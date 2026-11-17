Aerial view of the Husab uranium mine in Namibia's Erongo region, majority owned by Chinese state-linked investors (undated photo). Photo: Hp.Baumeler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

NAMIBIA · ENERGY

Namibia could receive up to US$250 million in low-cost climate finance to build cleaner heavy industry, but nothing has been approved yet. Daniel Morris, head of energy at the Climate Investment Funds (CIF, a multilateral climate fund that works through development banks), said in an interview published on Monday 16 November 2026 that at least half of any Namibian package must support private-sector projects.

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Morris spoke on the sidelines of COP31, the UN climate conference, in Antalya, Türkiye, about the CIF’s Industry Decarbonization Programme for cutting emissions from heavy industry. The CIF’s own releases call it a US$1 billion programme, while one published account says US$1.75 billion, which seven ceilings of US$250 million would add up to.

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There is no direct US consequence. The story matters to investors who follow green hydrogen, steel and power projects in southern Africa, because it shows how much risk public money is willing to carry first.

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Key Facts The money Namibia can access up to US$250 million in below-market finance once its plan is approved.

The rule The CIF requires at least 50% of each country’s share to go to private firms.

The size Seven countries take part; CIF releases say US$1 billion, one account US$1.75 billion.

The status No plan approval is announced; no project is approved and no money has moved.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 08:15 GMT

The finance comes through development banks, which vet each project before any money moves. It is meant to attract private investors rather than replace them.

The Big Picture

On 13 June 2025 the CIF invited Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Namibia, South Africa, Türkiye and Uzbekistan to join its Industry Decarbonization Programme, chosen from 26 applicants after an independent expert review. Namibia is one of three African members, alongside Egypt and South Africa.

Each member can reach up to US$250 million in concessional finance, the CIF said on 22 May 2026, with the potential to unlock US$10 of co-financing (money from other lenders and investors) for every CIF dollar of concessional finance, meaning low-cost, long-term loans on easier terms than commercial ones. The CIF describes Namibia’s plan as a clean hydrogen and manufacturing hub for southern Africa, powered by solar, wind and critical mineral resources.

Brazil, Mexico and Türkiye already have plans endorsed at the same US$250 million ceiling, while no approval of Namibia’s plan has been announced. Our earlier report on Namibia’s bid for the US$250 million covers the first steps.

Heavy industry in Namibia: the open pit of the Rossing uranium mine in Namibia’s western Erongo region, pictured in 2013. Photo: International Atomic Energy Agency Imagebank, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Money Would Work

Concessional finance is “low-cost, long-term finance that can do the work that other types of finance, even finance through the multilateral development banks, can’t do,” Morris said. The CIF channels it through multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank, which assess and structure each project.

Morris said some projects may want a guarantee, a promise by a third party to repay a loan if the borrower defaults, to cover one hard part of the financing. If Namibia’s government gave such guarantees, taxpayers could face costs should a project fail, which is a risk of the structure and not a CIF statement.

Joseph Mukendwa, interim head of Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Programme (the government’s hydrogen office), said the financing offers a chance to “industrialise differently, attract private investment and create employment.” Morris added that he expects Namibia to move straight into cleaner industries as it grows, rather than copy older, more polluting models.

What It Means for You

US readers will not see an immediate effect, because no approval of Namibia’s plan has been announced. The result will matter to those tracking hydrogen and critical-minerals supply chains in southern Africa.

For Namibians, the key test is whether cheap finance reaches projects that create jobs without leaving the state with hidden liabilities. That depends on how each project is structured.

What to Watch

Namibia opened a public consultation on its draft investment plan in early August 2026, and the plan then needs approval from the CIF’s decision-making body, reported as its Trust Fund Committee. That body was due to consider it around late September, and we found no public record of a Namibian decision.

Readers can follow the programme on the CIF programme page, which lists the seven countries. Our Namibia desk will report when a plan is filed.

What Is Not Known

The programme size is unsettled: the CIF’s own releases of June 2025 and May 2026 describe US$1 billion, and we have not found a CIF document that confirms US$1.75 billion. The list of Namibian projects, the split between public and private money and the terms of any loan are also unpublished.

The US$250 million is an upper limit that Namibia may reach, not a grant that has been awarded. Nothing in the CIF’s public material says how much of it Namibia will finally receive.

More: Namibia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Could Namibia Get From the CIF?

Up to US$250 million in concessional finance, according to the CIF. It depends on Namibia preparing and winning approval for an investment plan.

What Is Concessional Finance?

It is financing on easier terms than commercial loans, such as lower interest or longer repayment. The CIF calls it low-cost, long-term money for projects that banks would find hard to fund.

Has Any Money Reached Namibia?

No. No project is approved, and Namibia is still preparing the investment plan that must come first.

Who Must Receive Half of the Money?

The private sector. The CIF requires each country to dedicate at least 50% of its envelope to private-sector activities.

Sources: Climate Investment Funds, press release on the seven inaugural countries, 13 June 2025 (cif.org); Climate Investment Funds, feature “Seven Countries Developing Investment Plans to Decarbonize Heavy Industry”, 22 May 2026 (cif.org); Climate Investment Funds, Industry Decarbonization Programme page, read 17 November 2026 (cif.org); interview with Daniel Morris, CIF head of energy, at COP31, published 16 November 2026.





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