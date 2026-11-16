Ivory Coast · Expats & Nomads

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) says a visa is required to enter Ivory Coast, officially Côte d’Ivoire (travel advice updated 9 November 2026, read 16 November 2026). By our reading Americans are covered, because the FCDO rule applies to everyone outside ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States.

SNEDAI, a company group whose website the foreign ministry calls the official e-visa portal, charges 73 euros (about US$80) and says approval comes within 48 working hours, though processing can take longer (SNEDAI e-visa page, read 16 November 2026). The FCDO advises applying at least 10 working days before travel (read 16 November 2026).

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Key Facts Visa. Required to enter; applications run through the official online e-visa portal.

Fee. 73 euros (about US$80), paid by card and not refundable if refused.

Timing. Approval is quoted at 48 working hours, but 10 working days of lead time is advised.

Health. A yellow fever vaccination certificate is mandatory.

Cash. Up to 500,000 CFA francs (the local currency, about US$840) may enter in cash.

The entry rules look simple on paper. The gaps show up where the official pages disagree or fall silent.

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Do Americans Need a Visa for Ivory Coast?

The Ivory Coast foreign ministry says a passport valid for more than six months and a visa are required (travel advice page, read 16 November 2026). It names SNEDAI’s portal for online applications and mentions an airport visa under conditions it does not spell out.

The FCDO says non-ECOWAS nationals must hold a valid visa or an approved e-visa before travel (read 16 November 2026). ECOWAS is the Economic Community of West African States, a West African regional bloc.

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Americans are not ECOWAS nationals, so by our reading the rule covers them. Newcomers can start with our Ivory Coast newcomer guide and our page on Ivory Coast and its neighbours.

How the E-Visa Works, Step by Step

SNEDAI says its site is the only one officially recognised by the state for visa applications (e-visa page, read 16 November 2026). SNEDAI says the e-visa is for ordinary passports valid at least six months before the application date.

Applicants upload three items, and SNEDAI says a missing one means automatic rejection (read 16 November 2026). They are listed below.

The identity page of the passport.

Proof of a round-trip flight booking.

An invitation letter or accommodation certificate, printed, signed, stamped and legalised.

SNEDAI emails the approval, valid for three months from that date (read 16 November 2026). SNEDAI adds that the visa itself lasts three months and allows multiple entries.

The printed visa is collected at Abidjan airport, and the applicant must be present, SNEDAI says (read 16 November 2026). The FCDO also says approved applicants collect the visa on arrival at Abidjan airport (read 16 November 2026).

Fees and Timing: What the Pages Say

SNEDAI lists the e-visa fee at 73 euros (about US$80, about 47,900 CFA francs), including bank fees (read 16 November 2026). Payment is by Visa or Mastercard card, and the fee is not refundable even if the application is refused.

SNEDAI says approval is emailed within 48 working hours, but adds that processing can take longer (read 16 November 2026). The FCDO advises applying and paying at least 10 working days before travel (read 16 November 2026).

SNEDAI’s embassy route costs 50 euros (about US$55, about 32,800 CFA francs) excluding bank fees, payable in euros only (read 16 November 2026). That visa is valid for one to three months, SNEDAI says.

Yellow Fever and Health Rules at the Border

The foreign ministry says the yellow fever vaccine is mandatory (read 16 November 2026). The FCDO says travellers must hold a certificate proving the vaccination (read 16 November 2026).

Per the FCDO, Ebola screening now applies to travellers arriving from countries affected by the outbreak, a change its 9 November 2026 update names. Anyone travelling to or through Ivory Coast from another African country must file an online health declaration on the Destination Côte d’Ivoire website (destinationci.com) before arrival, the FCDO says (read 16 November 2026).

Money and Cash at the Border

The FCDO says travellers can take up to 500,000 CFA francs (about US$840) in cash into the country (read 16 November 2026). Any foreign currency must be declared, and the page sets no separate limit for it.

Where Not to Go: The Safety Map

The FCDO advises against all travel within 40 km of the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali, in the northern Zanzan and Savanes provinces, and in Comoé National Park in the north-east (updated 9 November 2026, read 16 November 2026). It cites an increased risk of terrorist attacks and kidnapping by terrorists based in the Sahel region of West Africa.

File photo, 2012. Savanna woodland under a rainbow in Comoé National Park, north-eastern Ivory Coast. (Photo: ETF89, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The FCDO advises against all but essential travel within 20 km of the border with Liberia, because of the risk of serious violence by local militias (read 16 November 2026). Its insurance warning concerns UK policies.

Our report on the new jihadist corridor in the north covers the region. This guide repeats only the FCDO list.

Staying Longer: Residence Permits

The Ivorian government service portal (servicepublic.gouv.ci) describes a provisional residence permit for foreigners, run by the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DIE), which lists the contact details of ONECI, the national civil registry office (read 16 November 2026). Every page we read shows “last updated 8 November 2016”, so the figures may be out of date.

For a first application the portal lists copies of the passport, visa and entry stamp, a residence certificate less than six months old, and two colour passport photos (read 16 November 2026). Workers add a work certificate, and students, traders and retirees add their own proof.

The portal lists the permit fee at 6,000 CFA francs (about US$10), the same for a renewal, which also needs a copy of the old permit (read 16 November 2026). The page leaves processing time and validity blank.

The portal page for a duplicate of a lost resident card (carte de résident) lists 150,000 CFA francs (about US$252) for French nationals and 300,000 CFA francs (about US$504) for other foreigners (read 16 November 2026). It gives the processing time as “not determined”.

The portal pages we read do not cover a first resident card, so its fee, documents and validity are not known (read 16 November 2026). The portal names ONECI as the directorate for the duplicate service.

SNEDAI’s FAQ says the residence title (titre de séjour) can be extended after arrival (read 16 November 2026). It adds that a holder needs no visa, which is its own answer and not a state rule.

Working in Ivory Coast

No official page we could read describes the work authorisation (read 16 November 2026). The portal page on entry, stay and work of foreigners, under the employment theme, says it lists no procedure (read 16 November 2026).

Whether foreigners need a separate work authorisation, and who issues it, is therefore not confirmed here. We give no fee, time or validity for one.

Employers are profiled in our guide to the key players in the Ivory Coast economy. It sets no permit rules.

How the Rules Fit Together

Two layers appear in the record: an entry visa and a residence permit. The foreign ministry names the SNEDAI portal as the official route for the visa (read 16 November 2026).

The government portal says the provisional residence permit allows “all acts of civil life”, and SNEDAI’s FAQ adds that a holder needs no visa (read 16 November 2026). The pages we read do not say when the e-visa was introduced or why.

What It Means for US Readers

A traveller who books a flight five days out falls short of the FCDO’s advised lead time of 10 working days, even though SNEDAI cites 48 working hours. A missing legalised invitation or accommodation certificate means automatic rejection, SNEDAI says (read 16 November 2026).

The one number is the fee, 73 euros (about US$80), on SNEDAI’s e-visa page (read 16 November 2026). Longer stays meet the residence layer, where portal figures date from 2016.

Americans heading to Abidjan can use our Abidjan city page. No US State Department advisory is summarised here.

What Is Not Known

Our systems could not open the US State Department’s Ivory Coast pages on 16 November 2026 (access refused), so we give no US advisory level. Readers can check travel.state.gov and the US Embassy before booking.

Not confirmed are whether the 2016 portal fees still apply, the first resident card fee and validity, and any work-permit fee, time or validity. Also open are the official CFA franc price of the e-visa, as SNEDAI quotes euros only, and the 48 hours versus 10 days gap.

The ECOWAS exemption is confirmed only through the FCDO’s wording, not on an Ivorian government page. No page names Americans in so many words.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa for Ivory Coast?

By our reading yes, since the FCDO says non-ECOWAS nationals need a valid visa or approved e-visa before travel (read 16 November 2026). The foreign ministry also says a visa is required (read 16 November 2026).

How much does the Ivory Coast e-visa cost?

SNEDAI lists 73 euros (about US$80), including bank fees, paid by card and not refundable if refused (read 16 November 2026). Its embassy route costs 50 euros (about US$55) excluding bank fees.

How long does the Ivory Coast e-visa take?

SNEDAI says approval is emailed within 48 working hours but can take longer (read 16 November 2026). The FCDO advises applying at least 10 working days before travel (read 16 November 2026).

Sources: Ivory Coast foreign ministry, travel advice page (read 16 November 2026); SNEDAI e-visa page (read 16 November 2026); UK FCDO entry requirements (read 16 November 2026); UK FCDO travel advice, updated 9 November 2026 (read 16 November 2026); Ivorian government service portal, permit page, renewal page and resident card duplicate page (read 16 November 2026); exchange rates: EUR/USD and USD/CFA franc as of 16 November 2026.