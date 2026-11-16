File photo: the National Palace in Mexico City, where the president’s daily news conference is held.

Published Monday, November 16, 3:20 p.m. ET (2:20 p.m. Mexico City) · Source: Profeco

Mexico’s bargain hunters packed the malls all weekend, and by Sunday evening 94 of them had complained that a store did not honor the deal on the sign. Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, says it settled every one in the shopper’s favor during El Buen Fin 2026.

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Profeco head Iván Escalante gave the count on Monday, November 16, at the president’s daily news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. It runs to 6 p.m. Mexico City time on Sunday, November 15, which is 7 p.m. ET.

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Key Facts The number. 94 complaints through Sunday, November 15, all settled for shoppers by Profeco’s account.

Advice given. 6,206 advisory consultations by phone, at service modules and on store visits.

Consumer warning. Most cases involve stores that did not honor a posted price or offer.

Dates. The sale ends Tuesday, November 17, 2026; Profeco’s full balance comes afterward.

This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mexico's Buen Fin Ends, Black Friday Nears

Most of the disputes are about prices and offers that stores would not honor, and a smaller share involve payment plans that did not apply.

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In plain English El Buen Fin, “the good weekend,” is Mexico’s Black Friday-style sale. Profeco is the government body that settles disputes between shoppers and stores, and meses sin intereses are interest-free installment plans on credit cards.

Complaints Climb as the Weekend Goes On

Profeco’s count through Saturday, November 14, was 72 complaints, of which it had settled 70 (97.22%) and recovered 399,666 pesos (about US$21,600 at 18.52 pesos per dollar, RT, a market-data provider) for shoppers. Our first-day report had the early picture.

By the Sunday evening cutoff the total reached 94. Escalante said every complaint filed at a module, by phone or with a field team has been handled, and all in the consumer’s favor.

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That is Profeco’s own claim, and the agency did not say how many cases were still open.

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What Shoppers Are Complaining About

Escalante said most complaints come from stores that did not respect a listed price, promotion or offer. A second group involves store systems that did not apply interest-free installments.

He said the installment problem needs only an adjustment on the store’s side. He also said Profeco and Mexico’s Economy Ministry meet suppliers, malls, supermarkets and department stores through the year, and credited those talks for the results so far.

How Big Is the Watchdog Operation?

Profeco says it has about 1,300 staff in the field across all 32 states. They work from 169 fixed service modules in malls and busy areas, plus 394 roaming brigades that visit stores to check prices and take complaints.

Those teams, the consumer hotline and the modules have given 6,206 advisory consultations so far. The agency had announced 350 brigades before the sale began, so the field force grew during the weekend.

For the sales target behind the event, see our report on how Buen Fin forecasts split.

What Happens Before the Sale Closes

The sale closes on Tuesday, November 17, and the count will keep moving until then. Profeco says it will present an overall balance between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, November 18.

Watch two numbers in that balance: the final complaint total, and whether the agency reports money returned to shoppers. Monday’s update gave no new recovery figure.

What It Means for US Readers

The count is a service signal, not a sales figure, so it says little about how much Mexicans spent. It does show where shopper frustration sits: price promises at the till, and card installments.

Americans shopping in Mexico, and expats, can protect themselves: photograph the posted price, keep the receipt, and ask whether installments apply before paying. Those are the exact situations behind most of the 94 complaints.

What Is Not Known

In Monday’s update Profeco did not name the stores with the most complaints or say how much money it has recovered since Saturday. Those breakdowns are likely to come with the final balance.

The count covers part of the event only, so it cannot yet be compared with earlier editions.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many complaints has Profeco received at El Buen Fin?

Profeco counted 94 complaints through 6 p.m. Mexico City time on Sunday, November 15, and says all were settled in shoppers’ favor. It also gave 6,206 advisory consultations.

When will Profeco publish final results?

The sale ends Tuesday, November 17. Profeco says it will present its balance between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, November 18.

Sources: Profeco, El Buen Fin (official site), Profeco statements at the president’s news conference of November 16.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error