, announcement “JSE secondary listing and CCBA completion on track”, 16 November 2026 (coca-colahellenic.com); The Coca-Cola Company, statement on the sale of CCBA, 21 October 2025 (coca-colacompany.com); Namibian Competition Commission, case 2025DEC0066MER, determination of 12 March 2026 (nacc.com.na).





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