TOLUCA, ESTADO DE MÉXICO, 11NOVIEMBRE2025.- Comercios del centro de Toluca se alistan para el Buen Fin que se realizará del 13 al 17 de noviembre, agregando en esta ocasión un día más, algunos colocan sus letreros para que la población pueda aprovechar las ofertas que se ofrecen en estos días. FOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Mexico’s biggest shopping weekend is ending with the experts disagreeing about how good it was. The latest industry forecasts, covered in our El Buen Fin live hub and our El Buen Fin 2026 guide, now range from flat to double-digit growth.

Key Facts What. Mexico’s Buen Fin discount sale ends Tuesday 17 November; no final sales figure is out yet.

Split. The business confederation Concanaco-Servytur sees sales up 7.3%; the retailers’ group ANTAD sees 6% to 10.5%.

Flat view. The Mexican Internet Association expects sales to stay near MX$219 billion (about US$11.8 billion).

Next. No final sales figure is out yet; the SAT tax authority’s card-purchase prize draw follows in December.

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The 16th edition of the sale, which Mexicans call El Buen Fin (“the good weekend”), runs Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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Why Forecasters Cannot Agree

Concanaco-Servytur, Mexico’s national confederation of chambers of commerce, projects MX$235 billion (about US$12.7 billion at 18.54 pesos per dollar) in sales. That is a 7.3% rise on 2025 and a sharp slowdown from the 26.1% growth the year before.

ANTAD, the National Association of Supermarkets and Department Stores, is more upbeat on paper. Its executive president, Diego Cosío Barto, gave his latest forecast on 16 November: growth of 6% to 10.5%, against 13.5% last year.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Asociación Mexicana de Internet, a trade body for online business, is the most cautious. Its e-commerce vice president, David Pizaña, said sales could land again near MX$219 billion (about US$11.8 billion), with no big increase on last year’s result.

File photo: shoppers on Calle Madero, the pedestrian shopping street in Mexico City’s historic centre. (ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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How the World Cup Changed the Calendar

Cosío Barto points to shoppers who bought early. He said screen sales grew by as much as 25% in some regions during this year’s football World Cup, which Mexico co-hosted.

Early promotions at department and grocery stores had a similar effect, he said. He warned that such early discounts could dilute the impact of the event itself.

Salomón Rosas, an official at Mexico’s Economy Ministry, struck a more confident tone. He said he expected sales to exceed those of 2025, but he gave no figure.

What Mexico City Expects

Vicente Gutiérrez Camposeco, president of the Mexico City chamber of commerce Canaco CDMX, said the sale could leave an estimated MX$71.7 billion (about US$3.9 billion) in the capital. He described the city as playing a “strategic and leadership role” in the event.

Concanaco-Servytur expects more than 200,000 businesses to take part, and about 79% of sales to happen in physical stores.

What to Watch Next

The sale closes on Tuesday 17 November. The SAT, Mexico’s tax authority, will hold its prize draw for card purchases at registered businesses in December 2026.

Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, runs a price-check tool called “Quién es quién en los precios” at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx. It shows the prices the agency has monitored, which helps shoppers spot discounts that are not real.

What It Means for US Readers

For US readers, the Buen Fin is an early read on how much Mexican households are willing to spend on electronics and appliances. A soft result would suggest cautious consumers going into the holiday quarter.

US shoppers get Black Friday on 27 November, ten days after the Buen Fin closes. Final Mexican figures will show whether early buying cut into this year’s sale.

What Is Not Known

No final sales figure for this year’s Buen Fin has been published, and we found no prediction market on the event. How far early buying cut into the sale will only be clear once final figures arrive.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does El Buen Fin 2026 end?

It ends on Tuesday 17 November 2026, five days after it opened on Friday 13 November.

How much growth do forecasters expect?

Concanaco-Servytur projects 7.3% growth over 2025, ANTAD expects 6% to 10.5%, and the Mexican Internet Association expects sales to stay near last year’s level.

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