Central Windhoek, the Namibian capital, with Christ Church on the hill (undated photo). Photo: Bries / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

BUSINESS · NAMIBIA

Namibia’s High Court has dismissed an attempt by the state tender board to overturn an appeal panel’s ruling on a railway supply contract worth an estimated N$479 million (Namibian dollars; about US$28 million at N$16.93 per US$, the 13 November 2026 close from a market-data provider). The ruling, delivered on Friday 13 November 2026 by Judge Nate Ndauendapo, went against the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN, the state body that runs big public tenders), according to a press report of 17 November.

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The board and its chosen bidder, the Luka joint venture (Luka JV, made up of Luka Roads Rails and Civils CC and Voestalpine VAE SA), lost against Profile JV, a joint venture of China Communications Construction Company Ltd and Profile Investments (Pty) Ltd. The Public Procurement Review Panel, an appeal body for bidders, had favoured Profile JV.The court did not award the contract to anyone, so the final winner is still unsettled, the same report says.

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The Rio Times has not seen the judgment itself.

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Key Facts Court High Court of Namibia, judgment of Friday 13 November 2026, as reported.

Dismissed Reported: review application by the CPBN and Luka JV, the bidder the board picked.

Contract Rails and track parts, estimated at N$479 million (about US$28 million).

Costs Reported: the board and Luka JV must pay rival Profile JV’s legal costs together.

Open Reported: no winner named; the matter was removed from the court roll and treated as finalised.

A court ruling reported on Tuesday leaves a state rail supply contract without a confirmed winner.

The Big Picture

The tender was advertised in September 2023 for rails, turnouts (track switches) and stop blocks (buffers at the end of a track) for Phase 3 of the Northern Railway Line extension between Ondangwa and Oshakati, plus an upgrade of the Southern Railway Line between Sandverhaar and Buchholzbrunn, for the Ministry of Works and Transport. The CPBN’s Review Panel register lists it as tender G/ONB/CPBN-01/2023.

The press report of 17 November says the board approved the award to Luka JV on 14 November 2024 and issued a notice of selection on 29 November 2024. On 27 January 2025 the panel found the board had failed to comply with its order of 4 October 2024 and told it to re-evaluate Profile JV’s bid at the financial stage, and the board then asked the High Court to review that decision.

In reporting of 10 February 2025 on the Review Panel’s second hearing, Profile JV’s lawyer, Olsen Kahiriri, accused the board of allowing corrupt practices in bid evaluation. CPBN spokesperson Johanna Kambala denied it and said evaluation committees are independent.

File photo, 2017. The Tintenpalast, the Ink Palace that houses Namibia’s Parliament, seen across the Parliament Gardens in Windhoek. (Photo: Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Court Reportedly Held

The press report says the judge held that the panel’s finding on one rule stayed valid and binding because the board never challenged it in court. That rule required financial statements audited by an auditor registered with the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board (PAAB), and the panel had called it “immaterial”.

The judge relied on the Oudekraal principle, under which an official decision stands until a court sets it aside, and found the board had not fully implemented the panel’s order of 4 October 2024 because it kept disqualifying Profile JV on that ground. In the judge’s words as reported: “The Board should not have disqualified Profile JV’s bid on the basis that their financial statements of two years were not audited by auditors registered with PAAB.”

Why It Matters

The contract covers rails for the Ministry of Works and Transport’s extension of the Northern Railway Line, according to the CPBN’s Review Panel register. The court did not say who should now receive the contract, the report adds.

Under the costs order, the board, a public body, and Luka JV are jointly and severally liable for Profile JV’s legal costs, so each can be asked to pay the whole sum. The report gives no amount for those costs.

What Is Not Known

The judgment’s case number, the next step in the award and any appeal are not known, and the Rio Times found no CPBN comment. The bid prices of the two rival ventures were not confirmed by a second source, so we give none.

What It Means for You

If you follow Namibian infrastructure from abroad, this ruling does not settle who will supply the rails for the extension. The press report names no appeal date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Namibia High Court decide?

According to a press report of 17 November 2026, the High Court dismissed the tender board’s review application on Friday 13 November 2026. It did not award the tender to Profile JV or set aside Luka JV’s selection.

How much is the rail tender worth?

The estimated value is N$479 million (about US$28 million), according to the same press report. It covers rails, turnouts (track switches) and stop blocks for two railway projects.

Who pays the legal costs?

The report says the board and Luka JV must pay Profile JV’s legal costs jointly and severally. That means each can be held liable for the whole sum.

Who gets the contract now?

That is not settled. The press report says the matter was removed from the roll, and the Rio Times found no appeal date.

Sources: High Court of Namibia, judgment of 13 November 2026 as described in a press report of 17 November 2026 (not seen by us; no link); Central Procurement Board of Namibia, Review Panel register cpbn.com.na/index/reviewpanel (read 17 November 2026); Public Procurement Review Panel decisions of 4 October 2024 and 27 January 2025 as reported on 10 February 2025 (no link).

More on Namibia: see our Namibia coverage.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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